Chorus, Xero, amongst Deloitte Top 200 winners
Chorus, Xero and 2degrees were amongst the finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards, with both Chorus and Xero taking out their categories.
2020 Deloitte Top 200 Awards celebrate exceptional New Zealand businesses and business leaders, and their focus on resilience and rebuilding for the future.
At a time when the impact of COVID-19 has challenged even the strongest of businesses, this year’s winners have been recognised for their outstanding leadership, commercial strength, and agility, Deloitte said.
Judging panel convener, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) Head of Business Content, Fran O’Sullivan said the organisations and individuals receiving awards had demonstrated their resilience, commitment to business and the drive to succeed.
“Today’s winners represent the very best of New Zealand business, and have shown exceptional leadership and astute business prowess to deliver a strong performance even in difficult times,” says O’Sullivan.
Xero took home the Best Growth Strategy award, while Chorus won for Most Improved Performance. 2degrees was a finalist in the young executive of the year award, but lost to Lucie Drummond at Mercury.
The Deloitte Top 200 judges awarded Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company of the Year, with CEO Lewis Gradon also winning Chief Executive of the Year.
The title of 2020 Visionary Leader of the Year was awarded to Ian Taylor, a New Zealand entrepreneur whose pioneering work in the field of computer animation is internationally renowned.
“We are always inspired by the high calibre of the Top 200 winners," says Deloitte chief executive Thomas Pippos.
"This is especially so in 2020, with these individuals and organisations rising to the challenge of operating in a COVID-19 world and utilising the opportunity to reset, reconnect and rebuild for the future.”
2020 Deloitte Top 200 Award winners:
Company of the Year
Winner: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Chief Executive of the Year
Finalists:
Zespri
Delegat Group Limited
Winner: Lewis Gradon, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Chief Financial Officer of the Year
Finalists:
Daniel Mathieson, Zespri
Greg Lowe, Beca
Winner: Tim Williams, Mainfreight
Chairperson of the Year
Finalists:
Kirsty Godfrey-Billy, Xero
Murray Annabell, Delegat Group Limited
Winner: Liz Coutts, Ports of Auckland, Skellerup Holdings, EBOS Group
Sustainable Business Leadership
Finalists:
John Loughlin, Powerco
Patrick Strange, Chorus, Auckland International Airport
Winner: Beca
Best Growth Strategy
Finalists:
Kathmandu
Vector
Winner: Xero
Most Improved Performance
Finalists:
Bunnings
Beca
Winner: Chorus
Young Executive of the Year
Finalists:
AsureQuality
2degrees
Winner: Lucie Drummond, Mercury
Diversity and Inclusion Leadership
Finalists:
Matthew Ross, Infratil
Craig Ward, Kiwi Wealth
Winner: SkyCity Entertainment Group
Visionary Leader
Finalists:
Kathmandu
Synlait Milk
Winner: Ian Taylor