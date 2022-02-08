FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Smartphone
Gaming
Drones
Review
Augmented Reality
Story image
Wireless
Brother
Sustainability
Printing
Ink
Photos

Hands-on review: Brother MFC-J4540DW multi-function inkjet printer

By Darren Price
Yesterday

The Brother MFC-J4540DW is an A4 duplex printer/scanner/fax machine with a 20-page document feeder.

Even as we endeavour to go paperless, printers are a necessary evil. But things have changed. Once a device for ousting as much money as possible from customers for the inevitable (and expensive) ink refills, manufacturers keen to promote sustainability (or more likely realising that we are going to get our ink cartridges refilled rather than pay top-dollar for official replacements) now offer devices with a reasonable supply of ink.

The MFC-J4540DW is a Brother “INKvestment” multi-function printer in that it comes with “up to” one year of ink in the box. That’s based on up to 2,600 black pages and 1,900 pages using colour.

I was expecting something more like Epson’s EcoTank arrangement, whereby the pack includes a few bottles of ink to refill the printer’s ink reservoirs. Instead, I got four large cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, and yellow), most of which were empty plastic with a tiny bit of ink in each. So, despite the INKvestment branding, Brother only supplies starter cartridges with full-sized ones available at a premium. I have no real issue with the above, but the INKvestment branding suggests something a little more than just marketing nonsense. You seem to be getting the same deal that you always got.

Measuring approximately 42cm x 33cm x 24cm, it’s a fairly compact printer suitable for a home office and easy for me to find a space for. The setup was equally painless. I was able to connect the printer to the wireless network using just the printer’s menu on the touchscreen. So if you are averse to using vendor’s setup tools, you’ll still be OK. The touchscreen offers easy access to the printer functions and the setup tools.

The printer has a suite of software that can be downloaded from the Brother website. The software can set the printer up wirelessly, via Ethernet cable, or by direct USB connection.

The Ethernet and USB ports are interestingly tucked away under the scanner bed instead of just positioned on the back of the unit. In addition, there are sockets for a landline cable and telephone should you be one of the last people in the world that still requires the use of a fax machine.

The Brother iPrint and Scan utility allow users to print directly from files and execute scanning, all from the desktop. The package also includes tools for checking the printer status and optional applications for document control and mobile phone access. The install process also generates a link to the Brother Creative Centre on your desktop. The Creative Centre can be used to create custom documents from templates.

The printer’s automatic document feeder, pretty much essential for an office setup, only takes 20 sheets, so no scanning or copying the manuscripts of your epic novel. For most, this should be enough for the odd bit of copying and scanning we do these days.

Both document printing and scanning are fast and of high quality. The device can print up to 1,200 x 4,800 dpi A4/Letter-sized documents and photos. Scanning resolutions are up to 1200x2400 on the scanner glass and 1200 x 600 dpi when using the automated document feeder.

There are two paper trays, so you can load up to 400 sheets. The top tray is for plain and glossy paper, whereas the bottom tray is just for plain paper. Unfortunately, the printer did not like my thick 250 GSM matte photo paper, causing a paper jam when loaded into the tray. It didn’t mind the glossy 250 GSM photo paper, though. There is a feeder to the rear of the printer for the thicker paper if required.

Run-of-the-mill documents were no problem for the printer, making for fast and crisp printing. I had limited success using the Brother printing app with high-quality images. But I had no problem with Adobe Acrobat and could print very high-resolution images on glossy 250 GSM photo paper. However, it does squeak a bit on the quality printer settings and takes considerably longer with images than it does with a plain document.

Scanning from the printer menu didn’t seem to work as it couldn’t find the networked printer. The Brother application worked but was a bit on the slow side. From within Adobe Photoshop, using WIA support, the scanning worked fine. The scanned images looked pretty good, as well.

Images can also be printed directly from a USB memory stick or a mobile phone. The front of the printer has a USB socket, and tapping your phone on the indicated area will install (with first use) and launch the Brother Connect app. Documents and photos can then be selected on the phone and printed.

I found the multi-function inkjet printer excelled at general office duties like document printing and copying. But photo printing and high-resolution image scanning were a bit tedious using a PC. 

Arguably, it’s not really designed for quality image reproduction. A bit of fiddling gets the right results, though. Printing photos from a phone was surprisingly effortless.

The Brother MFC-J4540DW is a nice-looking and feature-packed multi-function printer that does its job as a home office device very well. It’s also very handy for quickly printing photos from your mobile phone and the odd high-resolution image. Prints are vibrant and accurate, and scanned documents clear, which is exactly what you want.

Related stories
Trends that will shape workspace layouts in 2022
Here come the Greenfluencers: 5 tech trends that will fuel the green transition in 2022
COVID-19 pandemic to fuel wearables, wireless growth in 2022
Hands-on review: JBL LivePro+ TWS
Epson moves closer to 100% renewable electricity target
Hands-on Review: PowerPic mod wireless charger
Top stories
Story image
Remote Working
Logitech focuses on work meetings with AI powered RightSight 2
The Logitech RightSight 2 uses audio and video AI to detect people's placement in the room and the location of their voices.
Story image
Forrester Research
Forrester's forecast for the APAC tech market indicates a 6.2% growth in 2022
Forrester expects vaccination rates, and the reopening of economies will produce more sustained tech market growth, on par with or higher than before COVID-19.
Story image
Techweek
Submissions open for Techweek Aotearoa 2022
Those wanting to connect and collaborate in the tech innovation space now have the opportunity to submit proposals for live and hybrid events taking place across NZ in May.
Story image
Gartner
25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse by 2026
Vendors are already building ways for users to replicate their lives in the digital world, according to Gartner.
Story image
Drones
Flying food: Domino's drone partnership opens new opportunities in food delivery sector
Fancy getting your pizza delivered by drone? That might soon become a reality with Domino's signing a new deal with drone company SkyDrop.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
Uncharted 4:  A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy were released several years ago exclusively for the PS4 console. Well, now PC and PS5 owners can play both games in the form of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection out this year. 
Story image
Phishing
COVID-19 vax most popular topic for phishing attacks in 2021
While phishing attacks remain a consistent threat to online security, attackers are switching up the topics they use to bait unsuspecting victims.
Story image
MoErgos
Kiwi ingenuity set to shake up keyboard hardware market
Kiwi ingenuity has created new waves in the hardware space, with Wellington-based MoErgos successfully achieving enough Kickstarter funding for their Glove80 wireless keyboard.
Story image
Mobile Security
Mobile madness: Unpacking the business and personal risks of digital mobile in Aotearoa
Should Kiwis practice better smartphone security, and are they one swipe or tap away from a colossal data breach?
Story image
Apple
Tablet and Smartphone sales slump in Q4, but see overall yearly growth
Tablets and Smartphone sales saw a decline in Q4 of the last financial year, however they also saw an overall yearly increase.
Story image
Remote Working
Employee engagement on the rise in Australia and New Zealand
“Organisations across Australia and New Zealand continue to make great progress in maturing and evolving their employee experience to address their team’s evolving needs."
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Brother MFC-J4540DW multi-function inkjet printer
The Brother MFC-J4540DW is an A4 duplex printer/scanner/fax machine with a 20-page document feeder.
Story image
Hootsuite
Social media user numbers swell to 58% of world's population, spurring social commerce boom
More than 58% of the global population now uses social media - so which platform is leading the pack?
Story image
LCD Cooler
Upstream and Socital to trial global retail marketing solution
Trials will soon be underway for a new mobile retail marketing solution, created as part of a partnership between Upstream and Socital.
Story image
Customer service
Advantage: Why the gold standard of customer service matters
As a business, it is crucial to evolve and adapt IT operations to survive, innovate and compete - even more so during a global pandemic.
Story image
Apple iPhone
Three years to afford an iPhone? New global data reveals how long it could take you
The affordability of the latest iPhone model has been put to the test in a new global study, and New Zealanders may have to start saving their pennies.
Story image
Open Source
The Sandbox and Brinc announce $50M Open Metaverse Accelerator Program funding for 100 startups
The Sandbox has committed US$50M to Brinc for The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program, targeting 100 startups to enhance the open metaverse.
Story image
The Ministry of Women
Ministry of Women paves the way for e-invoicing rollout in NZ government
Minitatanga mō ngā Wāhine (The Ministry of Women) is now the latest government agency to implement e-invoicing, making it easier for those in need to get support.
Story image
Apple
Apple iPhone 14 the most anticipated phone release of 2022
With more than 1.1 million searches for the yet-to-be-released model in the last 12 months, the iPhone 14 tops the list as the most anticipated phone, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S22. and the Apple iPhone SE 3.
Story image
Price Me
NZ Compare to acquire international comparison company PriceMe
Global Compare Group has announced the acquisition of the international, data-led, e-commerce comparison shopping business, PriceMe.
Story image
2degrees
New CEO unveiled for proposed 2degrees-Orcon merger
The merged company, which is awaiting regulatory and other approvals, will be known as 2degrees, which the companies say recognises the significant value of the 2degrees brand in New Zealand. 
Story image
Wearables
Wearables market to reach 344.9 million shipments in 2022, lead by sports and fitness trackers
"While the wearables sector has witnessed strong growth so, too, has mobile accessories, where demand for wireless headsets has risen dramatically in the past year."
Story image
Malware
ESET discovers DazzleSpy, a new macOS spying malware
The vulnerability could also have been exploited on iOS, even on devices such as the iPhone XS and newer.
Story image
Data analytics
Tech salaries on the rise while demand for data analytics, Python and cybersecurity skills remain high
Tech salaries are increasing 15-30% on average globally, while the ability to work from home is a non-negotiable for most.
Story image
Skillsoft
'Competency is the new currency': Skillsoft survey reveals most popular digital learning topics
"Competency is the new currency, and by creating cultures of learning and development where every team member has access to tools, employees and businesses alike can achieve their full potential.”
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft shares vague details about Windows 11 rollout so far
People are accepting upgrades Windows 11 faster than they did for Windows 10 - but won't say exactly how many PCs are actually running it.
Story image
Open Source
2021 Open Source Awards celebrate best NZ has to offer
"The joy of open source is the joy of sharing, learning from others and building capability that can be used anywhere by anyone."
Story image
Hyperscale
Carbon emissions driving cloud buying decisions - Gartner
Gartner predicts hyperscalers’ carbon emissions will drive cloud purchase decisions by 2025.
Story image
Gaming
Alienware launches new high-spec gaming notebook range
Alienware says the M-series is optimised for power, while the X-series balances mobility and the latest gaming tech.
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair H150i Elite LCD all-in-one CPU cooler
Released just in time for the launch of Intel's 12th generation CPUs, Corsair's H150i Elite LCD cooler is the first to come with the fixings for the new LGA Socket 1700.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Trend Micro blocks 94 billion threats in 2021
Detections increased 42% as malicious actors stepped up their attacks.
Story image
Ridesharing
Study: Rideshare apps hungry for customers personal data
Data has revealed the most data-hungry rideshare apps on the market, along with other surprising results around their safety and reliability.
Story image
Malware
New Zealanders hit hard by trackers according to new Norton research
Online tracking and subsequent security threats have become increasingly prevalent in New Zealand, with NortonLifeLock research revealing some alarming statistics.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Australia and New Zealand shouldn't rush to follow White House zero-trust cybersecurity strategy
"Going deeper, four years to zero trust is a very ambitious goal – and a strategy that will no doubt continue to evolve as government agencies dig in."
Story image
Gaming
Square Enix launches Oceania Data Centre for Final Fantasy XIV Online
Australian and New Zealand players of the long-running massively multiplayer online game Final Fantasy XIV Online (FFXIV) now have access to a local server.
Story image
Gaming
Bethesda reveals the next chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online
This year’s story for Zenimax Online’s epic massively multiplayer online game, The Elder Scrolls Online, takes players to the new never before seen region, High Isle.
Story image
Data Protection
Kiwi exporters finding 'She'll be Right' doesn't fly in Europe
Cybersecurity expert Daniel Watson says international customers are demanding more rigorous cybersecurity from NZ firms.
Story image
Blockchain
Lost Socks NFT’s to start minting mid February
Following the success of many recent Non-fungible tokens, a odd new entrant is launching this month with a focus on your laundry.
Story image
Gaming
Virtual reality game Wanderer puts New Zealand developers on world stage
A major console-maker has for the first time released a Kiwi-made virtual reality (VR) game.
Story image
Augmented Reality
Pinterest widens reach in e-commerce sector with AR implementation
In a sign of things to come, Pinterest is widening its reach within the e-commerce sector by introducing new tools utilising augmented reality.