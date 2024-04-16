TVNZ launches innovative sports streaming service with MediaKind & Qibb

Television New Zealand (TVNZ), in collaboration with global media technology company MediaKind and technology partners Qvest and Qibb, has launched its new sports streaming service as part of TVNZ+. This rollout follows TVNZ's secured rights for broadcasting a number of significant sports events using a cloud-based Over-The-Top (OTT) live streaming platform.

TVNZ+'s new streaming service capitalises on MediaKind’s streaming tech, Qvest’s systems integration knowledge, and Qibb’s cloud-native orchestration software solutions. This well-rounded blend of expertise offers an efficient system for scaling full workflows for numerous sports events in parallel while minimising user interventions. It signifies a benchmark in the industry for utilising technology to provide streaming services.

In their contribution, MediaKind presented TVNZ with their Aquila Cloud, an advanced cloud-agnostic streaming solution noted for its ease of deployment within TVNZ’s current AWS account. Implementing this solution helps TVNZ direct its resources towards investing in infrastructure and streaming services while optimising cost-efficiency. More so, it grants TVNZ the freedom to scale in accordance with the number of live games at any given time.

Working with Qibb, MediaKind used its APIs to offer robust orchestration services, simplifying the management process of TVNZ's streaming. This considerably lowers the risk of human error or misconfiguration during key events. It ensures that the solution aligns with a reliable, predetermined, and thoroughly examined configuration that only requires a straightforward start API call.

Jean-Louis Acafrao, General Manager of Technology, TVNZ, stated, “The partnership between MediaKind, Qvest, and Qibb has enabled us to launch a new sports streaming service in our TVNZ+ platform that delivers for our business and meets our audience’s high expectations when it comes to consuming quality sports contents. The solution in collaboration with MediaKind, Qvest, and Qibb proved exceptionally efficient, adaptable, and, above all, centred around our viewers' needs.”

Boris Felts, Chief Product Officer at MediaKind, echoed this, saying, “The many benefits of our Aquila Cloud solution, together with seamless API integration and support from our key partners Qvest and Qibb, enables TVNZ to scale and manage live streaming events with an adaptable and cloud-based platform. This achievement showcases the immense potential that can emerge when industry leaders unite to address complex challenges. We’re excited to have set a new industry benchmark with the launch of TVNZ’s innovative streaming service.”

The collaboration between TVNZ, MediaKind, Qvest, and Qibb has resulted in the successful launch of a new sports streaming service within TVNZ+, showcasing the effectiveness of combining expertise to meet rising audience demands. By leveraging advanced technology and cloud-based solutions, the partnership has set a notable industry benchmark for delivering quality sports content efficiently and meeting viewer expectations. This achievement highlights the potential of collaborative efforts to address complex challenges in the streaming landscape.