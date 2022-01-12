Getac announces new rugged tablets for release in 2022

Wed 12 Jan 2022

Getac has expanded its lineup with the announcement of the release of new rugged android tablets suitable for a variety of situations from March 2022.

The ZX10 will sit alongside Getac’s popular ZX70 fully rugged 7-inch Android tablet and is said to give customers in industries such as public safety, utilities, energy, transport & logistics, manufacturing, automotive, and defence more options that best suit their operational needs.

The new 10-inch tablet is lightweight and can be customised to suit a variety of needs and requirements, and adds to the existing portfolio of Getacs user-focused tablets.

“As Android continues to gain popularity, a growing number of organisations are looking for rugged Android solutions that enable them to enjoy the versatility it has to offer, even when working in harsh and/or challenging environments,” says Getac Technology Corporation president Rick Hwang.

“The ZX10 does exactly that, expanding our lineup of Android-based solutions and helping customers optimise their operational efficiency, while also hitting all-important total cost of ownership targets.”

The company says the new tablets feature a variety of innovative systems and functions that include:

Operational efficiency

The ZX10’s combination of Android 11 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, and Adreno™ 512 GPU are set to deliver an efficient workflow in a wide range of field scenarios. Dual hot-swappable batteries ensure full-shift operation, while the LumiBond sunlight-readable display with rain and glove touch capability helps maintain productivity in a range of weather conditions. The ZX10 also has up to 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB storage options to help customers prepare for future industry demands.

Better field communications

An 8MP front camera and 16MP rear camera deliver high-quality photo/video capture, while dual integrated microphones filter out loud background noise for better audio quality. Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth (v5.0), dedicated GPS, and an optional 4G LTE module provide data transfer and location positioning capabilities in remote field locations. In addition, dual LTE SIM card slots will allow field workers to quickly switch between two 4G network carriers.

Features to withstand elements

Having an MIL-STD-810H and IP66 certification means the product can withstand drops of up to six feet, shocks, rain, vibration, dust, and liquid spillages. The operating temperature range of -29C to 63C (-20F~145F) can also deliver year-round usability.

The new tablet is said to be able to easily link in with existing network technology in businesses and help ground staff and technology staff meet their business needs. Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to provide defence electronics and has since evolved into creating rugged technology across a wide range of sectors.