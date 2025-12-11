Australians lose AUD $432 each on fake online tickets

One in five Australians has been scammed while buying tickets online, losing an average of $432 per incident, according to new national research commissioned by PayPal Australia.

The study highlights the financial and emotional impact of fake or undelivered tickets as the country moves into its peak season for concerts, sport and festivals.

The research surveyed 1,021 Australians aged 18 to 75. It found that 20% had missed out on events after purchasing fraudulent or non-existent tickets online. Almost one in ten respondents said they had been scammed more than once.

Victims typically lost between $100 and $499. This loss range applied to 48% of those who reported being scammed. The average loss across all incidents was $432.

Younger consumers reported the largest individual losses. Among Gen Z and Millennial victims, 15% said they had lost $750 or more. No respondents aged over 45 reported losses at this level.

Only a small proportion of those caught out by scams avoided financial loss. The research found that just 6% of scammed buyers did not lose money because they had used a payment method with buyer protection.

PayPal said the findings show a gap between consumer awareness of scam risks and the payment methods they choose. The company said this gap leaves many buyers exposed when they purchase tickets through resale channels or unverified platforms.

Sascha Hess, Chief Information Security Officer, PayPal Australia, said rising demand for live events is creating more opportunities for criminals.

"Scammers know that when tickets sell out fast, fans can be tempted to take risks. Unfortunately, fake tickets don't just cost you money, they can rob you of the experience itself. The good news is, there are simple ways to stay protected - using secure payment methods like PayPal which offers Buyer Protection on eligible purchases, means you could be refunded if something goes wrong or no tickets ever arrive," said Sascha Hess, Chief Information Security Officer, PayPal Australia.

The research suggests fear of missing out is driving risky behaviour. Around 7% of Australians said they would "take the risk" if a ticket price seemed too good to ignore. Among Gen Z respondents, this figure rose to 18%.

These findings indicate that steep discounts and limited-time offers remain effective tools for scammers. They also indicate that younger fans, who are often heavy users of social media, may be more exposed to unofficial resale channels.

Growing awareness

The survey also found signs of growing caution among ticket buyers. About 69% of respondents agreed that using official ticketing sites is important in avoiding scams. More than half, or 52%, said they avoid buying tickets through social media platforms.

Social media marketplaces and informal resale groups remain a focus for fraud incidents. Buyers often deal with individual sellers rather than recognised businesses. Scammers can use doctored screenshots, impersonate legitimate sellers or disappear entirely after receiving payment.

PayPal said Australians are increasingly aware of these risks but still face challenges in verifying sellers and listings. It said the mix of limited ticket supply and high event demand continues to draw people towards unofficial channels.

Summer surge

The research comes as Australia enters a busy period for sports fixtures, outdoor festivals and touring acts. Higher volumes of ticket sales often coincide with surges in online scam activity. Fraudsters frequently target major events that sell out quickly or carry strong secondary demand.

According to the study, 19% of Australians reported receiving suspicious links or encountering fake listings while trying to buy tickets online. These incidents included links sent via email, messaging apps and social media, as well as websites that imitate official sellers.

More than half of respondents, 53%, said that using payment methods with in-built buyer protection makes purchasing tickets online safer. This view reflects concern about the difficulty of recovering funds after direct bank transfers or cash payments.

Earlier this year, PayPal entered a partnership with Ticketek. The agreement introduced PayPal as a payment option on the primary ticketing platform. PayPal said this arrangement gives fans an additional choice when paying for tickets through an official channel.

Practical steps

PayPal is advising consumers to prioritise primary and authorised ticket sellers. It said these channels typically have stronger safeguards and clearer refund policies. It also said buyers should avoid payment methods that cannot be reversed, such as cash or direct bank transfers.

The company is urging ticket purchasers to pay close attention to website addresses and online reviews. It recommends checking URLs against known official sites and searching for verified feedback before entering payment details.

PayPal is also encouraging people to report suspicious offers or listings. In the survey, 53% of Australians said they would report questionable activity linked to ticket sales. The company said reporting can assist platforms and authorities in removing fraudulent sellers ahead of major events.

The research was conducted by PureProfile on behalf of PayPal over three days in early October. The results indicate that scam trends are likely to remain a concern as summer events continue and more high-demand tickets go on sale.