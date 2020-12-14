f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: EXO AX AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router

14 Dec 2020
Darren Price
Share:

How fast does your wireless network really need to be? In my opinion, it needs to be just a little faster than it is right now. 

I swear, every year adds another five client devices to the home network. The extra traffic doesn’t interfere with the kids loafing about on the couch watching YouTube, or me watching Netflix whilst doom-scrolling Twitter. It does, however, upset my wife who is trying to get some proper work done, presenting to her clients, online.

Yep, this home-working biz has made the Wi-Fi network’s capacity a bit more of a priority for the boss than it used to be. I’m sure this story is not unfamiliar. With everything from the garden lights to the strange networked Rubik’s Cube that I’m testing, all vying for a bit of that Wi-Fi, it’s pretty essential now that there’s enough capacity for everyone. 

Enter the D-Link EXO AX AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router. OK, it’s a bit of a mouthful, but it’s also known as the DIR-X5460, so perhaps we’ll stick with that.    

The DIR-X5460 is not a subtle-looking device. It’s six antennae are a bit ominous-looking, but they are required for those six simultaneous data streams. This stops your wireless devices from having to wait for their turn for a bit of bandwidth.

Of course, the router doesn’t have to sit on the shelf. There are mounting holes to positioning the device out of the way. 

There’s a good chance a lot of your devices will not be using Wi-Fi 6. It’s only been around a few years. Most new laptops and motherboards are coming put with Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. Sony’s new PlayStation 5 offers Wi-Fi 6 connectively (but Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S does not). Not does the DIR-X5460 work with your old devices, it also helps you to get the most out of your new devices, and futureproofs your network for the next five years or so. 

The router boasts top speeds of around 5400 Mbps, 2x faster than an AC router. The router also utilises both the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands.

For most users, those speeds will equate to Internet speeds. Testing the Wi-Fi via my mobile Speedtest app and the browser version yielded identical results even at a distance of over 20m through a stud wall. Ookla’s Speedtest is built-in to the device so you can keep an eye on your Internet speed. The router has support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. 

The router slipped in as my home Wi-Fi hub without any downtime. I set the Wi-Fi SSID and password up as the same as the usual router. The office and important devices (consoles, ahem), are connected via wired ethernet, which made good use of the four RJ45 sockets on the back. 

Another thing to point out is that this router was connected to the National Broadband Network via a modem with IP telephony set to bridge mode. Simply swapping out the modem caused no problems. I also have a D-Link Mesh system for a separate Wi-Fi network that I connected to the DIR-X5460 with no problems.

My favourite part, though, and what I think sets D-Link apart from other router manufacturers, is their clean and consistent router web interface. The easy-to-follow wizard either via the mobile app or web interface sets up the router. And this is OK for 99% of users. But the logically designed menus of the web interface can then be used to tweak the device's advanced settings. 

Client priority can be set to a tired structure. The DMZ allocated as needed for a direct, unfettered (and unsecured) connection to the internet. The port-forwarding options, once hidden in the depths of the interface are easily set to direct traffic. These are all advanced features that turn an easy-to-use domestic router into a customisable network hub capable of looking after everything from streaming Netflix to a competitive Rainbow Six tournament.

Parents can make use of the devices scheduling to deny certain client devices access to the Internet at certain times. Websites can also be filtered by blocking URLs and/or specific keywords.

The D-Link EXO AX AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router is a bit of a beast, but for its size, you get a robust network hub that is easy-to-use but fully featured for advanced users. The Wi-Fi 6 functionality means that it is future-proof and should not need replacing for a few years yet.

Whilst the device could do with looking a little less industrial, it is easy to recommend for both general home/office wireless networking and those with more advanced high-performance Wi-Fi requirements.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Opkix One waterproof HD micro-camera
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Riser
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge
D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones
Dig deeper:
D-Link Router Review
Story image
GitHub shares 'greatest hits' open source repositories with historic libraries
Barely 12 months after launching an initiative to preserve open source software for future generations, GitHub is now sharing these collections with major libraries around the world.More
Story image
IDC: NZ's smartphone market sees a 35% boost in Q3 2020
The report also found a significant increase in brick-and-mortar retail spending compared to H1 2020, when spending was concentrated on online channels due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.More
Story image
Cyber-attackers target COVID-19 vaccine supply chain in sweeping phishing campaign
IBM’s Security X-Force, a task force created in the early days of the pandemic with an aim to combat cyber-attacks related to potential vaccines’ supply chains, released details on a coordinated effort to disrupt the COVID-19 ‘cold chain’.More
Story image
Facial recognition control solution hits A/NZ
The facial recognition reader scans users’ faces to identify them before providing access.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones
Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio headphones mark Huawei’s first foray into over-ear headphones, and it’s a solid entrance into the market.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds
Besides the awkward and fiddly touch controls on the earbud stalk, the FreeBuds Pro are a perfectly suitable pair of wireless earbuds.More
Story image
GitHub shares 'greatest hits' open source repositories with historic libraries
Barely 12 months after launching an initiative to preserve open source software for future generations, GitHub is now sharing these collections with major libraries around the world.More
Story image
IDC: NZ's smartphone market sees a 35% boost in Q3 2020
The report also found a significant increase in brick-and-mortar retail spending compared to H1 2020, when spending was concentrated on online channels due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.More
Story image
Cyber-attackers target COVID-19 vaccine supply chain in sweeping phishing campaign
IBM’s Security X-Force, a task force created in the early days of the pandemic with an aim to combat cyber-attacks related to potential vaccines’ supply chains, released details on a coordinated effort to disrupt the COVID-19 ‘cold chain’.More
Story image
Facial recognition control solution hits A/NZ
The facial recognition reader scans users’ faces to identify them before providing access.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones
Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio headphones mark Huawei’s first foray into over-ear headphones, and it’s a solid entrance into the market.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds
Besides the awkward and fiddly touch controls on the earbud stalk, the FreeBuds Pro are a perfectly suitable pair of wireless earbuds.More
Story image
Top security tips for online shoppers
Shoppers should follow these tips to guard against being cheated and defrauded when shopping online. More
Story image
Chorus, Xero, amongst Deloitte Top 200 winners
Chorus, Xero and 2degrees were amongst the finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards, with both Chorus and Xero taking out their categories. More
Story image
Spark switches on 5G in New Plymouth & Te Awamutu
Te Awamutu is of particular significance because it is home to Spark’s third-busiest mobile cell site for mobile data usage in the country.More
Story image
Kiwi software company paves the way for mainstream decentralisation
Sylo, the software development company, has launched Oya, which has been described as ‘the beginning of mainstream decentralisation’. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
This year Fitbit released the Versa 3, and just like the first two, it did not disappoint. More
Story image
Game review: Assassin’s Creed Vahalla
If you loved Assassin’s Creed games from 2017 onward, you’ll love what Assassin’s Creed Vahalla has to offer.More
Story image
DDoS campaigns, BEC scams & Emotet: CERT NZ reports top security threats
It has been yet another tumultuous quarter for New Zealanders and their wallets, with almost $6.4 million in reported financial losses due to cybersecurity incidents.More
Story image
New Zealanders more willing to share location data following COVID - report
Use of location data by government agencies is broadly preferred over private companies.More
Story image
Game review: Godfall (PS5)
This game arguably has the best graphics that you will see on the PS5 thus far. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot
Amazon has updated its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers. Darren Price takes a look.More
Story image
Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs
The Apple TV app will launch on select Sony TV models during the month of December. The firmMore
Story image
Bad Bots and DDoS fuel record cyber risk
"How many attackers are going to hide within this expected traffic spike?"More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup.More
Story image
Unitec becomes first member to join NZ Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy
The academy has been set up to provide technology and resources to help equip students with the next-generation cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in the rapidly changing cyber-threat landscape.More
Story image
Research: Pandemic no match for resilient internet infrastructure
Despite fears that the increase in traffic could overwhelm the global internet infrastructure, new research shows it has been absolutely consistent.More
Story image
Check Point warns of surge in phishing scams as hackers impersonate delivery vendors
Hackers are impersonating trusted delivery vendors, like Amazon, DHL and FedEx, to commit financial fraud.More
Story image
Kogan to maintain Mighty Ape staff, branding
With the acquisition of Mighty Ape, Kogan plans to make the most of its new asset by supporting the current team.More
Story image
Game reviewCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
While not many new things can be added to Call of Duty games, the series continues to be the most popular FPS franchise in history.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Riser
As an Apple fan, Twelve South is one of my favourite brands to look at when organising a desk space. This time, I got the chance to take a look at the Curve Riser. More
Story image
Hands-on impressions with Demon’s Souls on PS5
Death is something that you will experience in this game over and over again. If you don’t like dying and repeating sections of games, you’re better off playing something else.More
Story image
Game review: Twin Mirror
The official police report claims Nick died in an accident due to a car crash, but his daughter Joan thinks her father’s death was planned. Joan asks the help of Sam to look into the matter. More
COVID-19 crisis accentuating the need to bridge digital divide
The crisis has accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries.More
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox On-The-Go
Some of us love to celebrate through singing and playing music. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is designed for just such occasions.More
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge
GoCube’s S.T.E.M. smart cube and app helped me solve a decades-old puzzle.More
Commerce Commission finalises consumer protections for withdrawal of copper phone and broadband services
The code sets out the requirements Chorus must meet before it can stop providing wholesale copper phone and broadband services, including ADSL and VDSL. More
Report: New Zealanders need to educate themselves on data rights under Privacy Act 2020
“The act has given The Office of the Privacy Commissioner some weapons to ensure the privacy of New Zealanders is protected."More
Review: BlueAnt X5 bloody good Party Speaker
It’s portable, battery-powered, small and looks pretty good but still manages to pack a real punch.More
Apple reveals AirPods Max, the company's debut in over-ear headphones
Retailing at NZ$999, Apple is marketing the AirPods Max as ‘the ultimate personal listening experience’, and its RRP establishes it as at the very top end of the market price-wise. More
Game Review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC)
Supermassive Games invites players to enjoy another tale of the macabre from their Dark Pictures Anthology.More
ReedPop reaches $100k fundraising target for Cure Cancer
Let’s hope that more of us are inspired to encourage the researchers who will face life-long challenges to unwrap the mysteries surrounding cancer. More
Increase in scams expected for NZ and Australia during holiday shopping season
One of the biggest scams to be aware of this shopping season are phishing attacks.More
Game review: Dirt 5 PC/Xbox Series X
Codemasters’ Dirt 5 gets down and dirty with some off-road racing. This time taking the franchise in a slightly different, but understandable, direction.More
ComCom testing programme improves NZ broadband performance
The Commerce Commission's Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has helped to identify and fix network problems.More
Hands-on review: Opkix One waterproof HD micro-camera
Occasionally, I’m sent a product that really blows me away.More
D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1
The DWA-X3000 can achieve Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology.More
Seven Dunedin game developers granted $450k
The funding, which is part of a wider $10 million allocation, is designed to create and nurture the game development industry in the region.More
Govt must allow border exemptions for tech professionals - NZTech
NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says a review of New Zealand's immigration settings is imperative.More
NZ’s shift to online during COVID here to stay - report
The survey covered broadband usage, working from home, telehealth usage and online shopping behaviour.More
Former CEO of Kordia, Scott Bartlett, dies at age 40
Bartlett, one of New Zealand’s most accomplished and high-profile tech executives, passed away after a battle with cancer.More
More stories