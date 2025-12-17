One NZ marks one year of Starlink-powered texts

One New Zealand has marked the first anniversary of its satellite messaging service, reporting more than 7 million text messages sent via Starlink's direct-to-cell network and over 700,000 customers now eligible for coverage.

The service, branded One NZ Satellite, gives users the ability to send text messages when they have a clear view of the sky. It operates in areas that sit outside the reach of traditional mobile networks.

One NZ said the service now works on more than 70 device models. It said eligible customers can access satellite coverage across about 40% of New Zealand's landmass that lacks conventional mobile coverage, as well as some offshore areas.

The company described the service as a backup for customers when they move out of range of cell towers. It said users have sent messages from huts, hilltops, beaches, back roads, paddocks, and other locations that previously had no connectivity.

New Zealand is one of the first markets where Starlink has launched a direct-to-mobile service in partnership with a local operator. One NZ uses Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit for the text service.

The company said adoption has come from a mix of individual consumers and business users. It said trampers, farmers, boaties and field-based staff are using the service in areas that used to be mobile blackspots.

One NZ Experience and Commercial Director Joe Goddard said the scale of early usage exceeded expectations.

"We knew One NZ Satellite would make a difference, but the pick-up has blown us away. From everyday users wanting peace of mind to businesses using it to help keep their crews safe in some pretty remote spots - it's been great watching the country make the most of this pioneering technology," said Joe Goddard, Experience and Commercial Director, One NZ.

The company said emergency events have highlighted one of the main use cases. It said satellite messaging kept customers connected when severe weather damaged infrastructure and cut power.

During recent storms in Southland and across the lower parts of the country, One NZ said some cell sites went offline. It said it worked with Starlink to open the satellite service more broadly during those events.

The company said this emergency response measure led to a 300% increase in messages sent through the network during the Southland outages. It described those messages as critical during long periods without power and mobile coverage.

Goddard said the operator has now activated these resilience settings several times during severe weather.

"It's a great reassurance for our customers and we've used the special resiliency measures three times in total during storms this year - during Cyclone Tam in April, the Nelson-Tasman flooding in July, and most recently in October during wild weather in the South Island. When things go wrong on the ground, having a safety net in space makes a real difference," said Goddard.

One NZ said employer demand has been a major factor in growth this year. It said organisations with workers in remote environments have adopted Satellite TXT as an added safety measure.

The company cited forestry crews, farm workers, construction teams and truck drivers as examples of groups now using the satellite service. It said managers see it as a way for staff to check in from locations without terrestrial mobile coverage.

Consumer interest has also been strong, according to One NZ. It said customers use the service as a simple contact method when travelling or taking part in outdoor recreation in isolated areas.

Beyond texting

One NZ has expanded the offering beyond basic messaging in the first year. It has launched Satellite IoT for smart sensors and devices that sit outside the reach of cell towers.

The company said farmers and businesses now use satellite-connected sensors in remote locations. It said those devices can send data without needing local mobile infrastructure.

One NZ also plans to introduce limited satellite data services for consumers. It said that over the summer more customers will gain access to data via select applications.

The company said this data access will suit short check-ins and simple updates. It said users will be able to send basic information such as safety confirmations when out of coverage.

First-mover role

One NZ said it was the first telecoms operator globally to launch a nationwide satellite text service using Starlink's direct-to-cell satellites. It said the first year of operation shows that New Zealand users have integrated the service into daily routines.

Goddard said the company sees a next phase as Starlink adds more functionality and as devices evolve.

"Kiwis are brilliant at taking new tech and putting it to good use, and satellite data is going to open up even more ways to stay connected when you're off the beaten track. We're genuinely excited to see how people use it - whether that's checking maps or weather from the back blocks, calling home from a boat, or just giving the family peace of mind on a weekend adventure," said Goddard.