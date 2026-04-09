Hisense unveils RGB MiniLED TVs for Australia & New Zealand

Hisense has disclosed Australian and New Zealand pricing and availability for its 2026 RGB MiniLED television range, extending the technology to the new UR9 and UR8 series.

The range will be available in more screen sizes and at lower entry prices than previous top-end models, with New Zealand pricing starting at NZD $2,299. Sizes will span 55 inches to 85 inches across the new UR series.

Hisense is expanding RGB MiniLED across more of its television portfolio after previously reserving the dual-chip architecture for its flagship UX range. The display system uses separately controlled red, green and blue MiniLEDs in the backlight, a format defined by the Consumer Technology Association's Video Division Board for RGB LED televisions.

The UR9 and UR8 models have also been certified as RGB LED TVs by the same industry body. According to Hisense, the sets are designed to deliver up to 100% of the BT.2020 colour spectrum and carry Pantone Colour and SkinTone validation.

Wider rollout

Beyond the display changes, the new sets include anti-reflection and glare reduction features for brighter rooms, as well as refresh rates of up to 180Hz. The UR9 includes a 4.1.2 sound system and the UR8 a 2.1.2 system, both with audio tuning by Devialet.

The televisions also support Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker Mode. These features place the range at the premium end of the market, where television makers are competing on picture processing, audio design and gaming-focused specifications as replacement cycles remain uneven.

Hisense is also broadening the update beyond RGB MiniLED sets. Its wider ULED lineup, including the U7 and U6 models, will feature Devialet-tuned audio for the first time.

That approach suggests the manufacturer is spreading premium features across more of its range rather than limiting them to flagship models. For retailers, a wider spread of price points may help meet demand from households seeking larger screens and newer display formats without moving to the very top of the market.

Kevin Ke, Managing Director of Hisense Australia and New Zealand, outlined the company's position on the category shift.

"RGB MiniLED is setting a new standard for modern display innovation, which is why we have positioned the technology at the heart of Hisense's home entertainment strategy," said Ke.

"It delivers exceptional quality and value while creating shared entertainment experiences that bring families together. As we bring this technology to more households across more sizes and series, we're redefining what premium home entertainment looks like in everyday life," he said.

Regional focus

Hisense said the product design reflects viewing conditions in Australia and New Zealand homes, where daytime glare can affect screen visibility. The anti-reflection and glare-reduction features form part of that regional pitch, alongside the broader range of screen sizes.

The company did not provide full pricing details for every model in the released material, but said the new range would begin reaching retailers from late May. Distribution will cover Australia and New Zealand through leading retail channels.

Ke linked the wider release to a broader effort to move newer display formats into more mainstream parts of the market.

"The breadth of choice across our range is more than a showcase of display technology leadership for Hisense - it's a philosophy of innovation that starts with people. By spearheading the democratisation of RGB MiniLED for Australian and New Zealand households, we remain committed to advancing its potential, redefining the ultimate home entertainment experience and enabling families to focus on and enjoy the moments that matter," said Ke.