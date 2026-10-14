Epson opens Auckland centre to mark 40 years in NZ

Epson New Zealand has opened a new office and experience centre in Auckland as it marks 40 years in the country. The move coincides with the company's anniversary in Aotearoa.

The Freemans Bay site is designed as a place where customers, partners and industry groups can see Epson's products in use. The centre will offer hands-on access to its technologies across a range of applications, with staff on hand to demonstrate how the products work in practical settings.

Epson New Zealand was established in 1986 with a portfolio that included computers, dot matrix printers, inkjet printers and projectors. Since then, the business has expanded beyond its original consumer focus and now sells into retail, education, corporate, commercial and industrial markets.

Its current local range includes home and office printers, scanners, thermal receipt printers, projectors, large-format printers, industrial print systems and software tools. The anniversary comes during a period of expansion across the region.

Craig Heckenberg, Managing Director of Epson Australia and New Zealand, linked the anniversary to the company's longer history within the Japanese group.

"We are thrilled to commemorate this significant milestone in our company's history. For 40 years, Epson New Zealand has helped shape the way people and businesses communicate, create and grow. That legacy has been built on a foundation of technology, leadership and partnership," Heckenberg said.

The local operation forms part of the wider Epson group led by Seiko Epson Corporation in Japan. The parent company reports annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion, and Epson New Zealand says its business draws on more than 80 years of Japanese engineering and manufacturing heritage.

Broader footprint

Over time, Epson's New Zealand business has shifted from a narrower consumer electronics and printing offering to a broader business-to-business and industrial portfolio. This reflects a wider change in the markets it serves, particularly in commercial printing, point-of-sale systems and workplace technology.

The experience centre is intended to support that broader footprint by giving prospective buyers and channel partners a place to test products before purchase. Such sites have become more common among technology suppliers seeking to demonstrate equipment in person, especially where products are used in business or specialist production settings.

Paul Stainton, General Manager of Epson New Zealand, said the opening marked both a reflection on the company's past and a statement about its direction.

"We are very proud of our collective achievements and success over the last 40 years. I want to thank all Epson staff, past and present, as well as our channel partners and customers, for contributing to this shared success. With our new Freemans Bay offices and experience centre, we are focused on the next 40 years in Aotearoa, driving continued growth through innovative products and services that make a positive impact on the lives of our customers, their businesses and their communities," Stainton said.

The anniversary was also used to acknowledge support from Epson's Japanese parent. Heckenberg said that backing had helped the New Zealand arm build its presence in the local market over several decades.

"We are deeply grateful to our parent company, Seiko Epson Corporation, for its continued support through providing world-class products and technology. This support has enabled us to serve customers in New Zealand with confidence, helping them overcome challenges and improve quality of life," Heckenberg said.

Local market

Epson competes in New Zealand across consumer and business printing, projection, scanning and retail point-of-sale categories. It has also sought to expand its presence in large-format and industrial print products, where buyers often require direct demonstrations and technical consultation before making procurement decisions.

The opening event in Auckland brought together customers and channel partners and featured Japanese food and art alongside wine from Waiheke Island producer Jasper Ridge Estate. The event was intended to reflect links between New Zealand and Japan.

The new Auckland base now serves as both office space and a showroom, with the Freemans Bay centre set up to display the breadth of Epson New Zealand's product range in one location.