Apple unveils redesigned iPad mini with OLED display

Apple has unveiled a redesigned iPad mini, adding an OLED display and water and dust resistance to the compact tablet.

The new model is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. Apple says it is 5.4mm thick and keeps the same overall footprint, despite increasing the screen size to 8.5 inches. Narrower bezels allow the larger panel to fit into the same chassis.

It is the first iPad mini to use an OLED display. Apple says this more than doubles peak brightness compared with the previous version and raises contrast to 2,000,000:1. Buyers can also choose a nano-texture display option designed to reduce glare in bright settings.

Apple has also added an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, a first for the iPad mini line. The feature is aimed at users who work outdoors or use the device in less controlled environments.

The tablet moves to Apple's A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometre process. Apple says it delivers up to 60 per cent faster multithreaded CPU performance, up to 2.7 times faster graphics performance and up to 4.5 times faster AI performance than the previous generation.

The device also includes a 12MP front camera on the landscape edge, a layout that has become more common across Apple's tablet range as video calls increasingly take place in horizontal orientation. A 12MP rear camera supports 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, and Apple has added an Adaptive True Tone flash.

Another hardware change is what Apple calls an Acoustic Display, which routes parts of the speaker system through the display assembly. Apple says this is designed to produce stronger bass and higher volume while also helping seal the enclosure for the device's new resistance rating.

Connectivity update

Wireless features have also been updated. The new iPad mini includes Apple's N1 wireless networking chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread, while cellular versions use the company's C2 modem system.

Apple says the cellular model offers up to 50 per cent faster mobile data speeds than the previous iPad mini. The tablet also supports eSIM for adding or transferring plans digitally.

Software is another part of the launch. The new iPad mini will run iPadOS 27 and support Apple Intelligence features, including Siri AI in beta, system-wide dictation improvements and photo editing tools such as Clean Up, Spatial Reframing and Extend.

Apple says Siri AI can use personal context, onscreen awareness and broader knowledge to respond to requests. Some requests are processed through its Private Cloud Compute system rather than stored on company servers.

Accessories and pricing

Apple is also releasing a new Smart Folio for the tablet, with a two-panel design and a wider range of viewing angles. The updated iPad mini remains compatible with Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C).

The device will be sold in midnight and starlight finishes with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Dave Pakula, Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, said the update reflects the broad range of users who rely on the smaller tablet. "iPad mini is beloved for its fantastic portability, performance, and display by a wide range of users, from creators and small business owners to doctors, field service workers, and gamers," Pakula said.

He added: "With a remarkably thinner and lighter design, a stunning new OLED display, the incredibly powerful A20 Pro, and water and dust resistance, the new iPad mini is a huge leap forward for users who love having the full iPad experience in the palm of their hand."