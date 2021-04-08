f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)

08 Apr 2021
Darren Price
Share:

Bethesda continues its admirable support of virtual reality gaming by bringing another of its back catalogue to PlayStation VR. This time, following Skyrim, Fallout 4, and the Doom reboot, it’s the turn of Id’s seminal Doom 3 to get an added dimension.

Whilst the Doom reboot and its follow-up, Doom Eternal continue to thrill fans of first-person shooters, back in 2004 Doom 3 was less over-the-top action and more chilling corridor horror. 

Having already played a modded version of Doom 3 in VR on the PC, I knew going in that this was going to be very different from the balls-to-the-wall action of Bethesda’s other Doom VR game, the subtly named Doom VFR.

Doom 3 is set on a Martian colony where uber-corporation, the Union Aerospace Corporation, or UAC, have been up to no good. After the UAC opens a portal to Hell the outpost becomes overrun with zombies and demons. And it’s up to the player to mop up the problem.

The corridors of Doom 3 work well in VR, giving players a real sense of immersion. The linear levels also make for a VR experience that isn’t too disorientating, although I did lose my bearings a few times. 

The game has the usual comfort settings for VR newbies and those with a weak stomach. Turns can be set to snap to position or continuously turn. There’s also the option to vignette the view whilst turning. I set it to smooth movement with no vignette as I usually do.

Compared to Doom VFR and pretty much every other VR game, I did find myself feeling just a little queasy after an extended play. Could be that the room was just a bit hot or that the movement is a little too slow compared to Doom VFR.

There are plenty of weapons, as is the Doom trademark. The actual shooting is from a pair of disembodied hands gripping the weapons in front of you.

I played the game with a PSVR plugged into a PlayStation 5, using a PS4 DualShock for the controls (the PS5 controller doesn’t work with PSVR) and a PS4 camera (with the PS5 adapter). I’m not a fan of “immersing” myself in VR pointing and reaching for stuff. The PS4 controller gave me a little bit of movement in order to point my weapon around cover, without having to mess about too much. 

Rather surprisingly, PlayStation Move controllers are not supported, likely due to the lack of a teleport movement option (which I detest in VR games). The PlayStation Aim controller is supported and does work pretty well, although it is recommended that you stand whilst using this controller. 

The visuals are that of a nearly decade-old game. They look poor compared to the likes of Doom VFR and even Skyrim VR (the original game of which is of a similar vintage). The characters all look a bit “potato” with tiny heads and overly wide shoulders. Don’t let the fidelity of the visuals put you off, though. Doom 3 still looks passable in VR, the added depth more than making up for the graphical shortcomings. The lower-spec graphics also mean that the game runs really well on PSVR. 

Doom 3 VR Edition is right up there with Resident Evil VII when it comes to VR jump scares. The game’s VR immersion extends to hearing the shuffling sounds of approaching zombies. I found myself nervously peaking around corners only to be startled by another creature coming at me from behind. The moody lighting, creepy corridors, and demons appearing out of nowhere make Doom 3: VR Edition not a game for the faint-hearted.

As well as the original campaign, the VR package contains the original game’s expansion pack Resurrection of Evil and the bonus expansion, The Lost Mission, from the remastered Doom 3 BFG Edition. Both of these now, of course, playable in VR.

Doom 3 was highly regarded back in the day. Technical advances in character modelling and lighting made the game the first “modern” Doom. The game’s re-release in 2012 is a testament to this. These visuals may no longer be cutting edge, but they still look pretty good, especially when immersed in VR. The budget price tag also means that you get a lot of PlayStation VR fun for money. 

If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.

Verdict: 8/10

Related stories:
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
Game review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Game Review: Aquanox: Deep Descent (PC)
Game review: Tales from the Borderlands (Xbox Series X)
Game review: Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)
Dig deeper:
Game review Doom PlayStation VR
Story image
Game review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
If you are into action games, I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this new game. More
Story image
Two thirds of APAC website traffic now mobile - study
Despite the increase, half of mobile users bounce after viewing just one page.More
Story image
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
Software architecture, Java and machine learning are amongst the top programming skills ranked by software engineers as important to their role in 2021.More
Story image
Commission completes review of consumer mobile phone bills 
In September 2020, the Commission published an open letter to Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees asking them to share their plans for providing their customers with more meaningful product and service comparisons and to guard against overspending. More
Story image
Exploits on organisations doubling every two to three hours after news of Microsoft Exchange’s four zero-day vulnerabilities
The race has started between hackers and security professionals following the disclosure of vulnerabilities on Microsoft Exchange Servers, according to Check Point Research.More
Story image
New Dyson air purifier attacks indoor pollutants
Dyson has taken its problem-solving approach and applied it to the problem of formaldehyde.More
Story image
Game review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
If you are into action games, I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this new game. More
Story image
Two thirds of APAC website traffic now mobile - study
Despite the increase, half of mobile users bounce after viewing just one page.More
Story image
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
Software architecture, Java and machine learning are amongst the top programming skills ranked by software engineers as important to their role in 2021.More
Story image
Commission completes review of consumer mobile phone bills 
In September 2020, the Commission published an open letter to Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees asking them to share their plans for providing their customers with more meaningful product and service comparisons and to guard against overspending. More
Story image
Exploits on organisations doubling every two to three hours after news of Microsoft Exchange’s four zero-day vulnerabilities
The race has started between hackers and security professionals following the disclosure of vulnerabilities on Microsoft Exchange Servers, according to Check Point Research.More
Story image
New Dyson air purifier attacks indoor pollutants
Dyson has taken its problem-solving approach and applied it to the problem of formaldehyde.More
Story image
Hybrid working should not be business as usual - Microsoft study
A new report from Microsoft uncovers seven hybrid work trends every business leader must know as we enter a new era of work.More
Story image
Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - Who is Dynabook?
Dynabook is the new branding for what many may know as Toshiba. The change in branding happened in 2018, and the company remains one of the world’s largest PC manufacturers.More
Story image
Poly A/NZ on working from anywhere: Tips and tricks from industry experts
"The clarity in audio and beautiful video allows people to work better together."More
Story image
LG quits the smartphone business
It becomes the first major smartphone brand to exit the market.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Connect Smart transforms dumb houses into smart homes
Connect Smart recently announced its range of smart home products, primarily for the Australian market.More
Story image
Fitbit's Ace 3 encourages kids to keep moving
The tracker features more animated clock faces and accessories, in addition to popular features like step counts.More
Story image
Popular iPhone call recording app left recordings unsecured on the web
A researcher discovered the vulnerability in a free app called Automatic call recorder, offered for free on the App Store for iPhone.More
Story image
Three quarters of employees feel worse a year into remote working - study
Remote workers are still struggling with distracting working environments, stress and an always-on culture after a year of working from home, according to new research by Egress.More
Story image
2K A/NZ unveils life-size NBA 2K21 LEGO statue
2K Australia and New Zealand has teamed up with The Brickman to create a one-of-a-kind statue of NBA superstar, Zion Williamson. More
Story image
Intel unleashes its 11th generation of desktop CPUs
Reaching speeds of up to 5.3 gigahertz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, the Intel Core i9-11900K is aimed squarely at gamers and PC enthusiasts.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds
The Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear, offer good audio and a reasonable level of active noise cancelling. More
Story image
Cognizant names 21 locations that will epitomise the future of work
Asia Pacific cities such as Wellington, Da Nang, Shenzhen, Songdo, Haidian Qu, and Kochi have all been named as hotspots.More
Story image
EPOS launches collaborative speakerphone with automatic transcribing
Expand Capture 5 levels the playing field and empowers professionals whether they’re working remotely or from the office.More
Story image
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
This is the golden age of video and audio conferencing.More
Story image
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries
The trucks add to the Group’s expanding fleet of light electric vehicles and will operate in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch.More
Story image
5G comes to the Mount as Vodafone starts rolling out next gen mobile tech in the Bay of Plenty
Locals and businesses in parts of Tauranga can now connect to Vodafone 5G and the coverage footprint will soon expandMore
Story image
World Backup Day - WD My Passport and Sandisk iXpand Luxe
If you’ve never backed up your data, you are not alone - 30% of people have never backed up their stuff. More
Story image
Epson group sites to use 100% renewable electricity by 2023
"Going forward, we will steadily advance measures to use 100% renewable electricity."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei Sound
When I think about buying a speaker for my space, Huawei does not usually come to mind. More
Story image
2talk launches mobile plans, offers complete communications solution
The additions provides organisations across New Zealand easy access to complete single-source communications.More
Story image
Double-digit growth ahead for smart home devices as consumers embrace home automation
"Sales of smart home devices have remained fairly resilient during the global Covid-19 pandemic."More
Online gaming spikes as consumers seek social connection and entertainment
The desire to stay connected and entertained while stuck at home during the pandemic has driven online gaming popularity.More
OPPO's Find X3 smartphone series shoots for one billion colours
OPPO has launched itself back into the smartphone market with the release of its new ‘premium and futuristic’ Find X3 Series.More
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera
D-Link’s cameras continue to get smaller, smarter, and easier to use.More
Telco Plan B under fire over failure to comply with levy requirements
Telecommunications company Plan B Group has been officially warned by the Commerce Commission over its failure to meet statutory obligations to provide information needed to calculate the 2019/20 Telecommunications Development Levy.More
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
It is not about how accurately you perform a punch; you have to think about how the accelerometer reads it.More
Little Ones announces new 'digital employee' to help with baby sleep and nutrition
The company provides a pay-walled community called ‘The Village’, where families can chat to other parents and a trained, fully remote team of sleep specialists to help with crabby little ones, enabling parents to seek personalised advice at any time, anywhere.More
Hands-on review: Swann Tracker Security Camera
The Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera brings some of Swann's veteran security know-how to a standalone product for keeping an eye on your things.More
Microsoft Exchange breach a wake-up call to ditch the server
"There are owners who still have in-house exchange servers because they are suspicious of the cloud or have concerns about their data sovereignty or don't want to contemplate the capital expenditure. But the warning is clear. Get rid of them."More
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Fallen Legion Revenants is a new JRPG that utilises the old-school turn-based system that will please older RPG fans. More
Hackers offering forged “official” COVID vaccination certificates and negative test results on dark net 
There has been a 350% increase in the number of advertisements selling alleged COVID vaccines within the last three months.More
Hands-on review: The JBL Club Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds
These earbuds hit the right notes in terms of design and reasonable ANC. More
Remote working is here to stay, but do business leaders trust employees?
Remote work is at a crossroads. While necessitated by the pandemic, workers have reaped the benefits of greater flexibility that they are now not willing to go without.More
Samsung releases new Galaxy A Series lineup
The Korean electronics giant introduced its Samsung Galaxy A32, A52, A72 and A52 5G smartphones last week, with the latter bringing the realm of 5G-capable smartphones into an affordable price range.More
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
"This recent activity signals a major leap in their abilities."More
Hands-on review: AndaSeat Fnatic Edition gaming chair
The AndaSeat Fnatic Edition has quickly become my favourite place to sit.More
Hands-on review: BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K Esports gaming monitor
This is a great middle-of-the-road option, well worth a look for those of us constrained by space and budget but with an eye for ergonomics.More
Shopify expansion fast-forwards 10 years as NZ retailers rush to go digital
Shopify's rapid growth in the New Zealand market was further accelerated by the pandemic, which saw an ecommerce boom as consumers flocked to online shopping.More
Hands-on review: Audiofly AFT2 wireless earbuds
The AFT2 case is going to be very uncomfortable in your pocket unless you’ve fully transitioned to sweat pants by now.More
More stories