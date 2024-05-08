Apple unveils slimmest iPad Pro with impressive M4 chip

The tech giant Apple has revealed the latest iPad Pro, boasting one of the world's most advanced displays, the brand new M4 chip, and Apple Pencil Pro. This next stride in the evolution of iPad Pro presents a thin and light design, the Ultra Retina XDR display, and the shockingly fast M4 performance with robust AI capabilities.

Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, says, "iPad Pro empowers a broad set of pros and is perfect for anyone who wants the ultimate iPad experience - with its combination of the world's best displays, extraordinary performance of our latest M-series chips, and advanced accessories - all in a portable design. Today, we're taking it even further with the new, stunningly thin and light iPad Pro, our biggest update ever to iPad Pro."

Notably, this new iPad Pro is the slimmest Apple product ever made, and is available in a sleek silver and space black finishes in two sizes - the 13-inch model and a highly portable 11-inch version, and in sizes up to 2TB. An interesting feature is the revolutionary Ultra Retina XDR display, aided by state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology, offering an exceptional visual experience. The singular design of the new iPad Pro and its radical display is made possible by the new M4 chip.

The M4 features to deliver a huge advancement in performance. It includes a next-generation CPU and a GPU that builds upon the GPU architecture debuted on M3, making the device an impressive tool for AI. The iPad Pro comes with the sophisticated Apple Pencil Pro and a new, thinner, lighter Magic Keyboard, both packed with features to extend its versatility even further.

Apple's newly unveiled iPad Pro has been designed with a focus on sustainability as well, including 100% recycled aluminium in the enclosure, 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 100% recycled gold plating and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards. It is also free of mercury, brominated flame retardants, and PVC. The packaging is 100% fibre-based, in line with Apple's commitment to environmental responsibility.

John Ternus further elaborates on the device's unparalleled features, saying, "With the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, the next-level performance of M4, incredible AI capabilities, and support for the all-new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, there's no device like the new iPad Pro."

Additional supporting gadgets such as the new, ultra-thin Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio are sure to enhance the users' convenience and the overall experience. The devices can be ordered from today, with availability beginning from Wednesday 15 May.