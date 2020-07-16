Bricktastic! Nintendo's NES is coming back - in LEGO form

LEGO is continuing its love affair with Nintendo with a new built that will almost certainly appeal to brick lovers and retro console fans alike.

Brick lovers will be able to build their own version of Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) out of LEGO.

This brick-built NES model pack includes the LEGO NES console itself, plus a game cartridge (which of course is Super Mario Bros), a controller, and a compact version of an old-school TV set - think along the lines of 80s CRT TVs.

LEGO says this set is designed for adult LEGO fans (or AFOLs - adult fans of LEGO - if you want to get technical) who want to take a trip down memory lane.

LEGO also says that the new NES Building Kit will include a controller with a connecting cable and plug and even an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking feature. The console also comes with a buildable retro TV, featuring a flat 8-bit Mario figure on the scrolling screen.

LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System creative lead Maarten Simons says, “Super Mario has been a cherished figure in the gaming world for over thirty years now.”

“Many adults still fondly remember that first time they saw Mario leap across the small screen, even if the graphics were a lot simpler than they are today. With the LEGO Nintendo

Entertainment System, we’re letting them truly indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again – and even to share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children.”

All of this ties in quite nicely with LEGO’s Mario playset for children, which also releases on August 1 (if you’re interested, check out our review here and full playset details here).

LEGO Mario reacts to on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups just as he would have in the iconic Super Mario Bros. game.

LEGO says that the highly collectable NES building set is part of a range of inspirational LEGO models designed for discerning hobbyists, as they look for their next immersive challenge.

The LEGO NES will be available exclusively for $399 from LEGO retail stores and LEGO's website from August 1st 2020. From 2021 The NES building set will be available also at other leading retailers around the world.





And if you’re curious to see how well the LEGO NES console looks compared to the original NES, check out this photo:

*Also recommended viewing is LEGO Masters Australia – one of the episodes includes a challenge in which one team must build a replica Game Boy.