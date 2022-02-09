Submissions open for Techweek Aotearoa 2022

Submissions for Techweek Aotearoa 2022 are now open.

Those wanting to connect and collaborate in the tech innovation space now have the opportunity to submit proposals for live and hybrid events taking place across NZ in May.

With New Zealand's technology and innovation sectors growing rapidly, Techweek aims to foster growth by providing the NZ tech national ecosystem with a week-long opportunity to connect and collaborate.

The event spans across a wide variety of sectors and organisations, attracting a large audience from the local community as well as the business, education, and policy sectors.

This year's themes include skills and knowledge, digital transformation, climate and sustainability and global impact. There is also a focus on Māori tech participation, with the showcase set to promote inclusivity of tangata whenua and highlighting the success of Māori excellence in digital and tech business.

Techweek TV, the multimedia branch of the festival, also provides short content and interactive panel discussions and presentations that give everyone access to the brightest tech minds in Aotearoa. Key partners include Stuff, ANZ, AUT, NZTech and government business and trade sectors.

To make submissions easier, Techweek has also implemented a new-look event platform that makes event submissions and management more effortless. They advise that the earlier submissions for an event are placed, the more opportunity there is to promote and organise.

Covid-19 safety is also a top priority, as organisers say they are committed to taking appropriate precautions to help event attendees and presenters provide a safe and healthy environment. Hybrid solutions and presentations are strongly encouraged in case a pivot to fully online content is required.

The key dates for event organisers to note are as follows:

Tuesday 8 February: Techweek22 event submissions open

Friday 18 March: Event deadline to be included in our preliminary programme

Tuesday 29 March: Preliminary programme and headline events announced

Tuesday 12 April: Last call for event submissions

Tuesday 3 May: Full Techweek22 programme announced

16 May - 22 May: Techweek22

Techweek was founded in 2012 as Tech innovation week, created by NZTech and the Hi-Tech Trust to coincide with the Hi-Tech Awards. The aim has always been to build enthusiasm around new technologies being developed in New Zealand and to enhance growth infrastructure in the tech market.

For more information on Techweek and for submission links, visit https://techweek.co.nz/ or alternately join the Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter discussion forums or reach out to hello@techweek.co.nz.