One NZ sells refurbished phones in New Zealand pilot

One NZ has begun selling refurbished mobile phones through a pilot programme, which it says makes it the first mobile operator in New Zealand to do so.

The range is currently available through its online store and includes refurbished iPhone 12, 13, 14 Pro and 15 Pro models. The devices have been tested, cleaned and restored to what One NZ describes as excellent condition, with a 24-month warranty and battery health of at least 80%.

The launch adds a lower-cost option for customers at a time when people are holding on to phones for longer and showing more interest in second-hand and refurbished technology. It is also intended to reduce the environmental impact of making new handsets.

Independent modelling by The Lever Room found refurbished phones sold through the pilot are expected to cut lifecycle emissions by 43% to 49% compared with equivalent new devices. On average, each refurbished phone in the programme is expected to avoid about 34kg of emissions, measured as 34kg CO2e.

A large share of a smartphone's total emissions comes from manufacturing rather than use. Keeping devices in circulation for longer can reduce demand for newly produced phones and make greater use of materials already embedded in existing devices.

Cutting waste

The move also sits within broader efforts to address electronic waste, which remains a growing issue for the technology sector. Refurbishment extends the life of products that might otherwise remain unused or enter the waste stream, while preserving critical minerals and components that are costly to replace.

One NZ linked the refurbished handset offer to its existing Trade-In programme, under which customers can put the value of an old phone towards another device. The arrangement is designed to bring dormant handsets back into circulation instead of leaving them unused.

Nicky Preston, head of sustainability and corporate affairs at One NZ, said extending the life of devices offers both environmental and financial benefits. "A large part of a phone's footprint comes from making it. Keeping devices in play for longer is a practical way to avoid emissions and save people money at the same time," said Preston.

"Kiwis want good tech that doesn't cost the earth, either financially or environmentally. We like to find ways to save both costs and carbon to create a win-win in terms of a better-connected, more sustainable Aotearoa New Zealand," added Preston.

All handsets sold under the pilot must meet One NZ's excellent condition standard, meaning no cracks, dents or heavy wear. Devices are professionally assessed before resale, a process intended to reassure consumers considering refurbished products for the first time.

Shifting market

Refurbished phones have become more mainstream in a number of markets as the price of flagship devices has climbed. The trend has created an opening for mobile operators, marketplaces and specialist resellers to capture demand from buyers seeking more affordable premium models.

For telecoms groups, the category can also support circular economy targets by linking trade-ins, refurbishment and resale. That allows devices to stay in use for longer before being recycled at end of life.

Preston said customer behaviour had already pointed to demand for this kind of offer. "We're already seeing strong demand from customers wanting to trade in their old phones to get value out of them, instead of leaving them in a drawer," said Preston.

The programme forms part of One NZ's wider sustainability work around device reuse and operational electronic waste. Alongside refurbishment and trade-ins, the company also pointed to the RE:MOBILE phone programme, which is intended to ensure end-of-life devices are recycled responsibly.

Preston said the launch marked a further step in that approach. "Selling refurbished phones is the next step in our circularity journey, making it easier for those devices to find a second life, and for more people to access high-quality phones at a lower price," noted Preston.

"We know that eWaste is a growing problem all around the world and want to do our bit. We have goals within our Sustainability Strategy to support the reuse of both consumer devices and our operational eWaste, in addition to the industry RE:MOBILE phone programme that ensures end-of-life devices are recycled responsibly," added Preston.