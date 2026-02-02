Edifier MR5 studio speakers arrive in Australia, NZ

Edifier has launched the MR5 Studio Speakers in Australia and New Zealand, positioning the model for studio work and home listening.

The company said the MR5 focuses on what it described as faithful sound reproduction. Edifier said the speaker targets music production and video editing, as well as everyday playback.

Edifier described the MR5 as a three-way active speaker system. It said the design uses separate drivers for low, mid and high frequencies, with built-in amplification.

Audio design

Edifier said the MR5 uses a 5-inch long-throw woofer, a 3.75-inch mid-range driver and a 1-inch silk dome tweeter. The company said it uses a tri-amped active crossover and a patented acoustic architecture.

Edifier also pointed to a dimpled tweeter waveguide. The company said the waveguide expands the listening area and improves clarity at higher frequencies.

The company said the MR5 has a flat frequency response from 46Hz to 40kHz. Edifier said the system delivers 110W RMS output and suits near-field and mid-field listening positions.

Room settings

Edifier said the MR5 includes settings for room acoustic compensation. The company said it provides dual preset sound modes and customisable EQs through the Edifier ConneX app.

The company highlighted a cabinet layout that differs from many speakers in the same size category. It said the MR5 uses down-firing woofers with side vents and aims for stronger low-frequency output from a compact footprint.

DSP crossover

Edifier said the MR5 uses digital signal processing and a three-way crossover. The company said the design assigns an amplifier to each driver.

Edifier said this approach gives each driver its own power and frequency band. The company said it reduces noise and distortion compared with designs that use a single amplifier across the full spectrum.

Connections

Edifier said it has included balanced inputs for professional audio setups. The MR5 has balanced XLR and balanced TRS inputs, which can connect to audio interfaces and mixers.

The company said the speaker also includes RCA and AUX inputs. It also includes a headphone output socket.

Wireless audio

Edifier said the MR5 supports 24-bit/96kHz resolution. The company said it uses an analogue front end and Class-D amplifiers.

The company also said the MR5 holds Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. It said the speaker supports the LDAC codec at up to 990kbps and 24-bit/96kHz for wireless streaming.

Edifier said the MR5 includes Bluetooth 6.0 with multipoint support. The company said the Bluetooth implementation supports Android 8.0 and above.

Pricing and retail

Edifier said the MR5 is available at Officeworks. The company listed a recommended price of AUD $399 in Australia and NZD $398 in New Zealand.

Edifier describes itself as a global audio company selling speakers, headphones and earbuds across personal and professional categories, with distribution in more than 70 countries.

"Engineered for faithful sound reproduction, the Edifier MR5 Studio Speakers are ideal for music production, video editing or just everyday listening," said Edifier.