Zoom expands its platform by adding Zoom Team Chat feature

By Nadine Rogers
Yesterday

Zoom expands its platform by adding a chat messaging feature. As a video meeting app, Zoom moved into broadcast webinars, connected conference rooms, connecting teams on and off video, reimagines workspaces, engages audiences and builds innovations.

According to a 2022 survey of IT decision-makers conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Zoom: 

  • 95% agree messaging services are essential for those in a remote/hybrid environment
  • 86% indicated messaging services were critical to their organisation
  • 90% reported using a messaging service daily

Teams can track projects, build culture, and instantly and asynchronously collaborate. 

Chat technology helps dispersed teams consolidate workflows, gain efficiencies, and enable people to work better together. Zoom Team Chat brings people together in contemporary ways with one-touch access to video meetings, phone and whiteboarding.

Team Chat is a collaboration hub that leverages 1:1 group chats and channels to integrate workstreams, keep projects on track, and connect stakeholders. Messaging, file sharing, third-party integrations, video, voice, and whiteboard in one place to simplify how you collaborate. 

Additionally, Team Chat is a valuable external communication tool. It provides a secure communication experience for external contacts, including consultants, vendors, clients, and more. A notice in the chat or channel “compose” message box identifies when an external user is present.

Remote and hybrid work requires communication across different channels. Team Chat is backed by enterprise-grade security and reliability allowing users to share information safely.  

Features include: 

  • Zoom Whiteboard is a persistent, digital canvas on which teams can brainstorm and collaborate across locations and devices.
  • Zoom Contact Centre is a video-optimised omnichannel contact centre platform that helps businesses deliver prompt and highly personalised customer support.
  • Zoom IQ for Sales is a conversational intelligence solution for Zoom meetings and Zoom phones that uses AI to analyse customer conversations, surface key insights, and empower your sales teams.

Zoom has changed the Zoom brand to explain the benefits of the communications platform to current and potential customers. 

The visual identity will change, including its colour palette, typography, product icons and Zoom’s core blue to enhance legibility and advance accessibility on the platform. 

According to a recent Harvard Business Review study, “the average user in the dataset toggled between different apps and websites nearly 1,200 times each day.” That’s four hours a week and five working weeks a year. This loss of productivity and time spent flipping between tools can be minimised with an all-in-one, tightly integrated communications and collaboration solution. Zoom One brings team chat, phone, whiteboard, meetings, and third-party integrations into a single user experience.  

 

 

 

 

