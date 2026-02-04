WD maps 100TB-plus hard drives for AI data centres

WD has set out a roadmap for hard drives above 100TB and detailed new designs aimed at higher bandwidth and lower power use as data centre operators scale storage for AI workloads.

The company said its highest-capacity drive, a 40TB UltraSMR ePMR hard disk, has entered customer qualification. It also outlined plans for heat-assisted magnetic recording, or HAMR, with capacities reaching 100TB and beyond on its roadmap.

WD also introduced what it calls High Bandwidth Drive technology and a Dual Pivot design. The company said these approaches target higher sequential throughput from hard drives. It positioned the performance work as narrowing the gap with QLC flash for some data centre use cases.

In a separate line of development, WD said it has designed a power-optimised hard drive which uses 20% less power. The company described it as suited to data tiers that sit between warm and cold storage in AI environments.

The announcements came alongside a rebrand. Western Digital now operates as WD. The company said the change reflects its focus on storage infrastructure for cloud and AI customers.

Capacity Roadmap

WD said it is taking a dual-path approach to higher capacities by continuing with energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording, or ePMR, while also advancing HAMR. It said the two approaches share a common architecture.

The company said its 40TB UltraSMR ePMR drive is in qualification with two hyperscale customers. It said it expects volume production in the second half of 2026. It also said HAMR drive qualifications are underway with two hyperscale customers, with ramp production planned in 2027.

WD said it plans to extend ePMR to 60TB. It said it will use elements of its HAMR work while maintaining power consumption. It said HAMR will scale to 100TB by 2029.

The company presented the approach as a way for customers to choose how they transition between technologies. It said customers can align adoption to their own timelines.

Performance Changes

WD said its High Bandwidth Drive technology allows simultaneous reading and writing from multiple heads on multiple tracks. It said this provides up to 2x the bandwidth of conventional hard drives. It also outlined a longer-term path to up to 8x bandwidth gains. The company said customers already have the technology for validation.

WD also detailed a Dual Pivot design. It said the approach adds a second set of independently operating actuators on a separate pivot. It said this will deliver up to 2x sequential IO gain within a 3.5-inch drive. The company contrasted this with earlier dual actuator designs. It said those designs reduced capacity and required extensive customer software changes.

WD said the Dual Pivot approach enables reduced spacing between disks. It said this allows more platters per drive and higher overall capacity. It said the combination of High Bandwidth Drive and Dual Pivot would lift sequential IO by up to 4x overall.

WD said High Bandwidth Drive technology is already with customers. It said drives using the Dual Pivot design are in the lab and will become available in 2028.

Power Use

WD framed its power-optimised hard drive around AI datasets that remain valuable but sit outside the most active tiers. It said these datasets still need access in seconds rather than hours, which it characterised as too active for tape and too costly for traditional capacity drives.

WD said the power-optimised drives trade minimal random IO for higher capacity and lower power consumption. It said the product keeps the 3.5-inch form factor used in many data centre deployments. WD said it expects these drives to enter customer qualification in 2027.

Platform Software

WD also said it is expanding its Platforms business with an intelligent software layer delivered through an open API. It said it expects launch in 2027. The company said it is targeting organisations operating at 200PB scale and above.

WD said the software work will cover its UltraSMR, ePMR and HAMR hard drive platforms, as well as flash platforms. It linked the initiative to deployment and qualification processes in large storage environments.

WD said it has reorganised around multi-year customer commitments and operational execution. It also said it has shared a refreshed financial model covering the next three to five years.

Irving Tan, Chief Executive Officer, WD, addressed the company's focus on AI-driven storage requirements.

"For the past year, WD has remained continuously focused on execution and accelerating innovation, which has enabled us to truly reimagine the hard drive to meet the requirements of AI." said Irving Tan, Chief Executive Officer, WD.

Ahmed Shihab, Chief Product Officer, WD, said the company's product organisation aligns with how customers build AI infrastructure.

"WD Innovation Day is where our customer-centric business transformation meets our breakthrough technology for the AI era," said Shihab.

Industry analyst Ed Burns, HDD Research Director, IDC, said deployments already show market validation.

"WD's Innovation Day revealed a company that has genuinely transformed its strategy around customer infrastructure needs," said Burns.