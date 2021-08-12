Today

TCL's NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses bring home theatre direct to your eyeballs

If you thought you’d seen the last of wearables like Google Glass and its ilk, consumer electronics company TCL wants to have the last laugh.

The company has announced the launch of the NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses, a product that has been a few years in the making. While it’s not quite as ‘revolutionary’ as Google Glass set out to be, it’s certainly another attempt to make smart wearables that actually look like glasses.

But TCL is being selective about where these smart glasses are launched - although they are now available in Australia, the company tells us there will not be a New Zealand launch. So Kiwis who want these glasses may have to get inventive to secure a pair.

So what exactly are the NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses, and how do they work? The glasses are made up of two Sony 1080p OLED panels (the ‘glass’), each of which act as screens that can broadcast videos and home theatre directly to the wearer’s eyes. When both screens work together, they deliver a 16:9 aspect ratio that almost seems like you have a 140-inch display right in front of your eyeballs.

There’s also some interactivity. The glasses come with multi-screen interaction which allows users to switch between different tasks with just a turn of the head.

TCL describes the NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses as having ‘high-end’ feel, comprising a metallic frame, black exterior, plus nylon and silica gel. They’re also worn like normal glasses - albeit with a rather large The glasses are also designed to enable some peripheral vision so users don’t get too swept up in what’s happening right before their eyes.

The glasses don’t require charging up because they plug directly into the media device. They are compatible with more than 100 smartphones, tablets, hybrid two-in-one devices, and laptops supporting USB-C Type-C with DisplayPort Alternate Mode.

TCL has also thrown in a carry case with three adjustable nose pad sizes to cater to every face shape as well as a lens adapter for a clear viewing experience for any optical prescription.

“With 40 years of research and development, TCL continues to push the boundaries of innovation, and this includes challenging form factors in ways that will create new and exciting experiences for consumers,” comments TCL Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands channel manager Joseph Corrente.

“The TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses epitomises this global commitment and emulates a 140-inch screen right before your eyes! We are thrilled that Australia will be the very first market anywhere in the world. Alongside four recently-launched smartphones, today’s launch shows a strong roadmap and commitment to the Australian market.”

TCL NXTWEAR Smart Glasses are currently available in Australia from Harvey Norman for AU$899. And as we said above, there are no plans to bring these to New Zealand. Whether that's a good or a bad thing remains to be seen...



