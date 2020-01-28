New Zealand
Generation Z holds more power in firms' tech purchasing decisions

28 Jan 2020
Sara Barker
Generation Z (Gen Z) is the newest generation in the global workforce, and already it is having an impact on how businesses harness technology.

A recent series of reports from Nintex, called The Gen Z Effect, analysed Generation Z’s influence on employers across New Zealand, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

A common key finding is that Gen Z is and frequently considered the office’s resident tech expert, as 70% of Gen Z employees report they have been approached by a senior team member to fix a technology problem.

Gen Z is also influencing organisations’ technology purchasing decisions. According to the reports, 80% of decision-makers across Australia, New Zealand, the US and the UK have selected a technology tool suggested by a Gen Z employee.

Despite Gen Z’s tech-savviness, some are wary about the impact of workplace automation.

Fifty-seven percent of Gen Z in the US are concerned that AI and automation will cost them their jobs, compared to 30% in the UK and 43% in New Zealand and Australia.

“Gen Z grew up with technology in hand, and as they begin their careers, they aspire to do meaningful work,” says Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. 

“It’s becoming increasingly important for organisations to leverage technologies that help all employees to perform at their best. One of the best ways to do that is with a process management and automation platform, which makes it fast and easy to manage, automate and optimise any business process, simple or sophisticated, across the entire enterprise.”

Gen Z is also described as ‘thoughtful and driven’, with many young people choosing a university major based on personal interest rather than career longevity.

What’s more, half of Gen Z also expect a promotion within their first year on the job. This generation is not one to accept the first job offer they receive; before deciding, they will consider their opportunities for growth and the impact that they will have.

According to the reports, 31% of Gen Z in the UK and US, and 29% in New Zealand and Australia, plan to leave a job after just one year.

“Business and HR leaders and front-line managers need to keep this generation’s career advancement goals in mind if they want to retain Gen Z workers long-term,” Johnson concludes.

The studies by Nintex were conducted by Lucid Research. It polled 1375 current and future Gen Z employees in the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand and Australia were surveyed. All Gen Z respondents were between the ages of 18 and 23. 
 

Story image
Microsoft IE vulnerability to go unpatched until mid-Feb
A blog post from security vendor ESET has outlined the risk of the zero-day for those who are still using the relic browser of internet-past.More
Story image
Vodafone launches massive broadband plans ahead of 5G launch
"We’re inviting thousands of current Vodafone customers the option now to trial much higher limits, so we can continue to understand how data usage is evolving and how their data needs can be met."More
Story image
Queues no more: Kiwi startup uses AI to make trolleys smarter
The future of shopping may soon become a lot smarter and less frustrating for people who hate queuing up at checkouts, thanks to tech developed right here in New Zealand.More
Story image
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Story image
Vodafone to launch eSIMs for devices and wearables
Offers greater flexibility to manage connections and use advanced features such as dual SIM capability.More
Story image
2019 PC market growth benefits big three vendors
With the first year of full-year growth since 2011, Lenovo, HP and Dell took the lion’s share with 65% of the global PC market.More
Story image
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Story image
Aussie AI company receives patent for machine learning tech
It was the company’s semi-supervised question answering machine that received the patent. As such, Flamingo AI is now the owner of Australian Patent No. 2018223010.More
Story image
Hands-on review: DJI Mavic Mini is a punchy sub-250g drone
Dodging Sydney’s restricted airspace and its bushfire-ravaged surrounds, reviewer Darren Price found a nice secluded spot to test out DJI’s new tiny drone.More
Story image
Are they spying? Young people wary of virtual assistants
Privacy and security fears put young people off using virtual assistants for customer servicesMore
Story image
Google adds iPhone capability to Advanced Protection Program
iPhone users are now able to use their phones to sign up to Google’s Advanced Protection Program, using the iPhone’s built-in security key technology. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?
Alienware’s latest creation, the m15 r2 gaming laptop, is a testament to how much punch the evil scientists at Alienware could pack into a fifteen-inch laptop, without skimping on portability.More
Story image
BlackBerry QNX to power Damon Motorcycles CoPilot warning system
"Damon’s new Hypersport Pro is a game-changing model for the motorcycle industry."More
Story image
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
These monitors feature a new ‘ergo’ design for improved comfort and productivity, and are targeted for professionals and gamers.More
Story image
Legacy Esports to get the edge with Razer partnership
Razer will provide sports peripherals, including mice, headsets and keyboards, to Legacy Esports players and content creators. More
Story image
Microsoft’s ‘moonshot’ goals to be carbon negative by 2030
The company also aims to remove all carbon it has directly or indirectly emitted into the environment by 2050.More
Story image
How safe are our IoT devices?
Surely it is the duty of the manufacturers to make devices more secure at the point where they are produced, right? More
Story image
Gartner: APAC misses out on global PC market growth
Despite a surprise year of worldwide growth for the PC market, Asia Pacific saw its fifth straight quarter of decline in 4Q19.More
Story image
Uber’s JUMP e-scooters arrive in Auckland
"Multi-modal transport provides a viable alternative to private vehicles like cars. It’s perfect for short trips or connecting people to public transport."More
Story image
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Story image
Hands-on review: XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro ticks all the boxes
XP-Pen is a Japanese company that prides itself on delivering high-performance drawing tablets and styluses on a budget. More
Story image
Razer announces DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice
Two of Razer’s most iconic mice have now been upgraded with a suite of new technologies to keep players at the top of their game.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
With the WD_Black USB Game Drive, veteran hard drive manufacturer, Western Digital seeks to solve gamers' storage dilemma.More
Story image
Card skimming tech seized in Auckland
Two people were arrested on charges of importing goods for a dishonest purpose, including skimming devices and a card writing machine.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
Story image
The Motorola razr returns - to Australia anyway
Australians can now pre-order the new Mortorola razr, but it will set you back AU$2700More
Story image
Veritas: PCs running Windows 7 vulnerable to ransomware
"It's vital that the organisations that rely on Windows 7 are aware of the risks and what they need to mitigate them."More
New Dell & Alienware gaming gear coming this year
2020 marks a new range of gaming gear in Dell’s G Series and Alienware product lines, covering new laptops, new monitors, and new features for connected phones.More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar
The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.More
New e-scooters arrive in Auckland after death of Lime, Wave
Neuron Mobility is one of four e-scooter companies with a licence to deploy across Auckland, bringing 880 bright orange scooters to the streets.More
Adobe software used by 82% of Sundance Festival films
Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular film editing tools used by top movie studios, according to data recently released by AdobeMore
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
With a price sitting around $4,400, the Dragonfly G1 EliteBook is a powerful, versatile and feature-packed 2-in-one which will appeal to users who value power, communication and portability.More
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
All die-hard Apple fans have spent years dreaming of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and now it is finally here.More
Vodafone NZ backs the 2020 High School League
Vodafone New Zealand is this year backing the rise of esports across New Zealand and wider Australasia, after signing on as the head sponsor for the LetsPlay.Live (LPL) High School League 2020.More
Digital technologies change the way APAC consumers manage their health
"Brands are empowering consumers with information that can help them better understand the health issues relevant to them in order to contextualise and shape their own health goals."More
A look at the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) motherboard
This is a motherboard that promises performance, ‘military-grade’ components, and almost everything you need to start building a gaming PC that packs some serious punch.More
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Dell Technologies teases the future of the modern consumer PC
Concept UFO, Concept Ori and Concept Duet are some of the cute names Dell has come up with for its future PCs.More
Game review: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
espite the name of the game being called Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game actually allows you to play as more characters than just Goku/Kakarot. More
Game review: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
The game was very popular back in the day, and it was one of the reasons that non gamers would purchase a Nintendo DS. How well does this game hold up 15 years later?More
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
This list is a mere smattering of some excellent products we've covered over the year.More
