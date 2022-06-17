TerraMaster launches its T6-423 Professional NAS with TOS 5 OS

Shenzhen-based data storage manufacturer, TerraMaster, has launched the T6-423 6-bay tower NAS. This is the latest addition to the TX-423 Series product line that the company introduced earlier this year.

The T6-423 has been designed as a professional storage solution for small-sized and medium-sized businesses. without the need for a rackmount. The T6-423 does not need a rackmount and can instead be set up and integrated into an SME’s existing office arrangement without the need for additional cabinetry and associated infrastructure.

With the launch of the T6-423 6-bay professional NAS, TerraMaster also announces the worldwide availability of the new TOS 5 operating system. The TerraMaster T6-423 utilises the new TOS 5 operating system.

The T6-423 is equipped with an Intel N5105/N5095 2.0GHz (2.9GHz max. turbo) quad-core processor and a 4GB DDR4 memory, upgradeable up to 32GB of dual-channel (2x16GB) DDR4 memory. It also has an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs to enable SSD Cache Acceleration to boost performance.

The TerraMaster T6-423 features two 2.5 GbE interfaces supporting link aggregation for high-speed data transmission for businesses. Transmission speeds can reach up to 283MB/s with six Seagate IronWolf 18TB HDDs in RAID 0. Link aggregation provides a network bandwidth of up to 5Gbps.

The T6-423’s TOS 5 operating system has a few new and interesting features designed to make the NAS both easy to use and secure.

TerraMaster’s TOS 5 unique security isolation mode completely isolates the TNAS device from the external network. This helps provide a safe operating environment and effective protection against virus and ransomware attacks.

The TOS 5 WORM File System provides data protection for up to 70 years, perfect for sensitive data. Data can be written at one time within the customized protection period and cannot be deleted or modified, effectively protecting data from malicious damage, deletion, or tampering.

TOS 5 also features a simplified and unified backup solution. All backup options are now in a single portal.

TerraSync realises data synchronization between multiple users and multiple devices. It is intended to create efficient data sharing making collaborations easier and faster.

The NAS supports several array modes, including RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10, JBOD, and SINGLE, as well as HTTP, SMB/CIFS, AFP, FTP, NFS, and WebDAV. Additional features include users, user groups, and shared folder permissions settings. Read/write permissions for every user can be set as needed, and network storage space can be allocated for photos, videos, music files, and office documents.

To complement the TOS 5 operating system, TerraMaster has also launched TNAS Mobile 5 phone app featuring an optimized user interface and new features. TNAS Mobile 5 makes remote access and management of the NAS easier. With an optimized user interface, it includes mobile phone backup, photo management, personal folders, team folders, data safebox, TerraSync, remote administrator, mobile office, and remote management of the NAS.

The alloy casing is integrated into the hard drive bays for an elegant and modern design. Rather than going with a functional look like some of the other TerraMaster NAS units, the T6-423 striking façade looks very stylish.

The TerraMaster T6-423 is available in the US and Europe now for around USD$699.99, with local availability expected soon.