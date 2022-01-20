Honeywell receives Rainbow Tick for diversity & inclusion in NZ

Yesterday

Industrial tech solutions provider Honeywell has earned the New Zealand Rainbow Tick for its commitment to LGBTTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, takatāpui and intersex) inclusion in the workplace.

According to Rainbox Tick Pou Ārahi Kaupapa programme manager Caryn Yachinta, Honeywell supports New Zealanders across the country.

“We commend the commitment to making sure all new staff and people leaders are aware of the policies that support rainbow employees and how to access them. It has been so impressive to see Honeywell already moving into continuous improvement in some areas, including creating an education platform, supporting a Rainbow inclusion group, and marking days of significance.”

Rainbow Tick assesses organisations’ suitability for a Rainbow Tick certification in five areas: Policies, staff training, staff engagement and support, external engagement, and monitoring. Once an organisation meets those benchmarks, it is awarded a Rainbow Tick. Certification is reviewed annually.

Honeywell’s diversity and inclusion initiatives include the recruitment of talent ‘from diverse backgrounds and cultures who bring different experience, perspectives and ideas’.

The company states, “We foster an inclusive environment in which all employees feel valued, respected and accepted."

Honeywell Building Technologies New Zealand general manager of projects and services, Michelle Bunting, says the company is proud to receive the Rainbox Tick.

“We encourage our employees to bring their whole selves to work. Our goal is to create a positive, creative and comfortable working environment for all employees, ultimately making us a stronger and more dynamic place to work.”

Honeywell joins 81 other New Zealand organisations to achieve the Rainbow Tick. Other New Zealand companies on the list include Chorus, the GCSB, Microsoft, IBM, HP, Inland Revenue, Spark, Vodafone, Xero, and many others.

