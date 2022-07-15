FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
Gaming
Nintendo
Graphics
Nintendo Switch
Review
racing

Game review: Wreckfest (Nintendo Switch)

By Damian Seeto
Yesterday

Wreckfest is a fun racing game that came out for multiple different gaming platforms a few years ago. One of the best things about the game is that it's relatively cheap to buy if you own a PS4 or Xbox One console.

After many years and several ports later, publisher THQ Nordic has finally released the game for the Nintendo Switch platform. Personally, I have played the Switch version of Wreckfest for the past week now, and I'm glad to say I'm having a huge blast playing it.

If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you may know already that these versions can run the game at a smooth 60 fps. While the Switch version can only run at 30 fps due to its hardware limitations, the biggest benefit of this version is that I can play it on the go!

Wreckfest surprisingly runs really well on the Switch as I didn't notice any lag or slowdowns even though there were multiple vehicles on the screen at one time. Sure some of the environments look a little pixelated compared to its bigger console cousins, but the graphics still look pretty good for a game running on a much less powerful gaming system.

Visually, the game is still impressive because you will see a ton of debris flying in the air if you crash into vehicles. I like the fact that this game focuses heavily on destruction and mayhem, as I missed this kind of carnage in the old Burnout games.

Even a modern game like Gran Turismo 7 on the PS5 does not have realistic damage modelling like Wreckfest has. The main reason Wreckfest can get away with so much carnage is that there are no licensed vehicles in the game. Games like Gran Turismo 7 cannot feature too much damage because some car manufacturers don't allow it to happen in some video games.

Another thing that I like about the game is the fact that you can get to drive a variety of different vehicles. Aside from the usual stock cars, I've been able to drive buses, vans, lawnmowers, harvesters and even a drivable sofa! Sure this game might not be realistic, but its wackiness makes it very entertaining to play.

In terms of controls, Wreckfest handles pretty well on the Nintendo Switch. Each of the vehicles handles differently from one another, although there are drive assists available to casual gamers if you're usually useless at playing driving games. If you are good at driving games, you can always turn off the assists if you don't need any help.

The only thing I did not like about the controls is that the Nintendo Switch triggers are too small to play on handheld mode. Holding down the trigger for many hours feels a bit uncomfortable compared to Xbox and PlayStation controllers. I recommend getting a Pro Controller for Switch if you want to play this game comfortably.

However, I have to admit that Wreckfest is missing a few features that make the Forza games really accessible. Wreckfest does not have a rewind function like Forza does, so if you crash in the last lap, you may have to restart the race all over again if you want to come first!

Another thing that Wreckfest doesn't have is a helpful racing line overlay. Usually, a racing line in Forza and Gran Turismo games allows me to see the best route to take during a race. In this game, I have to go with my gut and find out a good racing line on my own, like in old-school games.

Even though this is technically a racing game, there are several other events that you can compete in that make things feel fresh. In the single-player campaign, there are many destruction derby events that you can compete in. These events are really fun because your main goal is to wreck as many vehicles as you can.

There are even lots of standard races that have many laps and sometimes alternate paths. The only problem with some of these races is that they can get repetitive because you have to repeat many laps. You may also crash into slower cars as some of the tracks intersect with one another.

The tracks are usually short, but I do like the fact that the designs are all original. You won't be doing 10-minute-long tracks like the real-life Nurburgring in Gran Turismo 7. That being said, most of the tracks are dirt roads, so you won't see anything too beautiful looking in this game.

Overall, Wreckfest is a pretty fun arcade-style racer that reminds me of the old Destruction Derby video games that I used to play in the late '90s. Sure PlayStation and Xbox owners may have played this game already, but Switch players should pick it up if they like fun racing games.

Verdict: 8.5/10

Related stories
Everything we know so far about NBA 2K23
Hands-on review - Xbox Cloud Gaming
Hands-on review: Jabra Engage 55 wireless headset
Hands-on review: Logitech Astro A10 Gen 2 wired headset
Hands-on review: STM ChargeTreeGo portable wireless charger
Xreart Studio - Turning old masterpieces into new ones
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Wreckfest (Nintendo Switch)
Wreckfest is a fun racing game that came out for multiple different gaming platforms a few years ago. One of the best things about the game is that it's relatively cheap to buy if you own a PS4 or Xbox One console.
Story image
Gaming
Everything we know so far about NBA 2K23
As excitement for the next iteration of 2K Games’ NBA basketball series builds, some new information on the upcoming game, NBA 2K23, has been released.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review - Xbox Cloud Gaming
I've had the opportunity not just to access the game pass but also its new shiny feature, Xbox Cloud Gaming. In this review, we'll be deep-diving into just what Xbox Cloud Gaming is, how it works and, well, if it works.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Jabra Engage 55 wireless headset
We get our hands on a German design professional headset that many knowledge workers could benefit from.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Logitech Astro A10 Gen 2 wired headset
We get our hands on this incredibly good value for money headset for use in wired environments.
Story image
STM
Hands-on review: STM ChargeTreeGo portable wireless charger
We get our hands on the ultimate charging accesory for roadwarriors with a bunch of Apple devices.
Story image
Smartphone
Xreart Studio - Turning old masterpieces into new ones
Xreart now specialises in transforming pre-loved smartphones, smartwatches and handheld game consoles into artistic conversation starters for your office, studio or man cave.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on impressions with PlayStation Plus Deluxe
Finally, the new PlayStation Plus subscription tiers are available now to both New Zealand and Australian PS5 and PS4 gamers.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Morphée
Life in the twenty-first century has become a 24-hour affair. Morphée promises to help restore some balance to your life.
Story image
Broadband
Mercury launches broadband and fibre packages for NZ customers
Mercury has officially launched Mercury Broadband, giving its electricity and gas customers the ability to add fibre to their existing Mercury account.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: GoDice
In a world where we’re more connected than ever to our smart devices, startup company Particula believes that its innovative product GoDice is the answer to getting everyone reconnected with one another - by turning that smart device into an interactive board game.
Story image
Gaming
Sony releases a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers
Sony has unveiled INZONETM, a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers that makes gaming more immersive and offers greater gaming ability.
Story image
Terramaster
TerraMaster launches its T6-423 Professional NAS with TOS 5 OS
Shenzhen-based data storage manufacturer, TerraMaster, has launched the T6-423 6-bay tower NAS.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Unknown connections: How safe is public WiFi in Aotearoa?
If it's not your own household WiFi, then who has control of your data and is your connection actually safe?
Story image
Data Protection
How secure is accounting software data in Aotearoa?
A recent Xero study found ICT spending for NZ businesses has increased 25% compared to pre-pandemic levels, so how safe is accounting software?
Story image
Cloud
Linktree Marketplace creates new commerce options for creators
Linktree has launched Linktree Marketplace, a new forum for users to discover all of Linktree's partners, Link Apps, and integrations in one place.
Story image
Projector
Hands-on review: BenQ GV30 portable projector
The BenQ GV30 is a portable projector that excels in many aspects but comes up short in a couple of others.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave drive digital transformation for mental health
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave are joining forces to help support the mental health and wellbeing of young men around the world.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review – CleanMyMac X utility for macOS
We get hands-on with a useful utility that macOS users never thought they needed but probably do.
Story image
Sustainability
CarbonCrop launches native regeneration scheme, backed by AI
Granted exclusively for native forest, Native CCUs are the first voluntary carbon credits of their kind available in New Zealand.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60
Philips’ range of Hue smart lighting promises to make any home a smart home. Techday’s Darren Price checks out the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Quarry (PC)
Supermassive Games channel 1980s teen horror movies with their latest suspense-filled cinematic adventure, The Quarry.
Story image
Cloud
Apple reveals new iOS 16 features set to enhance sharing and communication
Apple has unveiled an all-new Lock Screen experience and new ways to share and communicate in iOS 16.
Story image
Skills shortage
Tech salaries increase as skills shortage inflates expectations
More technology professionals will receive a pay rise this coming financial year than last, with skills shortages creating a once-in-a-career market.
Story image
ASB
New ASB campaign helps young people better understand money
ASB is helping 18 to 24-year-olds take advantage of financial possibilities and better understand the world of money.
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: EcoFlow River Pro Portable Power station
We get hands-on with an extremely versatile device that every remote worker or outdoor enthusiast should consider.
Story image
Cloud
Apple announces new developer tools and APIs for better app experiences
The new announcement encompasses new tools, technologies and APIs that the company says are designed to help developers create better and more involved experiences for their users.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Phillips Hue starter kit
The set-up was one of the simplest I have ever had to do. It is also where the products shine. I was able to connect the bridge, the three lightbulbs and the strip within 10 min.
Story image
N4L
N4L, Spark, Chorus partner for Hyperfibre school upgrade
Networks for Learning (N4L) has partnered with Spark and Chorus to upgrade Wellington College to Hyperfibre, fostering stronger outcomes for students and teachers.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: 16GB PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz DDR4
PNY sent over its 16GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz CL16 DDR4 module kit for testing. The kit contains two 8GB dual-channel modules with RGB lighting.
Story image
Cloud
Adobe Substance 3D updates, looks to the metaverse
A look at all of Adobe's major updates for Substance 3D and how its services are enabling businesses to get metaverse ready.
Story image
Financial results
Margins & revenues up at New Zealand arm of Acer Computer
We look at the local financial statements of Taiwanese manufacturer Acer Computer Inc.
Story image
Christchurch
Enable launches free Wi-Fi in Christchurch city centre
Fibre broadband provider, Enable, and the Christchurch City Council have launched their new Christchurch Free Wi-Fi service in the central city. 
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel
When it comes to horror video games, they usually need to have a good balance between suspense and a little bit of action.
Story image
Film review
Film review: Jurassic World Dominion
This movie is what happens when you cross a lot of hungry dinos with humanity trying desperately to redeem itself for a mistake, and boy does it try.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe launches AI-powered updates to Photoshop and Lightroom
Adobe says the updates use Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to simplify complex workflows and streamline cross-device collaboration.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 610 Wireless
The new Quantum 610 gaming headset is the latest addition to JBL’s Quantum range and the successor to its popular Quantum 600 model.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Samsung S22 Ultra
I have been impressed by the functions Samsung packed into this phone. I did actually make one phone call on this phone, in between trying out as many of its other uses that I could pack in.
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Aotearoa gets a new Privacy Commissioner: Michael Webster replaces John Edwards
Michael Webster, who is currently the Secretary of the Cabinet, will step into the Privacy Commissioner role on 5 July 2022.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Online bullying, harassment skyrockets since COVID outbreak
Harmful content reports have risen by over 25% since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, according to Netsafe.
Story image
Gaming
Intel Arc A380 graphics units launched in China, global release imminent
New Intel Arc A380 graphics units are set to bring next-generation technologies to gamers and content creators in the coming months. 
Story image
Electricity
Canstar finds Flick Electric NZ’s favourite provider
Canstar’s annual research to find New Zealand’s favourite electricity provider reveals Flick Electric has come out on top.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Retailers must invest in new tech to keep up with online shopping demand
There's a higher demand for more purchasing opportunities at our fingertips, as well as greater expectations when it comes to the online customer experience."
Story image
Commerce Commission
ComCom puts electronics sector on notice over resale price maintenance
The Commerce Commission has concluded an investigation into allegations that television manufacturers were engaging in illegal resale price maintenance.