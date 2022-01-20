Story image
Human Resources / HR
Honeywell
Diversity
Inclusion

Honeywell receives Rainbow Tick for diversity & inclusion in NZ

Yesterday

Industrial tech solutions provider Honeywell has earned the New Zealand Rainbow Tick for its commitment to LGBTTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, takatāpui and intersex) inclusion in the workplace.

According to Rainbox Tick Pou Ārahi Kaupapa programme manager Caryn Yachinta, Honeywell supports New Zealanders across the country.

“We commend the commitment to making sure all new staff and people leaders are aware of the policies that support rainbow employees and how to access them. It has been so impressive to see Honeywell already moving into continuous improvement in some areas, including creating an education platform, supporting a Rainbow inclusion group, and marking days of significance.”

Rainbow Tick assesses organisations’ suitability for a Rainbow Tick certification in five areas: Policies, staff training, staff engagement and support, external engagement, and monitoring. Once an organisation meets those benchmarks, it is awarded a Rainbow Tick. Certification is reviewed annually.

Honeywell’s diversity and inclusion initiatives include the recruitment of talent ‘from diverse backgrounds and cultures who bring different experience, perspectives and ideas’.

The company states, “We foster an inclusive environment in which all employees feel valued, respected and accepted."

Honeywell Building Technologies New Zealand general manager of projects and services, Michelle Bunting, says the company is proud to receive the Rainbox Tick.

“We encourage our employees to bring their whole selves to work. Our goal is to create a positive, creative and comfortable working environment for all employees, ultimately making us a stronger and more dynamic place to work.”

Honeywell joins 81 other New Zealand organisations to achieve the Rainbow Tick. Other New Zealand companies on the list include Chorus, the GCSB, Microsoft, IBM, HP, Inland Revenue, Spark, Vodafone, Xero, and many others.
 

Related stories
Lenovo to leverage smart tech as it commits to climate change goals>>
More users falling for security and HR-related phishing attacks>>
Twitter aims to be 'world's most diverse & inclusive tech company'>>
IWD 2020 interview: Kordia's NZ CISO Hilary Walton>>
IWD 2020 interview: Nintex’s Sarah Mainprize on women in tech>>
ANZ backs #LoveSpeech campaign to support LGBTIQ+ community>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Gaming
App and mobile usage continues to soar according to new App Annie report
App and mobile usage has significantly increased around the world, according to the new App Annie State of Mobile 2022 report.>>
Story image
Remote Working
New Citrix study says employees prefer remote work to office work
According to a new poll conducted by Citrix, nearly 80% of employees say they would rather work in a hybrid way, and more than 70% would prefer to remain fully remote.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Ability to access and share data may drive more cybercrime in 2022 - security firm
Enabling data to move more easily between organisations will undoubtedly lead to more crime, says a cybersecurity firm.>>
Story image
Honeywell
Honeywell receives Rainbow Tick for diversity & inclusion in NZ
The company states, “We foster an inclusive environment in which all employees feel valued, respected and accepted.">>
Story image
Contact Centre
Analysis: AI the way of the future for modern contact centres
According to a new analysis from NICE, AI technology is going to be the future of the modern contact centre.>>
Story image
Cloudflare
Cloudflare Radar releases surprising internet traffic and security statistics in 2021 review
Cybersecurity company Cloudflare Radar has released its 2021 year in review, revealing some surprising statistics on internet traffic and security in Australia and across the globe.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
WordPress vulnerabilities more than doubled in 2021
WordPress vulnerabilities more than doubled in 2021, and 77% of them are exploitable.>>
Story image
Social Media
YouTube Shorts a haven for scammers using stolen TikTok videos
Scammers are stealing existing short-form videos from TikTok and reposting them as YouTube Shorts, racking up millions of views and gaining tens of thousands of subscribers, according to new research from Tenable.>>
Story image
Firewall
Avast launches a new firewall in latest product updates
Avast has announced a new firewall will be packaged with its latest free and premium product updates for Windows.>>
Story image
Gaming
Virtual reality investment explodes in 2021 - report
"The unprecedented level of private capital investment in the virtual reality sector indicates how much investors are really starting to see how this market is set to explode.">>
Story image
Remote Working
New Linksys 5G outdoor and industrial routers ready for ultra HD, large-scale IoT, VR , AR, and smart cities
Linksys has launched new 5G outdoor and industrial routers with a comprehensive approach to network connections.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Newcomer VinAI debuts its impressive AI-based product portfolio at CES 2022
AI research-based company VinAI has made the first in-person debut of its new product suite at CES 2022.>>
Story image
Phishing
DHL tops list of companies most impersonated by criminals
Cybercriminals often impersonate brands to gain valuable data, and new research by Check Point Software has found DHL to be the brand most frequently imitated by cybercriminals. >>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Intel 12th-Gen Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K CPU
After what seems like only a few short months since the last iteration, Intel has launched the 12th generation of its desktop CPUs.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Smart device security the focus of newly funded research
Research out of the University of Southern Queensland in Australia has been funded to help make smart devices and connected technology safer. >>
Story image
Malware
Trickbot overtakes Formbook as most prevalent malware>>
Story image
Gaming
ASUS showcases latest lineup at the Incredible Unfolds virtual launch event>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Getac announces new rugged tablets for release in 2022>>
Story image
Design
Trends that will shape workspace layouts in 2022>>
Story image
Risk
Risk and reward: Report reveals what risks businesses should look out for in 2022>>
Story image
Internet of Things
4G technology represents more than 60% of all IoT cellular module models>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Chatbots a major player in business growth according to new research>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone, Te Rourou foundation launch emergency grant, match donations for Tonga tsunami recovery>>
Story image
Logistics
FedEx Express launches new priority service for international market>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Gear.Club Unlimited 2>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
New predictions by Brainly say AI and interactive learning still vital in classrooms of 2022>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Alibaba reveals its top 10 tech trends for the year ahead >>
Story image
Ransomware
January promises rise in ransomware, Business Australia offers 7 top tips>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Ulisse launches visual data collection platform to transform physical spaces into smart spaces>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Log4Shell zero day vulnerability most significant security threat of past decade>>
Story image
Zoom
Zoom awarded new international security certification after intensive evaluation>>
Story image
IDC
Growth streak for traditional PCs continues during holiday quarter>>
Story image
Storage
Hands-on review: PNY XLR8 Gaming NVMe Gen4x4 SSD and PS5 SSD Cover with integrated heatsink>>
More stories