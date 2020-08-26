f5-nz logo
Story image

Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses

26 Aug 2020
Catherine Knowles
Share:

Talent RISE and Skillsoft have teamed up with the intention of upskilling young people as youth unemployment increases in Australia.

Recent job report figures show youth unemployment (15-24 years old) officially hit 16.3% last month. This figure is more than double the Australian unemployment rate of 7.5% and the highest level recorded since mid-1998.

Employment for young Australians is more likely to be affected by COVID-19, as a greater percentage of youth work in industries most impacted by the crisis, the company states.

Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.

Talent RISE, the charity arm of Talent International, offers education, training, work readiness programs, and job placement opportunities for young people who experience challenging barriers to employment.

Wherever possible, RISE provides these young people with entry level tech or digital roles and access to Skillsoft learning content, the company states.

Despite the hiring rate across the economy falling, data from LinkedIn shows that the need for software and IT support is up 17.3%, while other administration and business-based roles are showing consistent demand.

Through the relationship with Skillsoft, RISE provides young people complimentary access to more than 1,000 courses related to business and professional development and computing that will enable them to upskill in these more in-demand sectors.

Talent RISE founder Richard Earl says the support from Skillsoft will have a significant impact on the charity’s young people and the broader community.

Earl says, “The immediate impact of the coronavirus downturn on workers has been large and unequal, with young people being hit the hardest.

"To find work, many young people are going to need to change industries and reskill in areas of higher demand such as the tech and digital sector which is where Talent operates.

"This generous gift of learning content licences from Skillsoft couldn’t come at a better time for our young people and will enable them to upskill in order to re-enter the job market in this challenging time.”

Skillsoft APAC vice president Rosie Cairnes says, “Many young people have suffered job loss due to COVID-19, so we’re delighted to be able to support the youth community with the opportunity to upskill.

“Digital transformation and emerging technologies are generating jobs that require candidates to have deeper technical skills training, and this is a great opportunity for young people to get up to speed with how to implement, interpret, and manage technology to ensure they’re employable.”

To date, Talent RISE has engaged more than 3,000 young people through workshops and mentoring and successfully placed 250 and counting into meaningful employment across Australia, New Zealand, and EMEA.

Related stories:
Apple's classroom productivity apps receive major update
Chorus network data for April shows fibre essential to life in lockdown
COVID-19: Australians want better broadband as remote working spikes
Global lockdowns put pressure on internet infrastructure
Check your home network: Demand will congest internet during Covid-19 lockdown
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Dig deeper:
Story image
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Story image
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
"It was a significant test for the telecommunications sector, and collectively the industry stepped up to meet unprecedented levels of demand."More
Story image
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones might just redefine smart audio
The ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature completely removes the need to take off your headphones or pause your music when you need to talk to somebody.More
Story image
APAC consumers not taking ownership of their data, study finds
The majority of consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region expect businesses or governments to protect their data, according to a new F5 research report titled Curve of Convenience 2020: The Privacy-Convenience Paradox. More
Story image
Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand
Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.More
Story image
Fitbit stats: More intense workouts are better for your body
The figures are based on Fitbit's recent Active Zone Minutes feature. Here's what they found.More
Story image
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Story image
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
"It was a significant test for the telecommunications sector, and collectively the industry stepped up to meet unprecedented levels of demand."More
Story image
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones might just redefine smart audio
The ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature completely removes the need to take off your headphones or pause your music when you need to talk to somebody.More
Story image
APAC consumers not taking ownership of their data, study finds
The majority of consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region expect businesses or governments to protect their data, according to a new F5 research report titled Curve of Convenience 2020: The Privacy-Convenience Paradox. More
Story image
Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand
Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.More
Story image
Fitbit stats: More intense workouts are better for your body
The figures are based on Fitbit's recent Active Zone Minutes feature. Here's what they found.More
Story image
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Story image
Samsung unveils 5 new devices, including Galaxy Note20
Samsung has today announced a suite of new products to its consumer device lineup, adding to their roster two new phones, a tablet, a smartwatch and earbuds.More
Story image
2020’s Hi-Tech Awards winners are...
The Hi-Tech awards serve to highlight those organisations who are working to further Kiwi innovation in the digital age.More
Story image
Hands-on review: TCL QLED Android 55C815 TV
Since installing this 55-inch behemoth in our modest living room, I’ve come to appreciate just how hard Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda have been working. More
Story image
Zoom unveils new features to liven up meetings
"We believe that people connect better on video, but feeling connected when working from home is still challenging."More
Story image
Kiwis not concerned about cyber attacks while remote working during COVID - report
New Zealanders are not concerned about cyber attacks while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, despite being well aware of the risks. More
Story image
Apple unveils major update to its 27-inch iMac
"The 27-inch iMac is loaded with new features. It is the ultimate desktop, to work, create, and communicate."More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh System
Adding these new options now allows the extension of the COVR Wi-Fi network to cover any home or home office with D-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi solution.More
Story image
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
The tech sector is significantly supporting the government on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
The high-quality build means that each time I take it out of my pocket, I don’t put it into “Do not disturb” mode. Other Android users will know what I mean.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
D-Link wants to supercharge your home Internet coverage with their Covr-1103 seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung QLED 8K 950TS TV
As a person who has mostly only interacted with mid-range televisions throughout the years, the features of this TV have combined to create a home viewing experience that knocks every other TV I’ve watched out of the park.More
Story image
Time Kiwis spent remote working doubled during lockdown
"Working remote is here to stay and has connotations across the board for enterprises in terms of health and safety, communication, managing productivity and importantly connectivity."More
Story image
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity
“If you don't give people the information they need to make good decisions online, you can’t hold them accountable for the mistakes they make."More
Story image
Game review – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
If you have seen obstacle course game shows like Wipeout, Ninja Warrior or even The Titan Games, you’ll probably have an idea on what Fall Guys is about. More
Story image
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
This is no re-heat of a previous iteration, this is a totally new sim, for a new generation of virtual pilots.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Microsoft Surface Book 3
The majority of buyers of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will undoubtedly be tempted in by the device’s versatility, and who can blame them? More
Story image
Microsoft Flight Simulator – the only way to fly
On August 18th, PC gamers will be able to take to skies, once more, with what looks to be the first of next-generation consumer flight simulation.More
Story image
Hands-on review: PNY XLR8 RGB 3200MHz DDR4 memory
We check out PNY’s latest 3200MHz DDR4 RGB desktop memory modules.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Osmo Genius Starter Kit
Osmo is a unique product that turns iPads into the perfect tool to entertain children while teaching them. With the help of Techday’s favourite child Avi, I was able to test out the Osmo Genius Kit. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 USB sound card
Epos want to turn your 3.5mm wired headphones into a gaming audio powerhouse with their GSX 300 Gaming Series external USB sound card.More
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
The isometric Wild West real-time-strategy franchise returns with Desperados III.More
Facebook adds new video conferencing apps to Workplace
Facebook has announced a series of updates for organisations using Workplace and Portal to collaborate with colleagues. More
COVID-19 means New Zealand's tech sector is more important than ever - NZTech
"Almost overnight, born of necessity, the government, businesses and people gained first-hand experience of a more digital world."More
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
THQ re-releases their classic, 15-year-old alien invasion game, Destroy All Humans!, remastered and all polished up for a new audience.More
Kaspersky finds zero-day exploits in Windows OS and Internet Explorer used in targeted attack
"What is particularly interesting in the discovered attack is that the previous exploits we found were mainly about elevation of privileges."More
D-Link A/NZ launches AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
D-Link A/NZ has launched two new EXO AX Series Wi-Fi 6 Routers, the DIR-X1860 AX1800 and the DIR-X5460 AX5400. More
Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.More
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple
This is a side story set after the events of the main game. Your main character is transported back in time to meet and fight with the characters of Benkei the Monk and even Minamoto no Yoshitsune. More
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
Google and Amazon overtake Apple as most imitated brands - Check Point
Google and Amazon were the most imitated brands in phishing attempts for the second quarter of 2020, according to Check Point. More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus 5 SB laptop 
We check out the Aorus 5 SB gaming laptop from veteran PC vendor Gigabyte.More
New research reveals most desired blocked internet content
"The things people search for on engines like Google, Bing, or Baidu can tell a lot about how they live," the study says.More
Sennheiser’s Epos brings new looks to high-end headsets
The gaming arm of the renown audio device company has announced new aesthetics for its GSP 600 wired headsets.More
Remote working here to stay in A/NZ, but security must be addressed
COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption.More
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
“Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise."More
Fitbit's new products want to help manage your stress levels
Fitbit is rolling out the red carpet for a new set of wearable fitness devices, including a new Versa, Inspire, and an entirely new smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense.More
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. More
HP extends exclusive cashback offer on huge PC range
There has never been a better time to make the next HP purchase – with up to $250 cash back on offer, extra money in the pocket could go a long way.More
More stories