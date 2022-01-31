Story image
Sony
Gaming
M Theory
Virtual Reality / VR
Oddboy

Virtual reality game Wanderer puts New Zealand developers on world stage

By RNZ, Mon 31 Jan 2022

Wanderer was released yesterday by Auckland studios M Theory and Oddboy, in a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The VR adventure game puts players in the shoes of Asher Neumann who travels through time, all in the name of saving humanity.

Taking inspiration from the likes of Quantum Leap and Dark, Neumann goes on a journey, uncovering traitors during World War II, working alongside inventor Nikola Tesla, and even as far back as the 1500s to defend a king.

Ben Markby, who is the co-founder of Oddboy and co-creative director of Wanderer, told Karyn Hay on Lately it was a late night for the team on Thursday as they put together the final details before the release, but he was proud of the results and feedback.

"It's been a fantastic day, just seeing people out there playing it and the global response to the game.

"It's just been mind-blowing. We've had people testing the game over the past eight to 10 months locally, but really putting it out now on the global stage and seeing the response from streamers, and YouTubers, and reviewers, and just the general public has been a bit overwhelming, to be honest."

The feedback had been humbling for the team, Markby said.

"Some of the best feedback we've had [on Friday] is we've had quite a few comparisons to some of the titles that we've always idolised on VR, which has been titles made by giants like Valve, like Half-Life: Alyx, games like Saints and Sinners on VR as well.

"Not trying to toot our own horn too much here but one of the PSVR [PlayStation Virtual Reality] channels on YouTube said that this is actually one of their most favourite PlayStation VR titles ever made, so for us, that's been pretty humbling.

"We're still coming to terms with 'holy s--t, have we actually made something this good?' like it's hard to say when you're in the trenches, and you've got that tunnel vision and you kind of pop out of it at the end like this, and you're thinking well how well is this game going to be ... but the response has been amazing so far."

Sony eyed up the opportunity to support the makers after Markby headed to Boston with his business partner in 2019 to a big gaming convention in Boston, called PAX East, with an early prototype of the game. 

"They liked what they saw, and we had a chat with them and they jumped on board ... and pretty much haven't looked back since," Markby said.

"We've grown our team from that and really dived headfirst into the VR world in trying to make a game that can stand out on the world stage."

But Markby credited the whole team as having played a massive part in the success, including artists, writers, voice actors, programmers, and designers.

"Making a game is like an orchestra, there's so many people involved. 

"They're all really important to the vision of the game and making it all come to life. So it's a real team effort. Making something here of this scale in New Zealand takes a lot of people and a lot of talent and we've been really fortunate with the people we've found."

It takes about eight to 10 hours to play the game from start to end, he said.

Wanderer is available on PSVR, Oculus and SteamVR.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Related stories
Bethesda reveals the next chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online>>
Square Enix launches Oceania Data Centre for Final Fantasy XIV Online>>
Alienware launches new high-spec gaming notebook range>>
Game review: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)>>
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Lines>>
Hands-on review: Sony WF-C500 earbuds>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Gaming
Square Enix launches Oceania Data Centre for Final Fantasy XIV Online
Australian and New Zealand players of the long-running massively multiplayer online game Final Fantasy XIV Online (FFXIV) now have access to a local server.>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Lines
If you have read any of my previous reviews, you would know I am a big fan of Nanoleaf and its products. I have their panels and strips all over my house.>>
Story image
Drones
Flying food: Domino's drone partnership opens new opportunities in food delivery sector
Fancy getting your pizza delivered by drone? That might soon become a reality with Domino's signing a new deal with drone company SkyDrop.>>
Story image
Customer service
Advantage: Why the gold standard of customer service matters
As a business, it is crucial to evolve and adapt IT operations to survive, innovate and compete - even more so during a global pandemic.>>
Story image
Gaming
Alienware launches new high-spec gaming notebook range
Alienware says the M-series is optimised for power, while the X-series balances mobility and the latest gaming tech.>>
Story image
Wearables
Wearables market to reach 344.9 million shipments in 2022, lead by sports and fitness trackers
"While the wearables sector has witnessed strong growth so, too, has mobile accessories, where demand for wireless headsets has risen dramatically in the past year.">>
Story image
Open Source
The Sandbox and Brinc announce $50M Open Metaverse Accelerator Program funding for 100 startups
The Sandbox has committed US$50M to Brinc for The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program, targeting 100 startups to enhance the open metaverse.>>
Story image
Phishing
COVID-19 vax most popular topic for phishing attacks in 2021
While phishing attacks remain a consistent threat to online security, attackers are switching up the topics they use to bait unsuspecting victims.>>
Story image
Price Me
NZ Compare to acquire international comparison company PriceMe
Global Compare Group has announced the acquisition of the international, data-led, e-commerce comparison shopping business, PriceMe.>>
Story image
Manufacturing
Four industries revolutionised by robots
Technology has embedded so deeply in our daily lives that it has become difficult to imagine a time when we lived without the benefits of the information age.>>
Story image
Gaming
Virtual reality game Wanderer puts New Zealand developers on world stage
A major console-maker has for the first time released a Kiwi-made virtual reality (VR) game.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency trading in NZ below world average, but signs show increased awareness
A recent study has revealed that although cryptocurrency is still a growing market in New Zealand, the country's usage rate is still well below those of our overseas counterparts.>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
Uncharted 4:  A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy were released several years ago exclusively for the PS4 console. Well, now PC and PS5 owners can play both games in the form of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection out this year. >>
Story image
Hootsuite
Social media user numbers swell to 58% of world's population, spurring social commerce boom
More than 58% of the global population now uses social media - so which platform is leading the pack?>>
Story image
Internet of Things
IoT technology set to help provide safer community housing
IoT technology is being utilised by Auckland community housing provider Community of Refuge Trust (CORT) to help 550+ of its tenants receive better, healthier homes.>>
Story image
Sony
Hands-on review: Sony WF-C500 earbuds>>
Story image
Ridesharing
Study: Rideshare apps hungry for customers personal data>>
Story image
Telstra
Telstra deploys industry-first Ericsson Private 5G for enterprise>>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom's Sydney office pilots 'employee-led' approach to the future of work>>
Story image
Fortinet
Fortinet partners with Telecom Niue to increase network security>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Check Point Research reveals how hackers run token scams and 'Rug Pull' money - and how to avoid them>>
Story image
Open Source
The aftermath of Log4j - What can be done to protect businesses?>>
Story image
Hyperscale
Carbon emissions driving cloud buying decisions - Gartner>>
Story image
Training
Phishing emails in Q421 focused on everyday tasks - research>>
Story image
Mobile Security
Mobile madness: Unpacking the business and personal risks of digital mobile in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Advantage hires new senior cyber security engineer>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Experts weigh in on how to protect yourself against banking scammers>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Meta says it's building the 'fastest supercomputer in the world'>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
NZ tech sector has what it takes to attract international investment - industry boss>>
Story image
Employee Experience
Global IT company named best employer in Australia and 16 other countries>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Pro Hybrid gaming headset>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Australia and New Zealand shouldn't rush to follow White House zero-trust cybersecurity strategy>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
2021 a year to remember for blockchain industry - report>>
More stories