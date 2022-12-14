Hands-on review: JBL Live Free 2 wireless earbuds

JBL is a market leader in connected audio devices. In a year with many new products on the market, the American audio electronics company recently released its last True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Live Free 2. Adapted to every lifestyle situation, we'll take a closer look at the device's features through today's review.

Overview

The Live Free 2 are delivered in very smart packaging in which you will find the earbuds and their wireless charging case, the charging cable and three different sizes of ear tips. When it comes to the design, I was impressed to see how the earbuds are compact and aesthetically pleasing. The size of the device fits perfectly with your ears without being too heavy. The Live Free 2 have an 11mm oval shape with a shiny silver wrap. For your morning journey or your gym session, they will allow you a discreet and elegant style in any situation.

Weighing just 53.5g for the earbuds and charging case, you can carry them everywhere, as they take up very little space. The charging case has a square shape which can easily fit in your pocket or handbag. The Live Free 2 have a 7-hour battery life outside its case and an impressive additional 28 hours once charged in the case. The charging case can be charged by a USB-C type cable and will allow you 4 hours of autonomy with only fifteen minutes of charge or 2 hours from an empty to a complete charge.

Audio features

These earbuds have an incredible combination of features, resulting in an immersive listening experience. Thanks to the JBL Signature Sound and its 11mm dynamic drivers, the earbuds deliver impressive sound quality. Converting electrical signals into sound, the drivers are the most important features when it comes to the sound quality of headphones. We definitely felt the efficiency of the JBL ones in every situation, whether listening to music or taking a call.

One of the other strengths of these Live Free 2 comes from the multiple listening modes. Remove all sources of distraction with the noise cancellation mode and stay focused on your tasks. The Smart Ambient mode allows you to be aware of what is happening around you by letting the sounds pass through the earbuds. Increase this mode by activating the TalkThru, which drops the level of music down and allows you to talk without removing your headphones. By introducing these different modes, JBL definitely increased the listening experience of its users. It allows people to use their earbuds in more situations than usual and makes the Live Free 2 a part of their lifestyle. To go further, you can manage all the sound settings and the listening mode with the free "JBL Headphones" app.

Verdict

The JBL Live Free 2 are definitely some of the best earbuds according to the price-quality ratio. They provide us with incredible sound quality and put the user in the centre of the listening experience through their many possibilities of sound personalisation. The aesthetic and easily manageable features make these earbuds perfect for every lifestyle.