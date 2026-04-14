Blackmagic expands Resolve with new Photo page & cameras

Blackmagic Design has introduced a range of new cameras and production products alongside DaVinci Resolve 21, which adds a new Photo page.

The announcement also included Fairlight Live in beta and a broader push into live production tools built around SMPTE ST 2110 and 100G Ethernet connectivity.

DaVinci Resolve 21 brings still image editing into the company's existing software for video, colour and audio work. The new Photo page adds image editing tools within Resolve, including support for DaVinci's colour control toolset, grading panels, reframing and cropping at source resolution, album management, LightBox viewing and direct image capture via tethered Sony or Canon cameras.

The Photo page also works with Blackmagic Cloud collaborative workflows. Other additions in the Resolve update include more AI-based tools, motion graphics effects, audio changes and workflow updates for collaborative use.

Software expansion

Alongside Resolve 21, Blackmagic released Fairlight Live as a beta download. It is a software-based live audio mixer designed for broadcast and immersive audio work.

According to the product details, Fairlight Live supports SMPTE ST 2110 workflows, third-party plug-ins and redundant system configurations. It can handle hundreds of channels and a range of formats, including mono, stereo, LCR, 5.1 surround, immersive and ASAF, and is designed to run on macOS and Windows with low latency.

The hardware announcements were led by two new URSA Cine models. Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF 100G is due in the third quarter at USD $8,995, while Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive 100G is also due in the third quarter at USD $26,495.

The URSA Cine 12K LF 100G uses a 36 x 24mm full-frame RGBW 12K sensor with a resolution of 12,288 x 8,040. The camera is aimed at live production and supports 100G Ethernet and high-frame-rate SMPTE ST 2110 output of up to 440 frames per second.

The URSA Cine Immersive 100G is positioned for live immersive production. It includes dual 8K x 8K RGBW sensors and 16 stops of dynamic range.

Live production

Several of the remaining products focus on live switching, recording, conversion and storage for IP-based production environments. ATEM Constellation IP, due in June from USD $7,995, is a new line of Ultra HD switchers with native SMPTE ST 2110 over 100G Ethernet, offering up to 64 inputs and 52 outputs.

HyperDeck ISO Recorder 100G, due in June at USD $4,995, is an IP video recorder with 100G Ethernet designed to record up to eight video channels over a single connection. It records Apple ProRes video to network storage via 100G Ethernet and can be used with DaVinci Resolve for live action replay.

Storage products due in June include Blackmagic Cloud Store Ultra and Blackmagic Media Dock Ultra. Cloud Store Ultra starts at USD $8,835 and comes in 24TB and 48TB versions, with two independent 100G Ethernet connections, RAID 5 support, dual redundant power supplies and Blackmagic Cloud sync.

Media Dock Ultra is priced at USD $2,995 and is designed for Blackmagic Media Modules. It includes two independent 100G Ethernet ports, SDI and HDMI status monitoring, and Blackmagic Cloud sync.

Blackmagic also introduced several conversion and networking products to support ST 2110-based workflows. Blackmagic SDI Expander 8x12G, available in June for USD $2,995, supports eight bi-directional 12G-SDI connections and has two separate 100G Ethernet connections for SMPTE 2022-7 redundancy.

Blackmagic StudioBridge 10G PWR, due in June at USD $2,495, is designed to connect and power up to eight 10G Ethernet ST 2110 IP channels in redundant 100G Ethernet systems. Blackmagic UpDownCross 100G, due in June from USD $2,435, supports conversion between SD, HD and Ultra HD video standards across eight channels via 100G Ethernet with redundancy.

The networking line-up also includes Blackmagic Ethernet Switch 820, priced at USD $2,295 and due in June. It includes eight 100G ports, two 10G Ethernet ports, redundant PTP clock ports and NMOS control.

Rounding out the announcements is ATEM Monitoring Rack Panel, available in June from USD $995. The unit combines SMPTE ST 2110 IP video with 12G-SDI and HDMI monitoring conversion in a rack-mount control panel for ATEM switchers.

The line-up shows Blackmagic broadening its software and hardware range across post-production, stills, live audio and IP-based video infrastructure, with most of the new devices scheduled for June and the new URSA Cine models following in the third quarter.