Hands-on review: Intel NUC11 i7-11700B ‘Beast Canyon’ Mini PC

An abbreviation for ‘Next Unit Computing’, the Intel NUC Mini PC is a small form factor PC with an Intel Core Processor paired with super fast memory and massive storage.

This past year, Intel considerably improved its NUC range by enhancing the performance of the devices as well as their size. Today’s review product, the NUC 11 i7 ‘Beast Canyon’, is one of the best in this product line and has been built with gaming in mind.

Overview

The first thing that struck us when we first opened the Beast Canyon was how the device looked strong and compact. At 35cm long, 12cm high and 19cm wide, the device has the perfect shape for a mini PC and can easily adapt to any setup.

The Beast Canyon has brightly coloured lights on its bottom and an impressive skull design on its front. For those who prefer a softer setup, lights can be switched off in the PC’s settings.

When it comes to ports, this mini PC is very well equipped. We found twelve USB ports, including eight USB 3.1 Gen2, six on the back and two on the front. The Beast Canyon also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three display ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and an Ethernet port, which makes functionality a breeze. You can easily plug in as many devices as you want to use without space being an issue.

It’s also very easy to change the components of the Beast Canyon. Mini PCs are usually not made for customisation, but this one will allow you to access the core without difficulty and manage it according to your wishes and needs.

Performance

The Beast Canyon is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which delivers high performance and impressive speeds. On our review device, the processor was working with an RTX3070Ti to boost graphical performance.

The kit is well-suited for gaming and related activities such as streaming. It allows everyone -even non-gamers - to enjoy an impressive computing experience. The kit works with the powerful Intel Wi-Fi 6E at 2.4 Gbps, allowing you to enjoy a 4K gaming experience with no lag.

Concerning the graphics, the device delivers impressive action thanks to its dual-slot graphics cards.

You may be asking yourself if the temperature of the device remains cool with all these powerful components. Users need not worry because the Beast Canyon has three 90mm fans, which work efficiently to keep the device cool and silent.

Verdict

The Intel NUC11 i7-11700B Mini PC wears the name ‘Beast’ very well. It is one of the most efficient and powerful mini PCs for gaming we have tried, and its design is ideal for every setup. I would recommend it for its speed, graphics and clarity, all of which will make any gaming or working experience sublime.