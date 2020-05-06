f5-nz logo
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR 2202 - Mesh your home network

06 May 2020
Owen McCarthy
In March this year, Darren Price remarked on the beauty of D-Link’s COVR,  while at the same time prompting me to make a mental note never to ask him to refill my air fresheners with fresh lavender oil.  His review gives you all the technical information you need. My review showcases my hands-on experience.  

I’m forever moving about with my various devices, and it’s great to be able to retreat to my man-cave at the far end of our property (I believe I’ve mentioned the dog-box in earlier reviews) without losing a connection.

The COVR 2202 is designed to extend your home network’s connectivity to those “dead spots” that often exist in the modern home. They are more than a WiFi extender, by the way. Providing a seamless ‘mesh’ network, each individual data point operates as part of one domain. This means no more having to manually switch from one point to another when you’re on the move.  D-Link also provide a range of protection, from the McAfee Secure Home Platform to parental controls, accessed via a user-friendly app on your iOS or Android phone. 

The COVR is set up courtesy of their D-Link WiFi app. When I had encountered some difficulty in linking to my ISP-provided router, D-Link’s friendly online support had me sorted in no time. It turned out that my router had the same IP address as the default COVR one, so once I’d pointed to the correct address, we were away. 

I’m a fan of the looks of the COVR, which is a twin unit solution with small footprints. Without too much drama my podgy fumble-fingers managed to plug in the ethernet and power cables, and then I was ready to explore.    

The COVR has two datapoints, Point A and Point B. Point A plugs directly into your router. Point B goes where you need it. For me, that’s my study. Especially when I’m testing, my study, which remains in sore need of a Marie Kondo, is burgeoning with product that demands connectivity.  With the increased supply of smart home products, home networks have never been busier.

The first thing I noticed about the COVR solution is that it appears to sit alongside my original WiFi router. At some stage, I’m going to want to have my network operating under one SSID, not a dual system as I currently have. 

Since the lockdown, I’m pretty sure that many households will have discovered areas in their homes where the current wireless solution doesn’t reach.  The COVR 2202 promises coverage up to an area up to 550 sqm. 

The interface of the app is user-friendly and uncluttered. As I write, I’m desperately trying to take screenshots to show you but every time I try, my Android tells me that my calls are now muted. However, a quick message to the phone’s website, and now I know how to hold my tongue just right, and which volume button to hit. Woohoo!

Defending home and family

Once you ensure that your home is covered, the next step will be to ensure that you as the responsible adult can keep your family/whanau/aiga safe. To do this you download an app called D-Link Defend, tap the “Let’s Go” button and work through the steps. If you use Alexa, you can use your voice to:

  • Pause and resume your family’s internet access
  • Block or unblock a device from your network
  • Check if your network is at risk of threats
  • Find out how many devices are on your network
  • Set web time rules for your kids.

Once your baby goats have their profiles created, you’re underway.  I’m guessing the same rules apply if you have children with mobile devices. 

Adding Extra Covr Points

To ensure all your Covr points are connected, the first thing to do is to connect to the main Covr Point using an ethernet cable. When the LED turns solid white, the new point is paired, and you can disconnect it, move it to the desired location, and reboot it. You’re now wirelessly connected. If I make this sound simple, it is.  
MU-MIMO and other technical stuff    

You’re doubtless as excited as me by this new (to me anyway) acronym, meaning “Multiple user, Multiple Input, Multiple Output.”  When a number of devices share a normal SU-MIMO (Single-User etc) network, it’s a case of first in, first served. This is why lagging occurs when you’re watching, “When Calls the Heart” and your darling wants to watch “The Grand Tour.” With MIMO, all devices receive their packets simultaneously, making for a seamless experience for the user.

For those of us who prefer a web rather than app-based interface, this is achieved by logging in to the covr.local address which is on page 10 of the user manual. I’d recommend this for power-users, but for most of us, the app will save much wailing, gnashing of teeth and trying to remember what QoS and iP4 are. 

The beauty of COVR’s system is that no matter how many COVR points your network has, your access privileges will follow you as you wend your way about your domain. You will love the parental controls, and the extra protection from all those outside nasties that are continually trying to scam us in one way or another. 

Over several weeks of use, I’ve had hassle-free use (once getting linked to my ISP) and I’ve come away feeling that we’re much better served with our growing inventory of smart-home devices. My two mini-hubs serving wireless camera networks have been operating seamlessly. 

Retailing at around $549, the COVR 2202 is an inexpensive and powerful way to broaden your coverage (especially during Lock-down) and ensure you can work while your kids are studiously… er… being studious, thanks to your new-found parental controls. And on that note, this is Billy-Goat Gruff signing off.

Story image
COVID-19 will accelerate widespread adoption of robots - report
"Autonomous robots are playing a vital role in supporting essential businesses and their workers during this health crisis."More
Story image
JBL's Quantum range buddies up with esports firm 100 Thieves
Gaming brand JBL has signed on with esports organisation 100 Thieves to become the official global gaming headset partner this year.More
Story image
Facebook's Workplace unveils new features to help business navigate COVID-19
"With many countries currently experiencing at least some form of lockdown, businesses are waist-deep in uncharted waters."More
Story image
MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards
Based on the new Intel 10th Gen, the range spans from entry-level to hardcore gamers, as well as demanding business users.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router
It’s pretty versatile, and it needs to be in these uncertain times.More
Story image
Microsoft to launch data centre region in New Zealand
Microsoft is calling the announcement a ‘major milestone’ towards delivering enterprise-grade cloud services locally.More
Story image
MailGuard intercepts sinister cybercrime emails notifying users of COVID-19 “relief payment”
Cyber criminals have sent out a series of malicious emails attempting to manipulate users suffering from financial turmoil and difficulties triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.More
Story image
Kiwi food delivery service pledges to deliver as level 4 lockdown exit looms
Wellington digital and online ordering system Mobi2Go says it is helping to get New Zealand hospitality businesses up and running in Level 3 with easy and affordable options for contactless orders, payment and delivery.More
Story image
“It’s-a me, Mario!” LEGO’s design lead on how Mario changes the world of play
"It has been really cool to read all the reactions from kids and adults around the world, even though it’s not what everyone expected us to do."More
Story image
Game review: Soundart (PC VR)
Soundart joins Audioshield and the revered Beat Saber as another music-based VR game-come-dance-fitness title.More
Story image
Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3
Chorus will resume installations of fibre when New Zealand moves out of lockdown and into alert level 3 next week, the company has announced.More
Story image
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order adds cosmetics, combat and more in update
New Journey +, new cosmetics and arcade-style wave-based combat has been added to the hit game to the delight of Star Wars fans.More
Story image
Game review: One month with Animal Crossing New Horizons
If you own a Switch and don’t own a copy of Animal Crossing, then you should probably go get one. More
Story image
InternetNZ reports boom in demand for .nz domain names
Domain Name System (DNS) activity, which measures requests for .nz domain names, has seen consistent increases week on week of between 5 to 7% since the COVID-19 lockdown started.More
Story image
COVID-19: Video game industry doing well, but all is not rosy for consoles
The video gaming industry is one which many may have expected to perform well throughout lockdowns, but according to new research from GlobalData, some of the biggest industry hard-hitters may suffer in 2020.More
Story image
Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard
While the update doesn’t change much in terms of looks, Apple has doubled the storage on its new machines, improved processors, memory and graphics performance, and lengthened battery life.More
Story image
Worldwide headphone market on track despite COVID-19
The worldwide headphones market is expected to experience strong growth in 2020, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.More
Story image
Reckless password behaviour 'largely unchanged' despite increased risk
91% of people know that using an identical password on multiple accounts is risky, yet 66% continue to do so anyway, according to a survey from LastPass.More
Story image
Gaming industry thriving during COVID-19 lockdowns
2019 was a record-breaking year for the industry, with gaming software generating $143 billion in consumer spend, and this trend is set to continue into 2020.More
Story image
Vodafone: Prime Minister's COVID-19 lockdown announcement sees massive spike in traffic
This week started with a massive spike in internet traffic at 4pm on Monday, when Kiwis tuned into the hear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement of whether the country would move out of lockdown.More
Story image
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
Google Meet has rolled out a raft of new features as more people continue to work from home. More
AMD announces 3rd Gen Ryzen processors
Also announces new B550 chipset to bring simultaneous multi-threading and PCIe 4.0 compatibility to mainstream desktops.More
Tap-and-go paywave payments the new norm in a COVID-19 world, Mastercard research shows
Consumer polling by Mastercard showed a significant majority of consumers were using the technology during February and March.More
QNAP releases new NAS series for home users
The TS-x31K series NAS is designed for home and personal cloud storage for users who wish to build their own private clouds.More
Vodafone NZ reveals internet usage trends in alert level 3
Mobile data usage has seen an increase since exiting alert level 4, as restrictions ease and people leave their homes.More
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, takes up residence in the Echo Show 8.More
OPPO unveils its newest mid-range smartphone - the A91
The mid-range smartphone joins the Apple iPhone SE, announced last week, in the increasing pool of new smartphones hitting the market at less than NZ$1000.More
University of Auckland takes top spot in sustainability rankings
The university was ranked in the top 25% for each of the Goals with which it engaged. More
Game review: Predator: Hunting Grounds
Instead of a single player action experience, Predator: Hunting Grounds is an always online multiplayer game allowing players to become a Predator, or a human soldier in a fireteam. More
Retailers see immediate lift after Govt's COVID-19 level 3 announcement
The move is set to benefit consumers by providing more competition in the market and reducing prices.More
Avast Secure Browser comes to Android
Avast Secure Browser has been a mainstay for the security platform in Windows and Mac, and this is the first time it has come to mobile.More
Six practical tips for better password practice
rsenal, Star Wars and Eminem all featured in the top 300 most hacked passwords last year.More
Human judges vital in crowdsourced campaign to track deforestation
The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and analytics firm SAS are creating artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms with the help of crowdsourcing.More
Kiwi firm ignites Aotearoa's mental health & wellbeing support
As New Zealand moves through the various stages of lockdown, it’s not just physical health that Kiwis are doing their bit to protect; it’s also everyone’s mental health too.More
Four game publishers exit NVIDIA's GeForce NOW
While NVIDIA didn’t explicitly explain why the publishers will be pulling their games from the service, the company hopes the publishers will return ‘in the future’.More
Plans for floating data centre in Singapore revealed
With the growing global demand for data centres, Keppel Data Centre says its floating data centre concept is an environmentally-friendly and resource-efficient way to meet the expanding needs of the digital economy. More
Zoom announces new updates in response to privacy criticisms
In direct response to the heavy criticism it received last month from reports of meeting-spying and shoddy privacy protocols, Zoom has announced ‘robust’ security enhancements in its new update Zoom 5.0.More
Vodafone NZ delays 5G add on cost for one year
 Vodafone New Zealand has announced it will delay the $10 monthly add-on charge for the use of 5G through to July 2021.More
Malwarebytes launches VPN service that won't track users
Malwarebytes says that while the solution is only available for Windows, it will be coming soon to Mac, Android, Chrome, and iOS.More
