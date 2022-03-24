The Quarry re-imagines the teen slasher movie genre as a video game

British game studio Supermassive Games has quickly gained quite a reputation for its dramatic horror games. Their next title, The Quarry, coming from 2K Games, draws upon the same teen horror genre as their 2015 PlayStation 4 exclusive, Until Dawn.

Until Dawn came out of nowhere to redefine horror games. Over the years psychological horror has taken a backseat to blasting zombies and blood and guts. Supermassive Games instead gave players an ensemble of characters played by digital recreations of real actors with a plot that would not be out of place in a 1980s teen slasher movie. If you’ve ever wanted to shout at the TV screen and tell the hapless victim to not run upstairs, Until Dawn allowed you to save the cast from a brutal death.

Most recently, Supermassive Games have been busy with The Dark Pictures Anthology. This is a series of macabre tales presented as a TV show hosted by the sinister Curator (who just may be the embodiment of death himself. The final instalment of the anthology’s five-episode first season, The Devil in Me, is set for release later this year.

The Quarry is set over one night as the teenage counsellors of Hackett's Quarry summer camp throw a party to celebrate the end of the camp. The game features a few very familiar faces, many of which are no strangers to the horror genre. We have David Arquette ("Scream"), Ariel Winter ("Modern Family"), Justice Smith ("Jurassic World"), Brenda Song ("Dollface"), Lance Henriksen ("Aliens"), Lin Shaye ("A Nightmare on Elm Street"), among others.

With The Quarry, Supermassive Games seem to be retaining the same decision-making and explorative gameplay as their previous games. Rather than the general horror tales of The Dark Pictures Anthology, this is more of a teen horror feature film like Until Dawn.

Players take on the roles of each of the nine camp counsellors in a plot that could easily be a slasher movie- except it's up to the player to keep the kids alive. "The Quarry is breaking new ground across interactive storytelling and technology to create a truly visceral teen-horror experience," stated Director Will Byles. "I can't wait to see the choices you make, who you'll save, and who you're willing to sacrifice!"

2K Games are taking the reins in publishing The Quarry, further separating the title from the Bandai Namco published The Dark Pictures Anthology. "As an interactive narrative experience, The Quarry is a completely different type of game from anything 2K has published in the past," stated David Ismailer, President at 2K. "We are partnering because Supermassive Games are simply the best at what they do, and we’re huge fans of the studio. The chance to work with one of the great creative minds in our industry doesn't come often, and we are excited to be on this journey together with The Quarry."

Expect fun, laughter, and flirtations to give way to fear, screams, and blood as players struggle with life-or-death decisions and difficult moral choices when The Quarry launches on June 10 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC.