Hands-on review: HP EliteBook G9

HP is at the forefront of technology with their new HP EliteBook 860, 16-inch G9. This laptop generation plays in the top class.

The HP EliteBook G9 is made for you if you are looking for an uncompromising, powerful mobile laptop.

Performance

This model features a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 with vPro with16 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM (1 x 16 GB), making this a high-performance product.

The HP EliteBook G9 has an operating system of Windows 10 Pro (available through downgrade rights from Windows 11 Pro) and storage of 1024 GB (780 GB free).

Moreover, the battery life reaches 19 hours, with a battery capacity of 76 Wh and 2 hours of full load time.

Security

This 16-inch EliteBook meets high safety requirements with features such as Fingerprint, Sure View, Wolf Pro software, QuickDrop, Quick Touch, PC Hardware Diagnostics, fingerprint reader, facial recognition and manual shutter for the camera. Furthermore, HP Maxim Pro Security Edition protects against malware.

Display

The HP EliteBook G9 is available in different sizes, 13-inch, 13.5-inch, 14-inch, 15.6-inch and 16-inch.

The performance continues to improve with the new technology powering the HP EliteBook 860. Indeed, the display surface is anti-reflective, and the screen is touch-sensitive.

The physical resolution is 1920 x 1200 WUXGA. The colours and contrast are strong thanks to Iris Xᵉ Graphics.

Design

There is a wide range of connections, including two USB Type-A ports and an HDMI port.

The minimum dimensions (WxDxH) are 35.87 x 25.1 x 1.92 cm, and the weight starts at 1.76kg.

I also noticed that the keyboard is very comfortable. The keys offer a firm touch that never wavers. Although I rarely see this on a laptop, writing on this keyboard is very satisfying. I would recommend it to frequent typists.

Others features

Let’s talk about the camera.

HP set the bar high with the camera. The HP EliteBook G9 has a 5MP camera with HP Auto Frame, which is not available in standard laptop computers so far.

You can connect with people more personally with conferencing features built into the HP EliteBook.

That’s not all. An IR camera for Windows and Hello connection via facial recognition is also included.

The sound is also excellent: audio by Bang & Olufsen, dual stereo speakers and dual array world-facing microphones.