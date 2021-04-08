Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - Who is Dynabook?
08 Apr 2021
Techday's 10 Minute IT Jams provide sharp, to-the-point insights into emerging and established technology companies that operate in the Asia-Pacific region.
Today we speak to Matt Tumminello, who is the product marketing manager for Dynabook ANZ.
Dynabook is the new branding for what many may know as Toshiba. The change in branding happened in 2018, and the company remains one of the world’s largest PC manufacturers.
In this interview, Matt will discuss:
- The reasons behind the name change from Toshiba to Dynabook
- Toshiba's legacy in the laptop market
- The score Dynabook wants to settle
- The thinking behind continuing the Portégé and Satellite Pro models.
Watch the video below.
