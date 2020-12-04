Chorus, Xero, amongst Deloitte Top 200 winners

Chorus, Xero and 2degrees were amongst the finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards, with both Chorus and Xero taking out their categories.

2020 Deloitte Top 200 Awards celebrate exceptional New Zealand businesses and business leaders, and their focus on resilience and rebuilding for the future.

At a time when the impact of COVID-19 has challenged even the strongest of businesses, this year’s winners have been recognised for their outstanding leadership, commercial strength, and agility, Deloitte said.

Judging panel convener, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) Head of Business Content, Fran O’Sullivan said the organisations and individuals receiving awards had demonstrated their resilience, commitment to business and the drive to succeed.

“Today’s winners represent the very best of New Zealand business, and have shown exceptional leadership and astute business prowess to deliver a strong performance even in difficult times,” says O’Sullivan.

Xero took home the Best Growth Strategy award, while Chorus won for Most Improved Performance. 2degrees was a finalist in the young executive of the year award, but lost to Lucie Drummond at Mercury.

The Deloitte Top 200 judges awarded Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company of the Year, with CEO Lewis Gradon also winning Chief Executive of the Year.

The title of 2020 Visionary Leader of the Year was awarded to Ian Taylor, a New Zealand entrepreneur whose pioneering work in the field of computer animation is internationally renowned.

“We are always inspired by the high calibre of the Top 200 winners," says Deloitte chief executive Thomas Pippos.

"This is especially so in 2020, with these individuals and organisations rising to the challenge of operating in a COVID-19 world and utilising the opportunity to reset, reconnect and rebuild for the future.”

2020 Deloitte Top 200 Award winners:

Company of the Year

Winner: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Chief Executive of the Year

Finalists:

Zespri

Delegat Group Limited

Winner: Lewis Gradon, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Chief Financial Officer of the Year

Finalists:

Daniel Mathieson, Zespri

Greg Lowe, Beca

Winner: Tim Williams, Mainfreight

Chairperson of the Year

Finalists:

Kirsty Godfrey-Billy, Xero

Murray Annabell, Delegat Group Limited

Winner: Liz Coutts, Ports of Auckland, Skellerup Holdings, EBOS Group

Sustainable Business Leadership

Finalists:

John Loughlin, Powerco

Patrick Strange, Chorus, Auckland International Airport

Winner: Beca

Best Growth Strategy

Finalists:

Kathmandu

Vector

Winner: Xero

Most Improved Performance

Finalists:

Bunnings

Beca

Winner: Chorus

Young Executive of the Year

Finalists:

AsureQuality

2degrees

Winner: Lucie Drummond, Mercury

Diversity and Inclusion Leadership

Finalists:

Matthew Ross, Infratil

Craig Ward, Kiwi Wealth

Winner: SkyCity Entertainment Group

Visionary Leader

Finalists:

Kathmandu

Synlait Milk

Winner: Ian Taylor