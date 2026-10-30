Australian hardstyle awards spotlight scene's growth

The Australian Hardstyle Awards recognised artists, promoters and community figures in Sydney, with Leap Event Technology as event partner.

The ceremony, the awards' second edition, brought together performers, organisers, partners and fans from Australia's hardstyle and hard dance scene. Winners were named across 17 categories spanning artists, MCs, creators, local support events and community contributors.

Organisers and attendees said the genre has moved well beyond its niche roots. Several speakers pointed to stronger ticket sales, larger festivals and a growing international profile for Australian hardstyle.

Brad Castle, an event organiser involved in the scene, said the market had reached a new stage of growth. "You can really see that it's starting to hit the levels of a lot of other mainstream music," he said.

Castle cited the speed at which major hardstyle events, including Knockout Outdoor Festival, sell out as a sign of broader demand. He also said he expected more promoters to enter the market alongside established names, creating scope for more large-scale festivals.

For some in the room, the awards reflected how far the scene has come. Alex Jeon, a DJ with nearly two decades in the genre, said the idea of a national awards event would once have seemed unlikely.

"20 years ago, we never would have thought of having an AHA," Jeon said.

He added that Australia now hosts some of the biggest hardstyle festivals in the Southern Hemisphere, while fans also travel overseas for major international events such as Tomorrowland.

Community focus

The event also highlighted the role of audience culture in the genre's growth. Sisters Jade and Hannah Glen said the sense of belonging remains one of hardstyle's defining features, even as its reach expands.

They said Australia had once lagged behind the Netherlands rave scene, but argued local fans now experience global developments almost immediately. They also described the scene as "like one big family", where people feel included and support one another.

Several industry figures echoed that emphasis on community. Castle said the connection between fans and artists helps explain why the genre performs strongly both locally and internationally.

"I think that sense of community, that's just so closely tied to the music, makes hardstyle what it is, and I think it's the reason that it does so well from a local aspect all the way up to an international level. A large part of it is the crowd as well, because the crowds are generally very passionate, very loud, very friendly with each other, and that all starts from that community level. If you have really good crowds, if all the people there are all connected and happy, then you know it just makes the overall experience better. Other genres have that, but hardstyle is by far one of the best when it comes to that sort of community foundation," Castle said.

Ticketing role

Leap, the awards' official partner, used the event to underline the role of ticketing systems and event technology in live music operations. It has worked with dance music organisers for 15 years and said the hardstyle audience remains highly engaged.

Jess Attwood, General Manager APAC at Leap, focused on the audience culture she had observed at events. "You can see it when you get to the events: it's about the community. The community of the hardstyle industry is insane, it's like no other. The industry in general is just amazing. We're excited to be at the Hardstyle Awards, we love the organisers, we love the event, and there's some incredible nominees," Attwood said.

Louis Rogers, Senior Director of Sales at Leap, said organisers value stable ticketing systems and event data, particularly when high-demand releases generate heavy traffic. "Organisers value the data, ticketing functionality and ability to handle massive ticketing loads that Leap provides, and fans gain confidence knowing they have a reliable service," he said. "These are real-world considerations that can have a huge impact on the success of an event. To have a trusted brand that organisers are familiar with and are used to working with makes all the difference. It's so important to be able to work with a team that has confidence in our industry and understands the consumers as well."

Castle made a similar point from an organiser's perspective, saying smooth ticketing processes let promoters focus on staging events rather than dealing with website failures or booking problems. Jeon also stressed the importance of convenience and quick issue resolution for ticket buyers.

"If there's any issues, we deal with it straight away, and we make sure from start to finish that the experience, the booking experience, or the customer experience, is superb," Jeon said.

Winners named

Among the award recipients, Hard Kick Raver won Community Contributor and T Money won All Star Entertainer. Moeydoworry took Creator of the Year, while the top three MCs were MC D, MC Pez and MC Ph4ntam.

In the rising talent categories, DV5K won for Happy Hardcore, Tankz for Hardstyle, Don for Raw and Plus+ for Hardcore/Uptempo. Technikore won Best Artist in Happy Hardcore, Twin Tigerz won Best Artist in Hardstyle, Stratisphere won Best Artist in Raw, and Peygan won Best Artist in Hardcore/Uptempo.

On the events side, Hardcore Overload won Local Support Tier 1 and OneSeventy won Local Support Tier 2-3. Freaquency Events pres. Barber won Best Overall Event Tier 1, Harder Industries pres. Rawzone won Tier 2, and No Sleep Entertainment pres. Gearbox Australia won Tier 3.

Rogers said the hardstyle sector in Australia still had room to grow and was "just scratching the surface".