Generation Z holds more power in firms' tech purchasing decisions

Generation Z (Gen Z) is the newest generation in the global workforce, and already it is having an impact on how businesses harness technology.

A recent series of reports from Nintex, called The Gen Z Effect, analysed Generation Z’s influence on employers across New Zealand, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

A common key finding is that Gen Z is and frequently considered the office’s resident tech expert, as 70% of Gen Z employees report they have been approached by a senior team member to fix a technology problem.

Gen Z is also influencing organisations’ technology purchasing decisions. According to the reports, 80% of decision-makers across Australia, New Zealand, the US and the UK have selected a technology tool suggested by a Gen Z employee.

Despite Gen Z’s tech-savviness, some are wary about the impact of workplace automation.

Fifty-seven percent of Gen Z in the US are concerned that AI and automation will cost them their jobs, compared to 30% in the UK and 43% in New Zealand and Australia.

“Gen Z grew up with technology in hand, and as they begin their careers, they aspire to do meaningful work,” says Nintex CEO Eric Johnson.

“It’s becoming increasingly important for organisations to leverage technologies that help all employees to perform at their best. One of the best ways to do that is with a process management and automation platform, which makes it fast and easy to manage, automate and optimise any business process, simple or sophisticated, across the entire enterprise.”

Gen Z is also described as ‘thoughtful and driven’, with many young people choosing a university major based on personal interest rather than career longevity.

What’s more, half of Gen Z also expect a promotion within their first year on the job. This generation is not one to accept the first job offer they receive; before deciding, they will consider their opportunities for growth and the impact that they will have.

According to the reports, 31% of Gen Z in the UK and US, and 29% in New Zealand and Australia, plan to leave a job after just one year.

“Business and HR leaders and front-line managers need to keep this generation’s career advancement goals in mind if they want to retain Gen Z workers long-term,” Johnson concludes.

The studies by Nintex were conducted by Lucid Research. It polled 1375 current and future Gen Z employees in the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand and Australia were surveyed. All Gen Z respondents were between the ages of 18 and 23.

