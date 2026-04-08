Hisense broadens RGB MiniLED TVs in Australia & New Zealand

Hisense has disclosed Australian and New Zealand pricing and availability for its 2026 RGB MiniLED television range, extending the technology across the new UR9 and UR8 series.

The new line brings RGB MiniLED sets to more screen sizes and lower entry price points, starting at AUD $2,299. UR-series models will span from 55 inches to 100 inches, expanding access beyond top-end models.

The new UR televisions use individually controlled red, green and blue MiniLEDs. They use the same dual-chip RGB MiniLED structure as the flagship UX range and are designed to deliver broad colour coverage, with validation from Pantone Colour and SkinTone programmes.

Australia and New Zealand are central to that pitch because of their bright living rooms. The UR9 and UR8 include anti-reflection and glare-free measures, along with support for 180Hz refresh rates, targeting bright-room viewing as well as sport and gaming.

Audio is also part of the launch. The UR9 will include a 4.1.2 surround sound system and the UR8 a 2.1.2 system, with both tuned by Devialet.

Picture formats on the new sets include Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker Mode. Hisense is positioning the combination of display and sound features as part of a broader push to expand its premium television offering across a wider segment of the market.

"RGB MiniLED is setting a new standard for modern display innovation which is why we have positioned the technology at the heart of Hisense's home entertainment strategy," said Kevin Ke, Managing Director, Hisense Australia and New Zealand.

"It delivers exceptional quality and value while creating shared entertainment experiences that bring families together. As we bring this technology to more households across more sizes and series, we're redefining what premium home entertainment looks like in everyday life."

Broader range

Beyond the UR line, Hisense is also updating its wider ULED portfolio. That range will include the U85, U7 and U6 models, and Devialet-tuned audio will appear in the line for the first time.

The launch also offers insight into where the group wants to take RGB backlighting next. Hisense plans to release UXS RGB MiniLED Smart TVs in 100-inch and 116-inch sizes using what it calls RGB MiniLED evo, which adds a Sky Blue-Cyan LED to the red, green and blue LEDs already used in the backlight.

According to Hisense, that addition is intended to improve the rendering of gradients, tones, and transitions because it falls within a part of the colour spectrum where human vision is particularly sensitive to subtle shifts. The 116-inch model is being presented as the headline product in that line.

Hisense also pointed to industry certification for the category. Its UR9 and UR8 televisions are certified as RGB LED TVs by the Consumer Technology Association Video Division Board, which defines the term as LCD televisions that use separately controlled red, green, and blue LEDs at each element of the backlight.

The broader commercial aim is to move RGB MiniLED from a niche flagship into a broader consumer segment. By offering the technology across more prices and screen sizes, Hisense is seeking to compete more directly in the premium television market while preserving a lower point of entry than the very largest models.

That strategy reflects a wider trend in televisions, where brands are trying to differentiate through backlighting, brightness control, colour performance and integrated audio rather than screen size alone. MiniLED has become a key battleground in that effort, especially for manufacturers positioning LCD-based sets against OLED rivals.

For Hisense, the 2026 line-up appears to serve two goals at once: broadening its volume offering through the UR series while keeping a halo product in reserve through the larger UXS models. The new range will begin arriving at retailers from late April.

"The breadth of choice across our range is more than a showcase of display technology leadership for Hisense - it's a philosophy of innovation that starts with people. By spearheading the democratisation of RGB MiniLED for Australian households, we remain committed to advancing its potential, redefining the ultimate home entertainment experience and enabling families to focus on and enjoy the moments that matter," said Ke.