Story image
Google
Netsafe
Cybersecurity

Google says NZ's lack of cybersecurity knowledge is putting users at risk

By Shannon Williams, Today

Seven in ten (69%) Kiwis are not always taking deliberate steps to improve their online security, despite one in three (30%) admitting that they are aware they have had a password compromised or hacked and one in five (20%) having fallen victim to phishing or an online scam, according to new research from Google New Zealand. 

Of those who said that they do not always take deliberate steps to improve their security online, the main reason for not doing so was not knowing what steps to take, or where to start (37%).

A further 21% believe a password is enough to keep them safe and 15% said they would rather prioritise protection in other areas, such as physical property.

The data also revealed that millions of Kiwis could be putting themselves at risk of financial or social harm by simply not understanding the pitfalls of online security.

When it comes to keeping high-risk passwords safe, 13% have shared their password with a family member or friend, and a further 6% have texted or emailed it to someone. Just one in four (26%) use a password manager, a tool designed to provide strong passwords that are safely secured.

Furthermore, nearly one in five people (18%) didn’t know what two-factor authentication, the addition of app or text approval to access an account, meant, with just one in ten (9%) always using this layer of protection that is widely recognised as best practice, for online accounts.

More than half (52%) of adults around the country believe it is in some way likely that they could fall victim to a third party data breach, whereas just one in three (33%) think it is likely they could do so to a personal online phishing attempt.

In reality, online scams have had a significant impact on the lives of Kiwis, as reported by recent NetSafe data that shows 2,891 Kiwis have lost money, or had their personal data compromised, due to online scams in the three months from 1 April to 30 June 2021. 

The organisation estimates Kiwis lost $5.23 million in that same period. What’s more, Google blocking 100 million phishing attempts on inboxes globally each day demonstrates the very real threat.

Encouragingly, 92% recognised the secure website symbol, but 22% admit to not knowing what it means, and 17% know what it means but don't look for it when purchasing online.

“With some recent high profile cases, it’s easy to think that phishing attempts only happen to  big companies, or that they would be easy to spot, but with ever advancing technology the personal risk can have significant financial and social implications at an individual level," says Ross Young, government affairs and public policy at Google New Zealand.

“We keep more users safe by blocking malware, phishing attempts, spam messages and potential cyber attacks than anyone else in the world, but it’s also important that people take advantage of tools to increase their protection. While online security can seem confusing, or boring, the good news is that there are some very easy things people can do," he says.

“The Google Safety Centre was developed to share some simple solutions that go a long way - like guidance on two-factor authentication. If a password is locking the house, twofactor authentication is the alarm; a second layer of protection."

Google’s top five tips for staying safe online:
● Use a password manager to create and store strong passwords for every account. For example, Google’s Password Manager, built directly into your Google Account, uses the latest AI security technology to protect your passwords.
● Turn on 2-Step Verification 
This helps to keep out anyone who shouldn’t have access to your account by requiring you to use a secondary factor on top of your username and password to log in to your account.
● Make sure site connections are secure
If the url is secure the Chrome browser will display a grey fully locked icon in the url field.
● Always validate URLs and suspicious links
Double-check the URL by hovering over the link or long-pressing the text on mobile — to make sure that the website or app is legitimate; and make sure that the URL begins with 'https'.
● Double check files before downloading
If you come across a suspicious attachment, use Chrome or Google Drive to open it. They automatically scan the file and warn you if we detect a virus.

Related stories
WhatsApp security vulnerability could have exploited two billions users>>
Widespread internet outages affect users across NZ>>
Best city for cybersecurity jobs revealed>>
Google and Microsoft pledge $30 billion to fight cyber crime >>
Hackers targeting home Wi-Fi routers to steal data>>
Kaspersky uncovers malicious version of Whatsapp mod>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
MYOB
University of Auckland students win trans-Tasman IT Challenge
"Winning the competition serves as proof of our business acumen, technical skills and presentation ability.">>
Story image
Remote Working
Remote working: Business owners don't trust employees 
"It is concerning to see a lack of trust between business owners and their employees.">>
Story image
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies announces monitors for the professional at home
"The relevance of portable displays and video conferencing is more evident than ever before.">>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft gears up for Windows 11 launch from 5th October
Microsoft’s Aaron Woodman says the new Windows is designed to bring people ‘closer to what they love’.>>
Story image
Wireless headphones
Bose is back with the QuietComfort 45 headphones
Bose says the main upgrades in the QC45s focus on two noise cancelling modes: QUIET and AWARE.>>
Story image
Health
Fitbit extends health partnership
Fitbit and Diabetes New Zealand have announced an extension to their multi-year partnership, are five years of doing business together.>>
Story image
Digital Technology
Huge uptake in digital mental health services during lockdown - NZHIT
Kiwis are increasingly turning to online mental health services for support as they grapple with the uncertainty brought on by the lockdown.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Techday's Cybersecurity in Aotearoa project selected for NZ On Air Public Interest Journalism Fund
"We will deliver thought-provoking coverage with real-world advice and commentary from security experts, and stories from people just like you and me.”>>
Story image
Phishing
Layered security strategy vital to combat Microsoft 365 phishing threat
"The layered strategy needs to include real-time detection of zero-day and unique phishing threats.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
COVID-19 lockdowns make New Zealand business sitting ducks for a cyberattack
“Lockdowns are hunting season for cyber criminals," according to a security expert.>>
Story image
Whatsapp
Kaspersky uncovers malicious version of Whatsapp mod
"We’ve seen how cybercriminals are spreading malicious files through the ad blocks in such apps, and it’s putting the users at risk.">>
Story image
Renewable energy
Contact & Simply Energy to provide renewable power generation for Clyde data centre
Simply Energy will provide 10 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy for the NZ data centre through ‘demand flexibility’ technology.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)
This is the definitive version of the game, and you must play it if you didn’t pick it up last year.>>
Story image
Funding
Kiwi student wellbeing company closes $1.8m funding round
"This round of funding positions us to expand our reach to more students and to equip more schools with the tools needed to move from intervention to prevention.">>
Story image
Hootsuite
Hootsuite deepens partnership with Microsoft Teams
The deepening of Hootsuite and Microsoft's alliance will enable brands to extend their reach through employee networks.>>
Story image
Game review
Game Review: Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One/Xbox Series X/PC)>>
Story image
AMD
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU>>
Story image
Tesla
Tesla's actually serious about the Tesla Bot>>
Story image
Shipping
NZ Post, Aramex expect delays during alert level changes>>
Story image
Avast
New Zealanders are exposing themselves to cybercrime, study shows>>
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards tipped for top role as UK Information Commissioner>>
Story image
Jobs
Best city for cybersecurity jobs revealed>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Widespread internet outages affect users across NZ>>
Story image
IDC
PCs and tablets to maintain growth through 2021, but the future is in laptops - IDC forecast>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Space Invaders Invincible (Switch)>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Hackers targeting home Wi-Fi routers to steal data>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Artificial intelligence firm Ambit begins investment round>>
Story image
Microsoft
Hackers target Microsoft email server vulnerabilities >>
Story image
Blockchain
NZ artists and celebs join new crypto marketplace>>
Story image
Kiwibank
Unplanned outages cause Kiwibank to go offline for second time in three days>>
Story image
Whatsapp
WhatsApp security vulnerability could have exploited two billions users>>
Story image
Voyager
New Zealand IT wholesaler finds success with lasting partnership>>
Story image
Online security
Online security a concern as screen addiction surges during COVID lockdown >>
More stories