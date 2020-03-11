Zynga to launch Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells mobile game

Just when you think Harry Potter mania is just starting to mellow out, Zynga goes and releases another Potter-themed mobile game.

Last week the company soft launched Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells in ‘select markets’, with plans to roll out the game worldwide – but for some, it might be a bit of a wait.

The game takes fans on a journey through match-3 puzzle gameplay with the iconic characters, narrative, settings, spellcasting and magical mischief of Harry Potter’s world.

Zynga says that fans love Harry Potter and the Wizarding World – that much is evident through the number of quizzes, brain teasers, and other puzzle-inspired games that remain popular to this day.

“Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells celebrates this affinity for challenge and mystery with the first match-3 puzzle game for mobile devices,” Zynga says.

The game allows players to create their own persona and experience the excitement and mysteries of the Wizarding World. Players also unlock Wizarding World elements such as new spells and brewing potions as they progress.

Players will encounter the most iconic moments and memorable faces from the original Harry Potter films. There are also magic abilities and objects, which help players to face matching puzzles populated with Chocolate Frogs and other obstacles as they “swish and flick” through fanciful levels.

Zynga says, “Proving their magical mettle, players will earn experience points as they progress in the game. From Daily Events to interactive puzzles, players will earn XP to gain new magical abilities and rewards, level up their skills and spells, as well as customise their unique, in-game personas. Players will also have the option to form clubs and join forces with other fans to socialise, participate in special in-game cooperative activities and experience the camaraderie of the Wizarding World.”

Zynga officially licensed Harry Potter from Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment.

“We are incredibly proud to bring Harry Potter to Zynga's portfolio and are dedicated to creating a game that's worthy of the Wizarding World and its legions of fans,” says Zynga’s president of publishing, Bernard Kim.

“By combining the ubiquity of mobile and the expertise of Zynga’s development team in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, we are crafting a game that will delight fans of all ages around the globe.”

Zynga is taking pre-registrations for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells through its website. The game will launch worldwide for iOS and Android devices, as well as Amazon Kindle and Facebook.