Today
Story image
Wearables
TCL
Smart Glasses

TCL's NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses bring home theatre direct to your eyeballs

By Sara Barker

If you thought you’d seen the last of wearables like Google Glass and its ilk, consumer electronics company TCL wants to have the last laugh.

The company has announced the launch of the NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses, a product that has been a few years in the making. While it’s not quite as ‘revolutionary’ as Google Glass set out to be, it’s certainly another attempt to make smart wearables that actually look like glasses.

But TCL is being selective about where these smart glasses are launched - although they are now available in Australia, the company tells us there will not be a New Zealand launch. So Kiwis who want these glasses may have to get inventive to secure a pair.

So what exactly are the NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses, and how do they work? The glasses are made up of two Sony 1080p OLED panels (the ‘glass’), each of which act as screens that can broadcast videos and home theatre directly to the wearer’s eyes. When both screens work together, they deliver a 16:9 aspect ratio that almost seems like you have a 140-inch display right in front of your eyeballs.

There’s also some interactivity. The glasses come with multi-screen interaction which allows users to switch between different tasks with just a turn of the head. 

TCL describes the NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses as having ‘high-end’ feel, comprising a metallic frame, black exterior, plus nylon and silica gel. They’re also worn like normal glasses - albeit with a rather large  The glasses are also designed to enable some peripheral vision so users don’t get too swept up in what’s happening right before their eyes.

The glasses don’t require charging up because they plug directly into the media device. They are compatible with more than 100 smartphones, tablets, hybrid two-in-one devices, and laptops supporting USB-C Type-C with DisplayPort Alternate Mode. 

TCL has also thrown in a carry case with three adjustable nose pad sizes to cater to every face shape as well as a lens adapter for a clear viewing experience for any optical prescription.

“With 40 years of research and development, TCL continues to push the boundaries of innovation, and this includes challenging form factors in ways that will create new and exciting experiences for consumers,” comments TCL Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands channel manager Joseph Corrente.

“The TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses epitomises this global commitment and emulates a 140-inch screen right before your eyes! We are thrilled that Australia will be the very first market anywhere in the world. Alongside four recently-launched smartphones, today’s launch shows a strong roadmap and commitment to the Australian market.”

TCL NXTWEAR Smart Glasses are currently available in Australia from Harvey Norman for AU$899. And as we said above, there are no plans to bring these to New Zealand. Whether that's a good or a bad thing remains to be seen...


 

Related stories
Hands-on review: TCL 20 SE smartphone>>
Global wearables market fuelled by smaller companies and new tech>>
Ministry of Health trials wearable devices to help detect COVID-19>>
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19>>
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense>>
Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Hacking
Rise in hacking tool downloads as cybercrime becomes 'more organised than ever'
"The proliferation of pirated hacking tools and underground forums are allowing previously low-level actors to pose serious risks to enterprise security.">>
Story image
Home audio
Sony gears up to release new home theatre and soundbars for more advanced surround sound
Sony has unveiled its new home theatre and soundbar systems, which promise to bring the bass and multi-dimensional sound to every corner of a room. >>
Story image
Game review
Game review: F1 2021 (PC)
Codemasters’ Formula One racing franchise returns with F1 2021 and a little bit of a twist.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The wonderful world of Cricut Maker 3
Cricut has something to offer anyone who wants to add pizazz to their crafting projects.>>
Story image
Microsoft 365
1 in every 4 companies using Microsoft 365 suffered security breach
User-compromised passwords and phishing attacks were the reason for 62% of all security breaches reported.>>
Story image
Ransomware-as-a-Service
Ransomware-as-a-service rising as cyber threats grow at alarming rates
Attacks are driven largely by the emergence of Ransomware as a Service gangs that are cashing in on critical infrastructure organisations. >>
Story image
Gaming
Kingston launches FURY DDR4 range built for gamers and overclockers
Renegade, Beast, and Impact, are all designed for gamers who want fast systems, or those who want to indulge in a little overclocking.>>
Story image
Event
You're invited: She Sharp presents Women in Data & Analytics on August 24th
The event will feature a panel with the experts, a hands-on workshop on Microsoft Power BI, and the opportunity to gain valuable career advice.>>
Story image
Employment
Gartner: Gaps between employer and staff sentiment on the future of work
"If left unaddressed, this division may lead to a critical failure to build trust and employee buy-in for future of work plans.">>
Story image
Phishing
Microsoft tops list for most imitated brands for phishing attempts
Tech giant Microsoft was again the brand most frequently targeted by cybercriminals.>>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams among top phishing attacks
These scams are specifically designed to trick unsuspecting consumers to share personal information or engage in behaviour that puts their privacy at risk.>>
Story image
Olympic Games
Olympic Broadcasting Services hosted in Alibaba cloud for the first time
"This is perhaps the biggest technological change in the broadcasting industry for more than half a century.">>
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe works with global tech giants to address online harm in NZ
“Harmful experiences, directly and indirectly, cause physical, financial, and psychological harm, decrease user confidence, and undermine investment in the digital economy and society,” says Netsafe chief Martin Cocker.>>
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Bringing jury to crime scene via VR provides more accurate results
The University of South Australia finds overwhelming evidence in favour of using VR in the courtroom by putting jurors in the middle of a crime scene.>>
Story image
Malvertising
Malvertising targeting IoT devices connected to smart home networks
"It is critical that we have the checks and balances to identify and contain potential malicious threats before they can infect users' devices.">>
Story image
Internet of Things / IOT
Vodafone increases IoT network footprint>>
Story image
Olympic Games
Ready, set, scam: Cybercriminals targeting Olympic Games fans>>
Story image
Malware
New malware strain targeting Mac users for only $49>>
Story image
Spark
Spark expands uncapped wireless broadband to another half-a-million New Zealanders>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HP Envy Pro 6430 + Instant Ink>>
Story image
Google
Google intensifies NZ ops with cloud interconnect location, new hires & Auckland office>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Google Nest Hub 2nd generation >>
Story image
Malware
New malware families discovered eavesdropping on governments, targeting e-commerce>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Techday's Cybersecurity in Aotearoa project selected for NZ On Air Public Interest Journalism Fund>>
Story image
5G
Vodafone rolls out 5G services to Whanganui >>
Story image
consumer data right
Consumer data right overdue, but privacy crucial, advocates warn>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
90% of crypto enthusiasts expecting inflation to be a real problem>>
Story image
Phishing
Surge in targeted spear phishing as attackers look for weak link>>
Story image
DDR4
Hands-on review: Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4-4600 memory>>
Story image
Scams
Tech support scams remain a global threat - Microsoft>>
Story image
Cyber Threats
Chance of PC users encountering cyber threats increase>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X) >>
Story image
Ransomware
SonicWall ransomware attack "should have been avoided">>
More stories