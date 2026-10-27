Tonies launches Toniebox Lite in Australia & New Zealand

Tonies has launched Toniebox Lite in Australia and New Zealand, expanding its children's audio range with a smaller model.

Toniebox Lite is available online and through authorised retailers, with the Toniebox Lite My Story Set starting at AUD $149.95. Certified for children aged one and above, it works with every Tonie the company has released.

The launch gives Tonies a second device alongside its flagship Toniebox 2. The new product is lighter and more portable, aimed at families looking for a screen-free audio option at a lower entry price.

It also gives users access to a content library of more than 1,500 Tonies and more than 3,500 digital titles. Through the Tonies app, parents can manage playback, set volume limits and access digital content.

Range expansion

The release marks a broader push by the German children's audio group to build an ecosystem of devices and accessories. Toniebox 2 remains the higher-specification model, with features including Tonieplay gaming, a light ring, a sleep timer, a sunrise alarm and a bedtime mode. Toniebox Lite is positioned as a simpler listening device.

Tonies has built its business around screen-free audio products for young children, using figurines to trigger stories, songs and other audio content. It says it has sold about 12.2 million Tonieboxes and more than 165 million Tonies worldwide since it was founded in 2014.

According to the company, Tonieboxes are now active in more than 100 countries. Australia and New Zealand are among its international growth markets, alongside North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland and France.

The group employs around 630 people and reported EUR 630 million in revenue in the 2025 financial year, up 31 per cent year on year. The business is listed in Frankfurt's SDAX segment.

The launch also reflects the company's push to widen its addressable market through greater product choice.

"As parents increasingly seek mindful alternatives to passive screen time, we see a tremendous opportunity to champion the power of listening, spark imagination, foster independence and curiosity. To bring the benefits of audio to even more families, we are building a growing ecosystem that for the first time includes multiple devices - each of them designed for different family needs, while being connected by the same trusted world of stories, songs, characters, and play experiences. With Toniebox Lite, we open the door to that world for more families than ever," said Tobias Wann, Chief Executive Officer, Tonies.

Tonies also highlighted the device's portability and use beyond the home. Covers will be available, allowing children to personalise the product while adding extra cushioning.

"Childhood rarely stands still. It unfolds across family holidays, visits with grandparents, and everyday adventures in between. Toniebox Lite's simple, portable design allows families to bring the tonies experience wherever childhood happens. For existing families, it expands how and where they can enjoy our platform. For new families, it offers an introduction to the benefits of playing, learning, growing up ears-first. And for tonies, it is another step in our mission to shape the future of childhood through listening," said McCormick.