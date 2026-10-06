TiVo Ads tops 6.3 million users as revenue jumps 54%

TiVo Ads said its TiVo One advertising platform has surpassed 6.3 million monthly active users worldwide. Advertising and related revenue rose 54% year on year in the second quarter.

The total, recorded in June, was up 70% from a year earlier. TiVo Ads also reported a 310% increase in annual ad impressions, a 90% rise in home screen advertising engagement and a 320% jump in monthly viewership of free ad-supported streaming television content on TiVo Channels.

The figures point to rising activity in the company's connected TV advertising business as advertisers seek clearer evidence that campaigns are driving viewership, engagement and app use. TiVo Ads said one campaign for a global streaming platform led to a 70% increase in monthly app launches from the previous month.

The company attributed part of the growth to wider use of its home page advertising products, which place marketing messages where viewers begin browsing for content. It also expanded its advertising distribution through reseller partnerships in North America and Europe.

Data expansion

Alongside the revenue and audience update, TiVo Ads said it had expanded its audience intelligence offering in the United States and the United Kingdom. The changes include enhanced automatic content recognition data combined with clickstream insights, used for campaign planning, audience segmentation, attribution and measurement.

The move reflects a broader industry push to give advertisers more detailed information on viewer behaviour across connected TV environments. Media buyers have been under pressure to show clearer returns on spending as streaming platforms and device operators compete for a larger share of television advertising budgets.

Matt Milne, Chief Revenue Officer at Xperi and President of TiVo Ads, outlined the company's position in a statement on the results.

"Advertisers are looking for measurable outcomes, premium experiences, trusted audience intelligence and incremental unduplicated reach," said Matt Milne, Chief Revenue Officer at Xperi and President of TiVo Ads.

"We're performing on all fronts. Over the last year, we've significantly expanded our footprint, grown advertising inventory, added powerful new audience data capabilities and helped advertisers achieve meaningful business results. As connected TV continues to evolve, TiVo Ads is proving that advertising can be both highly engaging for viewers and highly effective for brands," Milne said.

Broader ecosystem

TiVo Ads sits within Xperi's entertainment and media technology portfolio. Beyond its TV advertising business, Xperi is also extending advertising opportunities through its AutoStage Broadcaster Portal, aimed at broadcasters operating in connected vehicles.

The portal gives broadcasters access to audience analytics, content insights and advertising tools designed to help radio operators understand in-car listening habits. Xperi said AutoStage is installed in more than 17 million vehicles, giving it a sizeable base in the connected car market.

By linking TiVo Ads with AutoStage, the group is seeking to offer advertisers access to audiences across both household TV screens and in-car entertainment systems. The approach mirrors a broader trend among media technology groups to build cross-environment advertising businesses that combine audience data with multiple consumer touchpoints.

For TiVo Ads, the latest quarter's growth suggests its strategy of combining home screen placements, streaming channel inventory and audience data is gaining traction with advertisers. The 6.3 million monthly active user figure provides a larger base for those campaigns, while the increase in ad impressions and viewer engagement points to more activity across the platform.

The 320% rise in viewing on TiVo Channels also matters because free ad-supported streaming television has become an increasingly contested part of the market. As media groups and platform operators push more FAST content to viewers, growth in viewing hours can translate into more available advertising inventory and stronger interest from marketers seeking lower-cost reach in streaming.

At the same time, the 70% rise in monthly active users and 54% increase in advertising and related revenue suggest TiVo Ads is expanding both its audience base and its commercial return. The company said advertisers had increased engagement, app launches and audience reach across its connected TV placements.

It has also continued to widen its distribution footprint while adding more audience data tools for marketers seeking a clearer view of television viewing behaviour across the United States and the United Kingdom.