It’s Luigi time! Guess who’s finally joining the LEGO Mario world

23 Apr 2021
Sara Barker
It was bound to happen eventually - and we’re so happy it did. Finally, LEGO Super Mario will soon be joined by his blue-overalled brother and companion, Luigi.

Coming this August, the massive LEGO Super Mario universe will be joined by the Luigi Starter Course which includes a brand new course, and a few more characters from the Mario universe.

 Luigi himself works a lot like Mario - he is fitted with a colour sensor and LCD. Oh, and he also comes with a speaker that will entertain players with reactions, sounds and music. Players can move Luigi through levels from start to finish, earning digital coins that are later saved to the LEGO Mario app.

Joining Luigi is a pink Yoshi, and enemies in the form of Boom Boom and a  Bone Goomba. The course includes a spinning see-saw, and brown-coloured bricks signifying the Tower biome that will trigger a new sound from LEGO Luigi and a ? Block that offers extra rewards.

Here’s what LEGO Group chief product and marketing officer Julia Goldin has to say about the new characters and set: “Everybody loves Luigi! With his unique personality, green cap and distinctive moustache, he has been highly requested by fans all over the world, and we are thrilled to welcome him to this interactive playset that is really changing the way people engage with Super Mario and LEGO play.” 

The Luigi pack includes 280 pieces and it’s totally compatible with all of the LEGO Mario products like the Starter Course, expansion packs, character packs, and power-up packs. So if you want Luigi to wear Mario’s penguin costume (and why wouldn’t you), the choice is all yours.

Remember to download the free LEGO Super Mario app, available on iOS and Android. The app is compatible with all LEGO Mario products. The app also has all of the building instructions, game scores, tips, and a safe platform where kids can share their ideas.

The Luigi Starter Course will be available for $89.99 from 1 August 2021. Pre-orders are available now.

Now that Luigi has joined the family, we here at FutureFive can’t help but wonder if we’ll see Princess Peach, Wario, and anyone else from the huge selection of characters that Mario has to offer. We’ll just have to wait and see!

Want to know more about what the LEGO Super Mario experience is all about? Check out our previous review here.

