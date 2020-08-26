Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses

Talent RISE and Skillsoft have teamed up with the intention of upskilling young people as youth unemployment increases in Australia.

Recent job report figures show youth unemployment (15-24 years old) officially hit 16.3% last month. This figure is more than double the Australian unemployment rate of 7.5% and the highest level recorded since mid-1998.

Employment for young Australians is more likely to be affected by COVID-19, as a greater percentage of youth work in industries most impacted by the crisis, the company states.

Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.

Talent RISE, the charity arm of Talent International, offers education, training, work readiness programs, and job placement opportunities for young people who experience challenging barriers to employment.

Wherever possible, RISE provides these young people with entry level tech or digital roles and access to Skillsoft learning content, the company states.

Despite the hiring rate across the economy falling, data from LinkedIn shows that the need for software and IT support is up 17.3%, while other administration and business-based roles are showing consistent demand.

Through the relationship with Skillsoft, RISE provides young people complimentary access to more than 1,000 courses related to business and professional development and computing that will enable them to upskill in these more in-demand sectors.

Talent RISE founder Richard Earl says the support from Skillsoft will have a significant impact on the charity’s young people and the broader community.

Earl says, “The immediate impact of the coronavirus downturn on workers has been large and unequal, with young people being hit the hardest.

"To find work, many young people are going to need to change industries and reskill in areas of higher demand such as the tech and digital sector which is where Talent operates.

"This generous gift of learning content licences from Skillsoft couldn’t come at a better time for our young people and will enable them to upskill in order to re-enter the job market in this challenging time.”

Skillsoft APAC vice president Rosie Cairnes says, “Many young people have suffered job loss due to COVID-19, so we’re delighted to be able to support the youth community with the opportunity to upskill.

“Digital transformation and emerging technologies are generating jobs that require candidates to have deeper technical skills training, and this is a great opportunity for young people to get up to speed with how to implement, interpret, and manage technology to ensure they’re employable.”

To date, Talent RISE has engaged more than 3,000 young people through workshops and mentoring and successfully placed 250 and counting into meaningful employment across Australia, New Zealand, and EMEA.