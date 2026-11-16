Blackmagic Design has introduced the Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone for immersive spatial audio production.

The microphone uses 108 digital MEMS microphones and features built-in 7th-order ambisonic encoding. It captures 3D audio in real time over a single USB-C connection, with no need for external processing equipment.

Blackmagic Design says the unit is compact enough to fit in the palm of a hand and can be mounted on top of a camera. The microphones sit flush within a faceted metal body, while onboard processing converts input from the full array into 7th-order ambisonics.

The product was developed during work with Apple on the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera. Apple licensed the array geometry and ambisonic encoding filters used in the microphone, while Blackmagic Design handled the engineering and design.

Blackmagic Design says the microphone can connect directly to the URSA Cine Immersive and record spatial audio into the camera's immersive files in sync with video. It can also connect to a computer for recording and mixing with Fairlight Live, or be used with an iPhone through the Blackmagic Camera app.

A USB-to-SMPTE 2110 converter is also planned for broadcast workflows. The microphone is USB class compliant, so no drivers or plug-ins are required.

The release places the microphone in a growing market for immersive video and spatial audio tools, where tighter integration between cameras, software and audio capture has become a focus for content producers working in mixed reality and 3D formats.

Pricing is set at USD $1,695 before local duties and taxes. Blackmagic Design says the microphone will be available worldwide in December through its reseller network.

Grant Petty outlined the product's origins in a statement on its development. "This microphone started when we were collaborating with Apple on the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera. I heard high-resolution spatial audio capture for the first time, and it was like hearing an acoustic reality. I was totally blown away," said Grant Petty, Chief Executive Officer, Blackmagic Design.

He also described the partnership and technical approach behind the product. "Apple licensed their array geometry and the ambisonic encoding filters, we did the engineering and design, and the result is an ambisonic microphone where you just plug in one cable and capture true spatial audio," said Petty.