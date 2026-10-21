Blackmagic cuts DaVinci Resolve Studio price by 20%

Blackmagic Design has cut the price of DaVinci Resolve Studio by 20%, with the discount also applying to a range of DaVinci Resolve keyboards and colour panels.

DaVinci Resolve Studio now costs USD $236, down from USD $295. The offer is available worldwide through resellers until 20 November 2026.



The move reduces the cost of the paid version of Blackmagic Design's editing software, which includes artificial intelligence tools for tasks such as upscaling footage, tracking objects and creating slow-motion effects.

Blackmagic said performance gains on newer chips helped drive the offer. On Apple devices using the M6 processor, AI SuperScale is almost 70% faster than on M5 when upscaling HD to 8K, while AI Speed Warp is more than 60% faster, according to the company.

On Windows systems using NVIDIA RTX Spark, DaVinci Resolve 21.1 adds support for the platform. Blackmagic said AI Magic Mask tracking is up to 17 times faster and AI Speed Warp up to 41 times faster than on ARM-based Windows laptops without NVIDIA RTX graphics.

Discounted hardware

The temporary pricing also covers hardware used with the software. The DaVinci Resolve Micro Colour Panel now costs USD $396, down from USD $495; the DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel, USD $1,644 from USD $2,055; and the DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel, USD $24,072 from USD $30,090.



Editing devices have also been reduced. The DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor is priced at USD $316, down from USD $395; the Replay Editor, USD $404 from USD $505; and the Editor Keyboard, USD $484 from USD $605.

Blackmagic positions these products as physical control surfaces for editing and colour work, offering an alternative to mouse-based workflows through dedicated keys, dials and track controls.

The keyboards were developed for the cut and edit pages, while the colour panels were designed to let users adjust multiple settings at once. Stocks are limited during the promotional period.

Software scope

DaVinci Resolve combines video editing, colour correction, visual effects, motion graphics, audio post-production and photo editing in a single application. Blackmagic has long marketed the software as an integrated post-production tool for both newer users and established professionals.

The paid Studio version includes the AI-based functions highlighted in the latest offer. Those tools have become a growing focus in creative software markets, where suppliers are trying to show time savings in routine editing and finishing work rather than add entirely new production formats.

Price reductions on software and related control hardware can also help suppliers reach smaller production teams, freelance editors and creators weighing subscription-based tools against one-off purchases.

Blackmagic sells DaVinci Resolve under a perpetual licence model, distinguishing it from some rivals in editing and post-production software. That model can appeal to buyers seeking lower long-term software costs, especially when paired with one-off purchases of dedicated editing consoles and colour panels.

Grant Petty, Chief Executive Officer of Blackmagic Design, said faster processors had changed the experience of using AI tools in the software.

"A lot of customers want to use the powerful AI tools in DaVinci Resolve Studio, and with the new Apple M6 and NVIDIA RTX Spark processors, those tools are now massively faster," Petty said.

"Now this special deal makes it even easier to upgrade. AI SuperScale and AI Speed Warp run dramatically faster on these new computers, so customers can do so much more in less time. Plus, adding a DaVinci Resolve panel or keyboard gives customers hands-on control so they can work even faster. We think these special prices will help a lot of people get the full power of AI in DaVinci Resolve Studio!" he said.