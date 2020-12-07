f5-nz logo
Story image

Unitec becomes first member to join NZ Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy

07 Dec 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Unitec Institute of Technology has announced it has become the the first member to join the New Zealand arm of the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy. 

The academy has been set up to provide technology and resources to help equip students with the next-generation cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in the rapidly changing cyber-threat landscape.

At a global level, 70% of cybersecurity professionals claim that their organisation is impacted by the cybersecurity skills shortage, which is showing a general lack of improvement in recent years and reflects an increasing workload on existing cybersecurity staff, long-standing open jobs, an increase in hiring and training junior personnel, and an inability to learn or utilise security technologies to their full potential.

“The cybersecurity challenges posed by today’s digital society mean we have an ever-increasing need for advanced skills in this area," says Misti Landtroop, managing director for Palo Alto Networks New Zealand.

"Teaming up with Unitec will help develop the next generation of cybersecurity talent and bridge the skills gap in New Zealand.

"At Palo Alto Networks, our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. We hope this initiative helps enable cybersecurity enthusiasts to continue studying, learning and expanding their knowledge, contributing towards a future career." 
 
The Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy provides students with the knowledge and skills to be prepared for a successful career in cybersecurity. It offers faculty training, hands-on labs, modularised curricula and virtual firewalls for use in Unitec's New Zealand’s Diploma in Cybersecurity (Level 6), and will supply content for micro credential courses that will upskill and reskill full time workers through a series of short courses.

In addition, upon completing the course, each student will be eligible as either a Palo Alto Networks Certified Cybersecurity Entry-Level Technician or a Certified Network Security Administrator. 

“As the workforce grapples with immense change this year, Unitec remains heavily focused on strategic industry collaborations that equip our students with the most up-to-date real-world intelligence, as well as the hardware and tools to support knowledge development,” says Dila Beisembayeva, Lead of Unitec’s Centre for Digital Innovation and Skills.

“We’re honoured to be the first educational institute to join the Academy and look forward to the benefits it can provide to students throughout the network of ITP subsidiaries.”

Since Palo Alto Networks launched the Cybersecurity Academy programme in 2014, it has grown to include more than 1100 partner institutions in over 70 countries worldwide. 

Related stories:
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Hands-on review: The Neo Smartpen RECO
Jamf rolls out watchOS device control app for parents
Cyclone named essential NZ supplier for online learning devices
COVID: Google releases new info hub for distance learning
Victoria University to launch digital services micro course
Dig deeper:
Palo Alto Unitec Education
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
This year Fitbit released the Versa 3, and just like the first two, it did not disappoint. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot
Amazon has updated its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers. Darren Price takes a look.More
Story image
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
The most anticipated gaming launch of 2020, that of Cyberpunk 2077, is almost upon us.More
Story image
Hands-on impressions with Demon’s Souls on PS5
Death is something that you will experience in this game over and over again. If you don’t like dying and repeating sections of games, you’re better off playing something else.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
This year, Fitbit surprised its fanbase with a brand new watch, the Fitbit Sense. Is it any better than the Versa 2 or 3? Is it worth the new, hefty price tag? More
Story image
Check Point warns of surge in phishing scams as hackers impersonate delivery vendors
Hackers are impersonating trusted delivery vendors, like Amazon, DHL and FedEx, to commit financial fraud.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
This year Fitbit released the Versa 3, and just like the first two, it did not disappoint. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot
Amazon has updated its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers. Darren Price takes a look.More
Story image
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
The most anticipated gaming launch of 2020, that of Cyberpunk 2077, is almost upon us.More
Story image
Hands-on impressions with Demon’s Souls on PS5
Death is something that you will experience in this game over and over again. If you don’t like dying and repeating sections of games, you’re better off playing something else.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
This year, Fitbit surprised its fanbase with a brand new watch, the Fitbit Sense. Is it any better than the Versa 2 or 3? Is it worth the new, hefty price tag? More
Story image
Check Point warns of surge in phishing scams as hackers impersonate delivery vendors
Hackers are impersonating trusted delivery vendors, like Amazon, DHL and FedEx, to commit financial fraud.More
Story image
New Zealanders more willing to share location data following COVID - report
Use of location data by government agencies is broadly preferred over private companies.More
Story image
Game review: Godfall (PS5)
This game arguably has the best graphics that you will see on the PS5 thus far. More
Story image
Game reviewCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
While not many new things can be added to Call of Duty games, the series continues to be the most popular FPS franchise in history.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds
Besides the awkward and fiddly touch controls on the earbud stalk, the FreeBuds Pro are a perfectly suitable pair of wireless earbuds.More
Story image
Game review: Dirt 5 PC/Xbox Series X
Codemasters’ Dirt 5 gets down and dirty with some off-road racing. This time taking the franchise in a slightly different, but understandable, direction.More
Story image
Epic Games drags Apple through AU court as Fortnite spat continues
Much of this drama stems from a feud that started back in August, which is all to do with in-app purchases for Fortnite.More
Story image
Kiwi software company paves the way for mainstream decentralisation
Sylo, the software development company, has launched Oya, which has been described as ‘the beginning of mainstream decentralisation’. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones
Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio headphones mark Huawei’s first foray into over-ear headphones, and it’s a solid entrance into the market.More
Story image
The devices that are changing the streaming game in time for Christmas
Here are some of the best products in the streaming business, used by veterans and beginners alike.More
Story image
Bad Bots and DDoS fuel record cyber risk
"How many attackers are going to hide within this expected traffic spike?"More
Story image
NZ’s shift to online during COVID here to stay - report
The survey covered broadband usage, working from home, telehealth usage and online shopping behaviour.More
Story image
ReedPop reaches $100k fundraising target for Cure Cancer
Let’s hope that more of us are inspired to encourage the researchers who will face life-long challenges to unwrap the mysteries surrounding cancer. More
Story image
Seven Dunedin game developers granted $450k
The funding, which is part of a wider $10 million allocation, is designed to create and nurture the game development industry in the region.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit wi-fi routers
The two new routers are outfitted with a host of hardware and software functions for varying users.More
Story image
RMIT researchers create ‘light-powered’ AI chip
The nanoscale advance combines the core software needed to drive artificial intelligence with image-capturing hardware in a single electronic device.More
Story image
Increase in scams expected for NZ and Australia during holiday shopping season
One of the biggest scams to be aware of this shopping season are phishing attacks.More
Story image
Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs
The Apple TV app will launch on select Sony TV models during the month of December. The firmMore
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup.More
Story image
Report: New Zealanders need to educate themselves on data rights under Privacy Act 2020
“The act has given The Office of the Privacy Commissioner some weapons to ensure the privacy of New Zealanders is protected."More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox On-The-Go
Some of us love to celebrate through singing and playing music. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is designed for just such occasions.More
Story image
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
"At a time where the public is getting increasingly concerned about the possible misuse of AI, we have to be transparent about the threats."More
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
The moves makes Vodafone New Zealand the first telecommunications provider in New Zealand to implement the solution. More
GitHub shares 'greatest hits' open source repositories with historic libraries
Barely 12 months after launching an initiative to preserve open source software for future generations, GitHub is now sharing these collections with major libraries around the world.More
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
There is an increase in voice phishing attacks, where hackers use existing employee names in attempt to trick victims into sharing login credentials and data by phone.More
Cyber-attackers target COVID-19 vaccine supply chain in sweeping phishing campaign
IBM’s Security X-Force, a task force created in the early days of the pandemic with an aim to combat cyber-attacks related to potential vaccines’ supply chains, released details on a coordinated effort to disrupt the COVID-19 ‘cold chain’.More
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
If you use a phone for professional-looking photos and great video content, both these models deserve your attention.More
Review: BlueAnt X5 bloody good Party Speaker
It’s portable, battery-powered, small and looks pretty good but still manages to pack a real punch.More
Apple launches App Store Small Business Programme
Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced 15% commission if they earned up to US$1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.More
Chorus, Xero, amongst Deloitte Top 200 winners
Chorus, Xero and 2degrees were amongst the finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards, with both Chorus and Xero taking out their categories. More
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
2020 will go down in history for the year of the global pandemic, but also for the rise of innovative digital technologies.More
Top security tips for online shoppers
Shoppers should follow these tips to guard against being cheated and defrauded when shopping online. More
DDoS campaigns, BEC scams & Emotet: CERT NZ reports top security threats
It has been yet another tumultuous quarter for New Zealanders and their wallets, with almost $6.4 million in reported financial losses due to cybersecurity incidents.More
Kogan to maintain Mighty Ape staff, branding
With the acquisition of Mighty Ape, Kogan plans to make the most of its new asset by supporting the current team.More
Samsung unveils new SSD, optimised for 4K and 8K contents
Designed for consumers and professions using 4K and 8K contents, as well as graphic-heavy games, Samsung says its new SSD is optimised for handling data-intensive applications.More
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Despite not being noise-cancelling, the Sport Earbuds come with an abundance of features that make them a great option for anyone in the market for some premium, durable earbuds.More
Game reviewTransformers: Battlegrounds
It may not be the best game in the world, but it’s a nice and easy introduction to tactical strategy games.More
Facial recognition control solution hits A/NZ
The facial recognition reader scans users’ faces to identify them before providing access.More
Game Review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC)
Supermassive Games invites players to enjoy another tale of the macabre from their Dark Pictures Anthology.More
COVID-19 crisis accentuating the need to bridge digital divide
The crisis has accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries.More
More stories