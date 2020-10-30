f5-nz logo
Story image

Xbox Series X unboxing

30 Oct 2020
Darren Price
Share:

So, earlier in the week a box arrived from the USA with a shiny new Xbox Series X inside. As is often the case, I couldn’t talk about, or even switch it on until the allotted time. Whilst I still can’t tell you much about Microsoft’s new console, I can show you what the box looks like and what is inside.

The front of the box proudly states that the console capable of 4K and 120 FPS and has a 1 TB SSD. There’s also the logo for the new Xbox Velocity Architecture.

On the back we have an image of Halo’s Master Chief and the Xbox Series X strapline “Power Your Dreams”. It also tells us that it is the fastest Xbox ever and that the Xbox Velocity Architecture redefines speed. It goes on to let players know that they can play thousands of games across four generations of Xbox and that there are 100+ quality games available with Xbox Game Pass. 

I don’t really want to sound like I’m fawning over a box, but the Xbox Series X packaging and presentation when you open in is very nice. Microsoft really what you to feel comfortable in the knowledge that you have purchased something very special.

Opening up the box and you are presented with the wrapped console, wrapped in a black protective cover with a paper band reinforcing the “Power your Dreams” messaging. Behind the console is a compartment with the new Xbox Series X controller and the accessories.

Lifting the console out with care, I was surprised just how heavy it was. Weighing a tad under 7kgs, the package isn’t exactly light, most of the weight being the actual console itself. Microsoft have obviously packed quite a bit in the unit. 

A lot of that weight will be the built-in power supply. We’ve moved on from the awkward power brick, with everything tucked nicely inside the console, with just a power lead connecting the device to the power socket.

Also included is a “ultra-high speed” HDMI cable. It’s about 1.5m long. You need this if you want to make use of the 120Hz capabilities of the console. The Xbox One only had a cable marked “high speed”, so if you are upgrading, you need to be swapping out these cables as well.

Under the console, in the box, is a brief set-up guide detailing how to plug in the console and set it up via the new, updated Xbox app. The back of the card shows how to install the batteries and pair the controller. 

Before we look at the console, itself, let’s check out the new controller. At first glance it looks the same as the Xbox One X controller. It’s a little more refined than its predecessor, with a D-Pad similar to the Elite controllers. It doesn’t look any different, size-wise, but there may be some subtle differences as it feels a little more comfortable in the hand. The grips have a nice stipple pattern that should make it easy to keep hold of it when things get frantic. 

There is one new button on the front of the controller for sharing, I believe. There are no new control buttons. The bottom of the controller has an audio socket for headphones and an expansion port, the same as an Xbox One X/S controller. The micro-USB port and pairing button is on the top. 

The battery bay is identical to the Xbox One controllers, so should fit your existing Xbox One rechargeable batteries. 

The lid to the bay, however, is slightly different. This means 3rd-party rechargeable Xbox One battery modules may not fit. 

Now onto the console itself. The Xbox Series X can be orientated horizontally, on four little rubber feet, or vertically, via a circular stand.

The front of the device has an on button in the shape of the Xbox logo. There’s an eject button right next to the slot for the Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and there’s a button for pairing controllers. The front of the console also has a Type-A USB socket.    

Assuming vertical orientation, the top has an interesting design that produces that “green glow” effect. The top is actually a fan exhaust port, you can just about see the fan though the top.

The rear of the console is packed with ports. Interestingly, there’s a Kensington lock, as well, for securing the console. First, the basics; there’s a socket for the power cable, an HDMI 2.1 socket and an Ethernet port. 

There are two Type-A USB 3.1 sockets, but unfortunately no Type-C. The back of the console has the port into which the Seagate SSD expansion card is installed.

My take on this unboxing is that the packaging is nice and the console is well presented to new owners. The console, itself is a lot heavier than I thought it would be, but not quite as big.

The top of the console has a nice design to create an interesting effect. The controller looks reassuringly familiar, but seems a bit more comfortable compared to the Xbox One controller.

I wish I could say more. I can’t right now, but it’s an impressive package.  

Video unboxing

FutureFive contributors Damian Price and Darren Seeto have each produced video unboxings for your viewing pleasure - check them out below.

Darren's take:

Damian's take:

Related stories:
Game review: FIFA 21
Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro audio amplifier
Game review: EA Sports NHL 21
Game review: NBA 2K21 (Xbox One)
Game review: Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One)
Dig deeper:
Xbox Xbox Series X Console Gaming Gaming
Story image
Slingshot launches e-waste initiative to Keep New Zealand Beautiful
“Instead of consigning perfectly functional equipment to e-waste or landfill, we're asking customers to take one on, and we'll give money to a good cause.”More
Story image
Telco industry urges New Zealanders to recycle unwanted mobile phones
There may be hundreds of thousands of discarded mobile phones sitting around in people’s homes.More
Story image
Google unveils new Workspace
Google Cloud has announced the launch of Google Workspace, bringing together messaging, meetings, docs, and tasks.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro audio amplifier
EPOS’s GSX 1200 Pro provides gamers with a switchable headset/speaker audio amplifier and linked chatting for LAN gaming.More
Story image
Game review: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
As fun as this game is, the only negative thing I can say about it is it’s the difficulty. This is by far the most difficult Crash Bandicoot game I have ever played! More
Story image
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
Story image
Slingshot launches e-waste initiative to Keep New Zealand Beautiful
“Instead of consigning perfectly functional equipment to e-waste or landfill, we're asking customers to take one on, and we'll give money to a good cause.”More
Story image
Telco industry urges New Zealanders to recycle unwanted mobile phones
There may be hundreds of thousands of discarded mobile phones sitting around in people’s homes.More
Story image
Google unveils new Workspace
Google Cloud has announced the launch of Google Workspace, bringing together messaging, meetings, docs, and tasks.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro audio amplifier
EPOS’s GSX 1200 Pro provides gamers with a switchable headset/speaker audio amplifier and linked chatting for LAN gaming.More
Story image
Game review: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
As fun as this game is, the only negative thing I can say about it is it’s the difficulty. This is by far the most difficult Crash Bandicoot game I have ever played! More
Story image
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
Story image
Radware launches DDoS protection for online gaming
“Online games are a massive, multi-billion-dollar industry, but they frequently fall victim to powerful and targeted DDoS attacks,"More
Story image
Employees using corporate emails for private purposes putting companies at risk
 A new study has revealed 40% of all corporate email breaches occurred on websites used for personal purposes.More
Story image
Ransomware attacks skyrocketed in past three months - Check Point
The daily global average of ransomware attacks jumped 50% in last quarter, compared to 1st half of 2020.More
Story image
Game review: Those Who Remain (PC)
Those Who Remain is a first-person horror game with a premise that’ll be very familiar to fans of the Alan Wake games.More
Story image
Dell’s new pro monitors and meeting system
The new range of monitors, meeting system and magnetic sound bar aims to provide solutions for hybrid workers.More
Story image
Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Spark turns on 5G in Auckland and offers a glimpse into the future of smart cities with Auckland Transport.More
Story image
Plant a tree, save the planet: The Kiwis taking tech to the forest
“We're all in this together and share the same future on this planet. We've designed the app so that anyone anywhere can do their part in protecting our earth."More
Story image
Workers want robots, not people, to help manage COVID-19 stress - study
Employees want help and are turning to technology over people.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Vivo X50 Pro 5G
I’m already convinced that I want to be the next stellar movie director to come out of New Zealand when I grow up. More
Story image
Average person has 100 passwords - study
The average user has about 25% more passwords compared to earlier this year.More
Story image
Apple reveals four new iPhones with 5G capability
The new iPhone 12 lineup features phones varying in size and capability, but all are 5G capable and all ship with Apple's new A14 Bionic chip. More
Story image
UPDATED: Election 2020 - Which parties care about tech's role in New Zealand
Technology should be flying high when it comes to government investment and commitment from New Zealand's political parties. But is it?More
Story image
By 2025, half of all work tasks will be handled by machines
A robot revolution would create 97 million jobs worldwide but destroy almost as many.More
Story image
Game review: EA Sports NHL 21
If you played NHL 20, you might not think NHL 21 offers too many new features for you to come back. If you’re the latter, you’re better off waiting for the next-gen version of NHL 22 in 2021 instead.  More
Story image
Game review: Ride 4 (PC)
Milestone, free of the licencing restraints of the excellent MotoGP franchise gives us more bikes to play with in Ride 4.More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars packages together three amazing 3D Mario adventures from over the decades. More
Story image
Romanian nationals jailed for card skimming
The equipment was used to obtain credit card details of more than 122 New Zealanders, and to steal approximately $75,380 from many of them.More
Story image
Five Eyes nations want legal access to backdoors to fight 'illegal content'
The nations argue that encryption can make the enforcement of public safety difficult, particularly when it comes to serious problems like child exploitation. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Sweatproof, waterproof and more importantly secured with moldable ear hooks, these earbuds should be able to take some punishment.More
Story image
Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console
We weren’t allowed to see the back of the console, although it still looks very stylish if you can fit it inside your TV cabinets or tables.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Microphone
The MKE 200 is cleverly designed to amplify the sound coming from in front of the camera while simultaneously decreasing sounds coming from behind it. More
Jabra unveils Elite 85t wireless earbuds
The earbuds feature Jabra’s active noise cancelling (ANC) features, thanks to dual chipsets in each earbud and refined sound processing.More
Game review: Star Wars Squadrons (PS4/PSVR/PC/VR)
Is the force with EA Games' Star Wars Squadrons? We find out.More
Hands-on review: Belkin Power Bank 10K + Stand
Belkin’s Play Series 10,000 mAh Power Bank with stand is designed to keep you gaming.More
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 65 Headset for business UC
It was so comfortable that I took to wearing them even when not listening to anything.More
Game review: Age of Empires III Definitive Edition (PC)
With modern graphics and tried and tested gameplay, this is a game that should be on the list of every fan of historical real-time strategy games.More
Ara & ImpactED hui inspires girls to follow tech passion
The aim of the hui was to provide a safe opportunity to understand and interact with digital technologies so that girls could see what kinds of career pathways they could take.More
Game review: FIFA 21
FIFA 21 feels more like FIFA 20.5, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.More
Microsoft takes legal action to disrupt botnet and combat ransomware
Microsoft has announced it took action to disrupt a botnet, Trickbot, one of the world's most infamous botnets and prolific distributors of malware and ransomware.More
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital
I recommend getting this DLC to fight Ren Hayabusa if you are a huge fan of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. More
One in four Kiwis looking to upskill to boost employability
The nation may be in the middle of a coronavirus skills boom.More
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.More
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Despite 2020 being a bit of a tricky year, GoPro fans were really happy when the HERO9 was announced on time. More
Microsoft Surface: All-new Laptop Go, plus Pro X gets update
The new Surface Laptop Go aims for affordability, the Pro X makes the most of Microsoft’s custom processor – plus four new accessories.More
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ has become the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming, to Australia and three other countries.More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
D-LINK A/NZ launches AI-powered DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Using AI edge-based person detection, the camera can identify human motion, reducing false alarms.More
Hands-on review - Apple iPad 8th Gen 2020
If there's one thing that Apple does well, it's making its users familiar with its family of products through repetition. iPad 8 is familiar - but its features back it up.More
Researchers to examine Māori perspectives on ethical data management
"We need a profoundly different approach to individual data rights and protection - one that recognises collective identities."More
More stories