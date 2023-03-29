Theme park simulator Park Beyond opens its gates in June

Bandai Namco Europe and Limbic Entertainment have announced that Park Beyond will be released on 16th June, with pre-orders now available. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Park Beyond looks to be a theme park simulator with a difference. Rather than being constrained by the laws of physics, players will be able to build a park with the only limit being their imagination. So if you fancy designing rollercoasters that have guests being fired from a cannon, this will be the game for you.

The game will feature a campaign mode as well as a sandbox for players to unleash their creativity. The campaign has players taking the role of a new-hired park architect tasked with rejuvenating a tired old theme park. Players will need to stretch their imaginations and create reality-deifying attractions to entice visitors back and save the park.

A cast of colourful and passionate characters promises to guide players on the path to success. Players must meet business goals, balancing the park’s crazy attractions with profitability.

The coaster-creation tool gives players access to dozens of innovative modules to create unique rollercoasters with thousands of combinations. The game’s R&D mechanic allows players to add an element of impossibility to regular rides, so you can create an outstanding entertainment park.

As well as designing and building attractions, players can also dive into the data. Monitoring tools allow the fine-tuning of the park based on feedback, happiness levels, and visitor trends.

Whilst theme park management games tend to have their origins on PC, the Park Beyond user interface has been designed with the controller in mind from the get-go. Hopefully, this will spare the game from the awkward controls faced by other similar games ported over from the PC.

Park Beyond looks to be a fully-featured theme park management simulator offering the same experience and level of control for consoles and PCs. From designing fantastical rollercoasters to examining heatmaps and park accounts, this could be the ride to jump on.

Pre-orders are now available, with Park Beyond opening for business on 16th June 2023. There will be different editions: the Standard Edition with just the base game, the Deluxe Edition with exclusive in-game items plus the season pass, and the Collector’s Edition with everything in the Deluxe Edition plus some physical extras. In addition, each pre-order comes with a special bonus: the Pac-Man Impossification Set, consisting of exclusive flat rides, shops, entertainers, and decorative items.

Aspiring visioners have been invited to participate in the Park Beyond closed beta test, which will be held from 9th May to 19th on PC. Players can register for the beta on the Bandai Namco European site.