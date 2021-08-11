Today
You're invited: She Sharp presents Women in Data & Analytics on August 24th

By Sara Barker

Mark August 24th in your diaries: She Sharp presents Women in Data & Analytics is an unmissable event for women keen to learn about this dynamic field. It is an event that will bring together New Zealand and international analytics experts to help professionals and students plot their potential career paths. 

The event will feature a panel with the experts, a hands-on workshop on Microsoft Power BI, and the opportunity to gain valuable career advice.

The panel includes Datacom’s Indira Bandari, RADACAD’s Leila Etaati, Fonterra’s Owen Auger, and Microsoft’s Sudhir Rawat. Together, they will chat about career development in the data analytics, data engineering, and data science fields. They will also cover what they’re looking for in a data analytics professional and what skills you need to know.

You’ll be able to participate in a hands-on lab covering Microsoft Power BI. The goals of this workshop are simple: To extract data from a source, clean it and visualise it to show an improved current situation of the data. Why is this process important? It will enhance your storytelling and decision-making abilities in the field.

Speakers  

Datacom’s Indira Bandari brings more than 15 years of experience in the field as an experienced CRM and business intelligence consultant. She knows the ins and outs of analytics tools like Power BI, Tableau and SAP Business Objects, statistical analysis tools such as SAS and programming knowledge in R, Python and SQL. Indira won Microsoft’s ‘Most Valuable Professional’ award in 2019 and 2020.

RADACAD’s Leila Etaati is a speaker and data scientist, BI consultant, and trainer. Leila is also an active Technical Microsoft AI blogger for RADACAD.

Fonterra’s Owen Auger is not only a consultant specialising in financial modelling as well as data modelling and visualisation within Power BI, but also worked across New Zealand companies including Contact Energy and Fonterra.

Microsoft’s Sudhir Rawat is a highly experienced speaker and cloud solution architect who works extensively across data and AI platforms. Sudhir is certified as an Azure Data Scientist Associate, Azure AI Engineer Associate, Azure Data Engineer Associate, MCITP, MCTS, MCT, MCPS and MS. He also authored a book on Azure Data.

Join these speakers and your peers at this event to learn, network, and level up your career with data.

The details

What: She Sharp presents Women in Data & Analytics
When: Thursday, 24 August
Where: The Mind Lab, located at 99 Khyber Pass Road, Grafton, Auckland.
How much: Students $5, professionals $10 (plus booking fee). 

Get your tickets here.

