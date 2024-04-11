Game review: Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Nintendo Switch)

In 2018, some gamers may have already played Kingdom Come: Deliverance for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms. The game is an open-world action RPG featuring unique combat and various different game mechanics. At the time of its release, the game received somewhat mixed reviews from most critics.

Six years later developers Warhorse Studios and Saber Interactive have released a new version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance for the aging Nintendo Switch console. It’s interesting that a Nintendo Switch port has been released in favour of a native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version. The question we ask is if this Switch version is worth the plunge.

I cannot comment about the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions of this game because I didn’t play it back in 2018. This review will only cover my thoughts on the Switch version only. That being said, I can tell you my thoughts on the game’s mechanics, gameplay, visuals, and more.

Before I talk about the gameplay in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the first thing I want to discuss about the Switch version is the visuals. Since this game is set in an open-world environment, I don’t think the Switch is powerful enough to match the previous versions of the game on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

When you step inside the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia, you can tell the Switch cannot handle the in-game graphics of this open-world environment. The first time you walk around the town you can see jagged edges and blurry textures throughout. Things get even worse when you are riding on a horse and you can see the low-quality models of the trees.

Thankfully, things do look better when you watch the cinematic cutscenes. The character models look decent during cutscenes and the bad graphics aren’t as noticeable. The framerate is mostly stable, too, although things can get a bit choppy during combat and when you are running or travelling on a horse sometimes.

While the graphics might be disappointing, I did enjoy the game’s story at least. You play a young lad named Henry and he lives in a small town called Skalitz with his blacksmith father and homemaker mother. Henry wants to see the world and he has limited sword training thanks to his dad.

The game kind of has a slow start because all you are doing is some errands for Henry’s father. Even when you get into a small fistfight, Henry’s mother can heal his wounds, which I thought was really helpful. Sadly though, Henry’s life in Skalitz comes to an end when the town is invaded by a foreign army.

I thought the beginning of the game was nice and homely, but it takes are dark turn when the army kills Henry’s innocent parents. Henry nearly dies, too, but he manages to steal a horse and ride off into the next safe town. You really want to see Henry succeed in the story and get a chance to kill the guy that murdered his parents in cold blood.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance may have an interesting story, but sadly the gameplay isn’t as polished as its strong narrative. At the start, Henry doesn’t have any weapons, so you will need to punch enemies with your fists. It’s sad for me to report that the melee combat feels very slow and sluggish. It doesn’t even feel like I’m connecting any punches because Henry’s attacks are so sloppy and rubbish.

Henry can block and somewhat kick his opponents, but I got my butt kicked during his first fistfight in the game. Even though I unsuccessfully knocked out Henry’s first opponent, I do admire that the mission wasn’t a failure. Failing to knock out the enemy resulted in an alternate path where Henry can call in his mates to help fight the first boss. Needless to say, this was a much better option for me, and I admired the non-linear approach to quests.

Sword combat is slightly better than hand-to-hand fights, but it still doesn’t feel all that satisfying to me. Sure, you can attack people from many different directions, but it’s not fast and fluid like other action RPGs I have played in the past. Swords aren’t the only weapon Henry can wield because he also has access to knives, hammers, axes, and bows.

The combat might be disappointing, but I do like the game’s approach to realism. This is because Henry’s clothes can get dirty and bloody when he gets into lots of fights. Not to mention, the game also has equipment and weapon degradation, so you will need to repair his weapons if things get too damaged over time.

Unlike other video game characters, Henry is a normal human being and he will need energy and rest. In order to get Henry in tough shape, he will be required to sleep and eat food throughout the day. You will also need to upgrade his skills in order for him to be a more formidable fighter.

Another approach to realism is that Henry can get busted for any crimes he may commit in this huge open world. Much like a Bethesda video game, Henry can get arrested for stealing food or punching innocent people for no reason. You will either have to pay a fine or spend some time in jail if you get caught being naughty.

The last thing I want to say about the game is that I wasn’t a fan of the game’s compass either. I preferred if the game featured a clearer waypoint system because there were times I didn’t know if I was travelling in the right direction. It’s slightly annoying, although it didn’t hinder my experience too much.

Overall, it’s sad to say I wasn’t a fan of playing Kingdom Come Deliverance on the Nintendo Switch console. The in-game graphics are kind of poor and I didn’t like many of the game’s mechanics. However, the story is interesting which one of the game’s only highlights. I think it’s better for most people to play this on other platforms for a better experience.



Source: 6.0/10

