Story image
Dell
Rugged
Tablets & laptops
Windows 11

Dell reveals the latest in its Rugged series laptops

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Today

Dell has unveiled updates to its Latitude Rugged series at the annual Dell Tech Summit.

The company says the Latitude Rugged PC portfolio is designed and tested to withstand harsh and demanding environments. The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged is the lightest, most powerful, 5G-capable 14" semi-rugged laptop, and the Dell Latitude 7330 is the industry's smallest 5G-capable 13" fully-rugged laptop.

The Rugged series is ideal for first responders, remote field operators, manufacturers, and generally anyone who works far away from any office environment.

"Our customers say they want a PC that handles today's modern applications, enables them to stay connected, doesn't run out of power easily and stays functional in varying extreme environments," says Dell vice president, Speciality Client Solutions, Tom Tobul.

"Our Latitude Rugged PC portfolio has been doing just that while growing three times the market during the last four quarters. This growth is because we're responding to these customer needs and taking advantage of our supply chain leadership. 

"Now, we're taking what we've learned and focusing even more on specific pain points and use cases our customer's experience, such as taking an EMS call in a rural area or dealing with a critical issue at a remote oil rig site," he says.

The new Rugged laptops have been completely re-designed to provide:

  • Enhanced field productivity with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, with vPro optional.
  • Mission-critical connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G-capability.
  • Improved daylight-readable and glove-touch capable screens of up to 1400 nits of brightness for optimal field usability.
  • Improved battery run-time to almost 25 hours with dual hot-swappable batteries and Express Charge Boost for up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes for 24x7 field operations.

The 14" Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged starts at 1.97 kg and comes with an optional discrete graphics card. It's drop-tested from up to 3 feet and Ingress Protection IP-53 rated for protection against dust, dirt and water ingress. The 13" Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme has an optional 1400-nit direct-sunlight viewable and gloved multitouch capable screen. It is drop tested from up to 6 feet and has an IP-65 rating for protection against dust, dirt and water ingress.

Both devices are the first from Dell to ship with Windows 11 preinstalled. The new Rugged laptops also come with Dell Optimizer, a software application that leverages AI and machine learning to optimise performance based on usage.

Dell Latitude Rugged 5430 and 7730 laptops will be globally available for order on 9 December 2021, shipping with Windows 11.

 

Related stories
Microsoft begins Windows 11 rollout, but there's wait for Android apps>>
HP releases new Windows 11 devices>>
Apple's iPad and iPad mini get a few upgrades this year>>
Microsoft gears up for Windows 11 launch from 5th October>>
PCs and tablets to maintain growth through 2021, but the future is in laptops - IDC forecast>>
Dell Technologies announces monitors for the professional at home>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Google Cloud
Google aims to train 40 million people with Google Cloud Skills Boost
There is a growing demand for skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cloud architecture.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The who’s who of NZ’s government & public cybersecurity agencies
With every new technology-enabled path we forge, we must also defend ourselves from cyber threats and exploitation. Here we take a look at some of Aotearoa's main cyber defenders.>>
Story image
Review
Game review: In Sound Mind
Overall, In Sound Mind isn’t the best horror game I’ve ever played although I did enjoy the story and some of the puzzle solving aspects. >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Ethical hacking in Aotearoa: How can it benefit cybersecurity in NZ?
Negative connotations have traditionally been applied to the term 'hacking'. But with cyber-threats ramping up, things are changing fast — and CISOs can't afford to keep the status quo.>>
Story image
Recruitment
Kiwi workers ready to quit unless shown dollar signs - report 
Kiwi workers are on the hunt for new job roles, and they aren't messing around.>>
Story image
Ransomware
REvil accounts for 73% of ransomware attacks - report
"Names such as REvil, Ryuk, Babuk, and DarkSide have permeated into public consciousness, linked to disruptions of critical services worldwide.">>
Story image
Employment
Concerns over employee turnover on the rise - report
“As the economy continues to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19, organisations are facing a very different, and extremely competitive, job market.">>
Story image
Windows
MysterySnail: Kaspersky finds zero-day exploit for Windows OS
Kaspersky has uncovered a zero-day exploit for the Windows OS.>>
Story image
Mergers and Acquisitions
2degrees public listing paused while merger discussions with Orcon continue
Activity on an initial public offering of the shares of Two Degrees has been put on pause while discussions of a potential merger continue. >>
Story image
Cyber attacks
The biggest cyber-attacks of 2021 in New Zealand
It's been a bumper year for cyber incursion in Aotearoa New Zealand, with organisations big and small, public and private, falling victim to hackers from around the globe.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Tado Smart AC Control V3+
In a world that’s becoming ever more connected, it’s cool to have the option to control your home’s climate through your fingertips. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Wacom One Creative Pen Display
At around $630 to $674 at various resellers, it will be a go-to for many creative types, from the amateur to the professional. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Fitbit Luxe, my favourite fitbit tracker to date
I have had the Fitbit Luxe on my hand for a little over a month now, and I do not think I can go back.>>
Story image
Data Privacy
Kiwis have a strong distrust over how companies use their personal data
The majority of New Zealanders are concerned about data privacy, with 53% stating companies are requesting too much personal information.>>
Story image
Review
Game review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 Pro & PS5)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits truly looks phenomenal if you are playing on the PS5 console.>>
Story image
Partnerships
BlackBerry, Google and Qualcomm join forces to drive advancements in digital vehicle cockpits>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Dice Legacy (PC)>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming headset>>
Story image
E-waste
International E-Waste Day: Recycle your gadgets, save the earth>>
Story image
TCO Certified
Quiz reveals awareness of the growing e-waste problem worldwide>>
Story image
Partnerships
Fujitsu and Trend Micro collaborate on connected car security solution>>
Story image
COVID-19
IT expert says My Covid Record app at risk of security breaches>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Far Cry 6 (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Digital currency
Reserve Bank welcomes submissions on future of New Zealand's money>>
Story image
Education
NZ cyber security education company closes $2.3m seed round>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Kordia launches Cyber Academy scholarship to boost Kiwis' cybersecurity skills>>
Story image
4G technology
2degrees celebrates 4G network awards from Ookla>>
Story image
Equinix
Ubisoft's i3D.net moves infrastructure to Equinix for faster online gaming experience>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
The cyber risks of a hybrid working model>>
Story image
Internet of Things
Spark IoT network enables Evnex to bring EV chargers to rural Aotearoa>>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft begins Windows 11 rollout, but there's wait for Android apps>>
Story image
Copper Network
Vodafone's copper landline network to be axed next year>>
Story image
5G
Communications service providers unprepared to charge for 5G services>>
More stories