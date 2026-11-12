Nearly half of Kiwis use phones with faults, survey finds

Research commissioned by One New Zealand found 49% of surveyed New Zealanders were using a phone with at least one problem, with battery life the most common issue.

The findings suggest many consumers continue using devices despite faults that affect day-to-day use. Some 22% said their phone could not reliably last a full day on one charge.

Other common complaints were cracked or damaged screens, lack of storage and slow performance, each cited by 12% of respondents. A further 7% reported an unreliable charging port.

The survey also found an age divide. Among respondents aged 18 to 34, 60% said they had at least one phone problem, compared with 43% of those aged 35 to 70.

The result suggests younger users were more likely to report faults than older age groups, despite being heavier smartphone users. The research also found around three in 10 respondents had been using their current phone for three years or longer.

Sam Bruce, Head of Retail at One New Zealand, said the data reflected a tendency among consumers to keep devices going for as long as possible.

"Kiwis are pretty resourceful, and when it comes to our phones, we've clearly mastered the art of making do. A cracked screen? She'll be right. A battery that dies before dinner? Nothing a charger in every room can't fix.

"There's nothing wrong with getting the most out of your phone. But if your daily routine involves finding a power point, deleting photos to free up space or holding your charger at a very specific angle, it might be time to admit your phone's had a good innings," Bruce said.

The battery issue was the single biggest problem identified in the survey. Weak battery performance can alter routines by forcing more frequent charging at home, at work or while travelling.

Storage limits and slow performance were also prominent in the findings. Those issues can affect access to photos, apps and software updates, particularly for users who keep handsets for several years.

Damaged screens remained another visible sign of ageing devices. While some owners continue using cracked phones without replacing them, screen damage can reduce usability and in some cases lead to further hardware problems.

The charging port figure was lower than the other categories, but it points to a basic fault that can make a device difficult to rely on. Users with loose or inconsistent charging connections often adapt by changing cables, adjusting the phone's position or charging more cautiously.

For retailers and mobile operators, the figures offer a snapshot of how long consumers tolerate declining handset performance before replacing a device. They also suggest the replacement cycle for a significant share of users extends beyond the point when phones begin showing clear signs of wear.