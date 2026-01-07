ASUS and GoPro launch creator-focused ProArt PX13 Laptop

ASUS has unveiled a limited-edition ProArt GoPro Edition PX13 laptop, created in partnership with action camera maker GoPro and aimed at creators who shoot and edit GoPro footage on the move.

The 13.3-inch convertible device combines a GoPro-branded hardware design with integrated access to GoPro's cloud services through ASUS's StoryCube media management app. It also includes a dedicated GoPro Hotkey and a 12-month GoPro Subscription Premium+ offer.

The announcement marks a rare co-branded hardware move for both companies and reflects growing efforts by camera and PC makers to link capture, storage and editing in a single workflow.

Creator-focused design

The ProArt GoPro Edition features a Black Metal finish and GoPro-inspired visual detailing. ASUS supplies the laptop with a matching protective sleeve that uses the same design language as the chassis.

The system uses a 360° hinge that supports multiple modes, including tablet, tent and traditional laptop setups. ASUS positions this as a device that can move between field shooting, on-location review and studio-style editing.

The packaging doubles as a storage solution for GoPro gear. The inner foam is cut into removable cubes. Users can mark the outline of cameras, mounts or accessories, remove the corresponding cubes, and convert the box into a custom equipment organiser.

ASUS says this approach aligns the hardware, sleeve and packaging around the needs of creators who work away from conventional studio environments and need a portable, integrated kit.

Integrated GoPro workflow

The ProArt GoPro Edition places GoPro integration at the centre of its software bundle. The StoryCube app on the device provides direct access to media stored in GoPro Cloud and supports 360° video, which has become a key format for the camera brand. A dedicated GoPro Hotkey on the keyboard launches GoPro Player with a single press. The companies describe this as a shortcut for opening and editing 360° content captured on GoPro cameras.

Once a user connects their GoPro account, StoryCube automatically syncs footage from GoPro Cloud. It uses AI-based recognition to sort content, apply metadata and tag files. ASUS positions this as a way of reducing manual importing, renaming and folder management. The integration is aimed at creators handling multiple shoots in a day who need a central device that can ingest and organise footage quickly. ASUS states that the laptop can act as a command hub for GoPro assets rather than a general-purpose notebook with separate apps.

Buyers receive an exclusive GoPro Premium+ Subscription offer that includes a 12-month plan. The subscription provides unlimited GoPro Cloud storage and links the capture and edit stages around the ProArt GoPro Edition.

AI hardware platform

ASUS builds the system around AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. The chip integrates a neural processing unit rated at 50 trillion operations per second, which handles AI-related workloads.

The laptop supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory running at 8000MHz. ASUS targets users editing high-resolution action footage, batch-processing photos or running several creative applications at once.

The company highlights local AI processing on the device. This reduces reliance on remote compute resources and seeks to maintain consistent performance when users work in mobile settings without reliable connectivity. ASUS also refers to AI-driven power management features within the platform. These adjust performance and energy use based on workload, with the aim of extending operating time while maintaining system stability.

Rugged convertible format

The ProArt GoPro Edition uses a 13-inch chassis that measures 15.8mm in thickness and weighs 1.39kg. The design passes tests based on the MIL-STD-810H durability standard, which covers conditions such as vibration, dust and temperature variation.

The 360° hinge is reinforced to support repeated switching between tablet, tent and laptop modes. ASUS positions this structure as suitable for use as a field monitor, sketching surface or conventional notebook.

The supplied sleeve adds another layer of protection and continues the GoPro visual theme. The company frames this as part of a broader focus on devices that can move between outdoor shoots and indoor editing sessions.

OLED display and controls

The laptop incorporates a 13.3-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. ASUS pitches the panel as a workspace for detailed video timelines, image grading and layout work.

The display supports MPP 2.6-compliant styli such as ASUS Pen 3.0. It works with ASUS DialPad, a virtual control surface integrated into the touchpad area, which allows granular control of parameters in creative software.

Factory calibration aims to maintain colour consistency across different lighting conditions. ASUS positions this as important for post-production workflows that rely on accurate colour reproduction.

ASUS says the collaboration with GoPro extends the ProArt series into more field-oriented use cases and aligns with the growing influence of AI in content creation tools.