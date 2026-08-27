LG wins award for PRISM AI communications platform

LG has won the Best AI Tool or Product award at the 2026 IN2 SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific for its PRISM AI platform, recognising the tool within the public relations industry.

PRISM AI is LG's in-house communications intelligence platform, built to measure media coverage, track competitive positioning, and identify emerging narratives across global markets. The system analyses data from 200 markets and 30 brands, using large language models and deep learning to assess public relations performance and generate strategic reports.

The recognition places PRISM AI among a growing group of tools large companies are adopting to apply artificial intelligence to communications work that has often relied on manual analysis, agency reporting, and market-by-market reviews. LG says the platform examines millions of news articles and produces internal measurements including a PR Score and a CI Index.

Its methodology and measurement metrics were validated by Burson, a global public relations consultancy. That external validation may matter in a field where companies and agencies are under pressure to show that AI-driven assessment can be measured consistently and used in business decision-making.

Internal rollout

LG presented the system as part of a broader push to embed artificial intelligence across its operations. Rather than limiting AI to a single department, PRISM AI reflects wider group efforts to bring more data-led processes into communications and management.

The platform was developed in response to the challenge of running communications programmes across a wide range of overseas markets. LG says its Overseas Sales and Marketing Company identified a need for a framework that could compare public relations results more objectively and help teams refine activity in different regions.

This has become a growing issue for multinational groups, particularly those managing numerous product categories and brands across fragmented media environments. Communications teams are increasingly expected to provide evidence not only of reach and visibility, but also of how coverage influences reputation, market positioning, and broader business priorities.

PRISM AI is intended to address that by combining automated media analysis with context-based keyword assessment and AI agents that convert large volumes of data into reports. According to LG, the result is faster analysis for executives and communications professionals making decisions across multiple markets.

Broader significance

The IN2 SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific are part of a long-running awards programme in the public relations industry focused on innovation in areas including AI, analytics, digital engagement, and emerging communications technology. LG's win suggests growing acceptance of AI-based measurement tools as formal instruments in corporate communications rather than experimental add-ons.

It also points to a wider shift in how large companies approach reputation management. Public relations functions, once assessed mainly through campaign outputs and share of voice, are increasingly being tied to structured metrics and centralised monitoring systems that management teams can use.

For technology groups in particular, the use of AI in communications has become both an operational tool and a test case for broader organisational change. LG framed PRISM AI as an example of how artificial intelligence can move beyond product development into core business functions that influence strategy, internal reporting, and market execution.

PRISM AI has become an important part of efforts to support portfolio changes and local market strategies, according to the company. "PRISM AI enables us to objectively measure communications impact across markets and derive strategic insights from our activities - supporting LG's business portfolio transformation and differentiated market strategies around the globe," said Thomas Yoon, Executive Vice President of the Overseas Sales and Marketing Company at LG Electronics. "It is an indispensable tool for making more informed decisions with greater speed and precision."

LG also linked the project to its broader internal AI agenda. Its leadership described the platform as a rare combination of communications knowledge and AI development assembled within a single corporate group.

"Combining LG's global PR expertise with advanced AX capabilities, PRISM AI represents something few companies can replicate," said Cho Jung-bum, Head of the AX Centre of CSO at LG Electronics. "PRISM AI exemplifies how AX is taking root not only within LG Electronics but across LG Group as a whole - moving beyond individual tools to reshape how LG operates."